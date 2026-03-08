Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

The ripple effect that spiking diesel fuel prices have on your pocketbook

Cole Lauterbach
Oil and gas producers in Canada must cut greenhouse gas emissions by one-third within eight years according to new regulations.
Image credit: Getty Images

Full story

While gasoline gets your kids to school, diesel fuel gets virtually everything else where it needs to go. 

The ongoing conflict between Iran and joint Israeli-U.S. forces has sent diesel fuel prices soaring well beyond gasoline prices across the country, with a handful of states seeing a dollar-per-gallon increase since the first rockets launched. Consumers are most likely to lament watching the gas pump digits fly, but a prolonged diesel fuel price spike will have a ripple effect, making everything from food to airline tickets more expensive.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Crude oil prices closed on Friday at $91.27 and are expected to increase further once markets open Monday.

Gasoline prices

The national average for a gallon of gasoline is up 47 cents since the beginning of the Iran war, according to AAA. Customers are paying $3.45 for a gallon of regular — 16% more than they were a week ago.

With some prices rising due to refineries switching to a more expensive summer blend, the lion’s share of the added costs is attributable to Middle Eastern oil refineries shutting down. If the facilities hadn’t taken direct fire, they wouldn’t be able to ship the oil out of the Straight of Hormuz, the sole passage out of the Persian Gulf. 

Diesel prices

The cost of gasoline is nothing compared to the increase in diesel fuel since the fighting began. 

The national average diesel fuel price was already 77 cents-per-gallon more expensive than gasoline at the beginning of March. Once the rockets began to fly, so did that price. As of Sunday, AAA estimates the national average for a gallon of diesel fuel is $4.60, an 83-cent spike in a week. 

It’s worse in certain parts of the country. Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, said Sunday morning that five states had seen a more than $1-per-gallon increase in the last week.

Mississippi, Arizona and Florida are right behind them.

Don’t buy diesel, don’t care?

Well, you should. Virtually every consumer good in America is hauled to its destination using diesel fuel. 

Shipping giant UPS increased its fuel shipping surcharge on March 2, and it’s expected to do so again on Monday. FedEx is doing the same.

Jet fuel, which comes from the same kerosene-derived fuel as diesel, is also seeing a steep price increase. 

According to Reuters, Jet fuel prices rose 72% to $225.44 a barrel in Singapore on Wednesday. The outlet attributed the record high to worries about potential shortages caused by war in the Middle East.

Cole Lauterbach
Cole Lauterbach
An Illinois native, Cole covers government oversight at Straight Arrow News and has produced print, broadcast and online journalism since his start in radio in 2007.
Tags: , , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Diesel fuel prices have jumped 83 cents per gallon in one week due to Middle Eastern refinery shutdowns, directly increasing costs for shipping, groceries and air travel that consumers now pay.

Higher costs at checkout

Shipping companies UPS and FedEx increased fuel surcharges on March 2 and are expected to raise them again — costs passed to consumers buying goods transported by truck.

More expensive air travel

Jet fuel prices rose 72% to $225.44 per barrel in Singapore on Wednesday, increases airlines typically pass through ticket pricing and fees.

Gasoline up 16% nationally

The national average for regular gasoline reached $3.45 per gallon, a 47-cent increase since the Iran war began, with costs attributed to Middle Eastern refinery shutdowns.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. AAA
  2. GasBuddy
  3. Reuters

Sources

  1. AAA
  2. GasBuddy
  3. Reuters

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.