The rising cost of watching NFL games attracts DOJ scrutiny

Anticompetitive practices and affordability are at the forefront of a new Justice Department investigation into the NFL. The DOJ is investigating whether the league violated anticompetitive practices by requiring consumers to pay subscription fees to watch some games.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news, saying the nature and scope of the investigation are unknown. However, people familiar with the situation told The Journal that the DOJ launched its investigation in response to complaints that watching football has become too expensive.

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The NFL broadcasting landscape

Currently, the NFL’s broadcasting rights are governed by the 1961 Sports Broadcasting Act, which allows teams to negotiate TV rights packages. It enabled revenue sharing among teams, promoting financial stability across the league. It also exempted the NFL from antitrust laws.

In recent months, however, media companies, regulators and lawmakers have expressed concerns over the difficulty and price of watching games. They blamed, in part, league deals offering smaller packages of games to streamers.

Streaming games has been a hot-button issue as of late, with the Federal Communications Commission seeking public comment on the shift from live sports to streaming.

The NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL all have deals with streaming platforms.

Despite the new conversations, the NFL says it’s the most fan-friendly and broadcast-friendly league, noting 87% of its games are available on local TV. And while some games are offered on streaming platforms, they’re still available live in the local markets of the teams playing.

However, anyone who is a fan of a team that isn’t located where they live will have to pay a streaming service to watch their team.

“The 2025 season was our most viewed since 1989 and reflects the strength of the NFL distribution model and its wide availability to all fans,” the league said in a statement.

Where are games currently airing?

Last season, NFL games aired on 10 broadcast and cable networks and streaming services: CBS, NBC, ABC/ESPN/ESPN+, Fox, NFL Network, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube TV.

In a letter to the FCC and the DOJ, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said many NFL fans spent nearly $1,000 on cable and streaming subscriptions last year.

“Instead of a small number of free broadcast networks, the NFL now licenses games simultaneously to subscription streaming platforms, premium cable networks, and technology companies operating under different business models,” Lee wrote. Because of this, he said, the NFL may be breaking broadcasting laws.

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According to The Associated Press, the 1961 Sports Broadcasting Act exemption only applies to broadcast television. Courts have previously ruled that it does not apply to other media, like cable, satellite and streaming.

As of now, the NFL has deals with Fox, CBS, NBC and Amazon that extend through 2033, and a deal with ESPN through 2034.