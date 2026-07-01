The rise of American Democratic socialists and what they stand for

When Melat Kiros gave a victory speech Tuesday night in Colorado after ousting a 29-year incumbent, she described herself as a “29-year-old recovering lawyer, barista, immigrant, Democratic socialist.”

Few news stories about the Democratic primary in Colorado’s 1st Congressional District, which includes Denver, gave Kiros as fulsome a description as she gave herself, according to a review of nearly three dozen articles published in the last 12 days.

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Nearly every article used the word “socialist” along with the word “Democratic” as part of a description of Kiros, but the handful of articles that did not mostly came from the New York Post and Wall Street Journal, which share the same parent company controlled by conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

A push alert on Wednesday from the Wall Street Journal referred to her only as a “Socialist.” The article it linked to referred to Kiros in the headline as a “Socialist” before changing it to “Democratic socialist.” Unchanged was the first sentence, which referred to Kiros as “a socialist” in its first sentence.

One New York Post has referred to Kiros as a “29-year-old DSA-endorsed candidate,” “socialist congressional candidate,” and “Insurgent socialist candidate.” It also noted she is “an Ethiopia-born Ph.D. student and former attorney” whose candidacy is backed by “socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).”

The subheadline in one New York Times story this week called Kiros “the latest Gen Z test in a year defined by generational upheaval.” Another Times article published that same day called her “a lawyer running for the House,” “an immigrant who has framed her campaign around her support for the Palestinian cause,” and one of the local “democratic socialists vying to be the next progressives to rattle the party and steer its foreign policy away from Israel.”

The Washington Post couched its use of “democratic socialist” as reflecting how Kiros describes herself. One of the Post’s morning newsletters called her “a lawyer who describes herself as a democratic socialist,” echoing language used in an earlier story.

One outlet called her a “giant-slayer,” and NPR noted she might become the “first Gen Z woman in Congress,” before describing her as a “Political newcomer and democratic socialist,” a “29-year-old Ph.D. student and lawyer,” and “an Ethiopian immigrant.”

The 19th news outlet referred to Kiros as a “Democratic socialist” in its headline, “a 29-year-old democratic socialist and first-time candidate,” in its subheadline and later as “a PhD student and barista after moving back to Denver.”

What is the Democratic Socialists of America?

Kiros is one of the latest candidates endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America, a burgeoning political organization that says it is continuing the “political revolution” that was “launched” by Bernie Sanders. Among the organization’s most high-profile victories was in last year’s mayoral race in New York City, where Zohran Mamdani, a state Assembly member from Queens, defeated Andrew Cuomo, a well-financed former governor.

The organization says its roots date back to the 1970s and 1980s in reaction to the country’s rightward politics, particularly during the Reagan era. Today, the group has chapters around the country, and its national organization has a detailed “Constitution and Bylaws” (which it says was amended by its 2025 National Convention).

What is Democratic socialism?

Sanders gave a speech at Georgetown University on Nov. 19, 2016, where he explained “what it means to be a democratic socialist in America,” according to an article published by the school.

Overall, he called for strengthening the social safety net by expanding government programs and limiting the influence the country’s wealthiest citizens have over the government.

Sanders framed it as an extension of earlier efforts that faced resistance that mirrors what he and his supporters are up against today. Laws restricting the use of child labor, mandating a minimum wage for labor, protections for organized labor, and the creation of Social Security were initially attacked by critics as “socialism,” he said. But, Sanders told the crowd, those initiatives “have become the fabric of our nation and in fact the foundation of our middle class.” Sanders also told the crowd, “We need to create a culture, an entire culture” that “can not just be based on the worship of money.”

Are DSA members socialists?

In DSA’s constitution, the group repeatedly refers to its members as “socialists” and lists its reasons for doing so.

“We are socialists because we reject an economic order based on private profit, alienated labor, gross inequalities of wealth and power, discrimination based on race, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability status, age, religion, and national origin, and brutality and violence in defense of the status quo.”

“We are socialists because we share a vision of a humane social order based on popular control of resources and production, economic planning, equitable distribution, feminism, racial equality, and non-oppressive relationships.”

“We are socialists because we are developing a concrete strategy for achieving that vision, for building a majority movement that will make democratic socialism a reality in America.”