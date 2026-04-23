The resurgence of religion in mainstream media, and why it’s happening

Whether seeing a movie in theaters, streaming a new one on Amazon Prime or tuning into the nightly news, Americans are seeing more and more religious content. Mainstream platforms are dramatically expanding production on religion-based films, documentaries and shows, and they’re not just targeting faith-based individuals.

And the content they’re creating? Much of it is wildly successful. “The Chosen” series has more than 200 million viewers, making it one of the most-watched shows in the world. And the 2018 film “I Can Only Imagine,” starring Dennis Quaid, is considered one of the most profitable faith-based films. It was so successful, it’s getting a sequel later this year.

But what’s behind the resurgence in God-related content? It’s an accumulation of things, with production companies citing low production risk and audience data, plus a simple need for well-meaning, pure-hearted, hopeful content.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

Religion in mainstream media: the data

If one simply follows the film and media industries, it’s clear as day that religious content is becoming more and more prevalent.

From Amazon’s “The Chosen” and its spinoff children’s cartoon series “The Chosen Adventures,” to Fox’s recent limited series “The Faithful: Women of the Bible,” religion is popping up in all areas of digital media. It’s not only a shift in what we, as Americans, see on our screens, but also what production companies are focusing on.

Ampere Analysis found that Amazon saw a 209% increase in faith-based titles in 2024 alone. And while that company is leading the charge, other streaming platforms are also increasing the amount of religious content they turn out.

The same year, Hulu’s faith-based titles rose by 58%, HBO Max saw an increase of 33%, and Netflix saw 6%.

And even more than the data, you can see the growth in religion-based content through Wonder Project, an independent production studio focused on creating faith-based content.

In June 2025, Amazon Prime announced a new subscription offering to customers, featuring Wonder Project’s films and shows, years after the project first launched.

How today’s faith content is different

Mainstream, faith-based content, while on the rise, is not new. However, the 21st-century version is different than that of the 20th.

What used to be seen as “preachy” is now being told in a much different way.

“People have this idea that faith means cheesy or preachy, and we had to break through that barrier,” Neal Harmon, CEO of the production company Angel, told The Washington Times about launching “The Chosen.”

Now, companies are focusing on emotional storytelling that just happens to have a faith angle. Take Fox’s limited series “The Faithful: Women of the Bible.”

Marketing for the show depicted it as a character-driven drama, rather than a religious presentation.

A need for hope and clarity

The increase in religious programming comes as participation in organized religion is on the decline.

According to Gallup data, 30% of U.S. adults say they attend religious services every week or nearly every week. Two decades ago, that number was 42%.

Catholicism, however, is actually experiencing a resurgence, with dioceses across the country reporting that a growing number of people are choosing to join the Catholic Church.

But if people aren’t attending worship services as much, why are production companies producing more faith-based content?

Well, for one, going to church doesn’t mean there’s a lack of faith, or even a desire to have faith. Take social media, for instance. You can log onto TikTok or Instagram right now and find religious content creators that rack up millions of views, for simply reading from the Bible, saying a prayer or even taking part in religious humor.

In fact, despite low church numbers, an October 2025 study from Pew Research found a growing number of U.S. adults say religion is gaining influence in American life. While the view remains a minority one, the percentage of people who hold this view has jumped by more than 10 percentage points between 2024 and 2025.

Start your day with fact-based news. Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe Anytime. Daily Newsletter

Some argue the rise in faith comes from a need for connection in a time when the political climate is scorching, the world feels divided, and conflicts are popping up across the globe.

“Great films and TV shows bring families, friends and communities together and drive meaningful connection in a world that is craving connection right now,” Kelly Merryman Hoogstraten, CEO of Wonder Project, said in a press release.

Wonder Project’s goal? To bring people looking for that connection together for $8.99 a month, or $89.99 a year.

“Our audience is underserved and craves a destination they can trust with exceptional originals and curated movies and TV shows,” said Jon Erwin, founder of Wonder Project. “With the new Wonder Project subscription on Prime Video, we will be delivering all of that and more.”

Round out your reading