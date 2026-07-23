The Secret Service has a new problem: More threats, more drones, more lone actors

Jason K. Morrell
The U.S. Secret Service has opened about 10,000 protective intelligence investigations since January.
Image credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The U.S. Secret Service has opened about 10,000 protective intelligence investigations since January, a 40% increase from the same period last year, and agency leaders say the cases arriving on their desks look very different than they did even a year ago.

More begin online, more involve lone actors and foreign adversaries, and agents are intervening far more often when someone shows signs they could become violent.

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At a Wednesday press conference, Secret Service Director Sean Curran called the current threat environment the most challenging of his 24-year career, saying the number of cases now crossing the agency’s desk is “off the charts.”

“We are in a heightened level of a threat environment right now,” Curran said. “It’s no secret there are things happening around the globe that are always going to impact how we move, and that’s how we evaluate what our security plan is going to be.”

More investigations begin online

Secret Service officials told CBS News most investigations now start with online activity rather than letters or other traditional communications. They also reported nearly ten times as many mental health-related interventions this year, including voluntary and involuntary commitments and efforts with relatives and healthcare providers to stabilize someone in crisis.

Alex Wroblewski / AFP via Getty Images

The officials said agents do not wait for a direct threat before opening a case. Instead, they look for behavioral patterns such as obsessive fixation, escalating grievances, stalking and paranoia.

Curran defends White House dinner security

Curran also defended the security plan used during April’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where an armed man was stopped outside the Washington Hilton before reaching the event inside the banquet hall.

He said the suspect was intercepted at a screening checkpoint roughly 120 yards from the podium, arguing the encounter showed the security plan worked as intended.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

“We do expect bad people to show up,” Curran said. “It’s just a reality of where we are.”

Friday’s rescheduled dinner will be held at the Waldorf Astoria, but Curran said the Secret Service is not approaching it as a do-over.

Jim West/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

“We will always evaluate every site and right now we have an advanced team there and they will take back and they will set up plan, to set that site up for success,” he said. “Just like we did, at the white House Correspondents Dinner at the Hilton.”

Iran and drones remain key concerns

Agency officials said Iranian threats against President Donald Trump continue to factor into protective planning, while drone technology has become one of the agency’s fastest-moving security concerns.

Deputy Director Matt Quinn warned it is “a matter of time” before the United States faces a serious drone threat, saying detection and mitigation systems are in a constant race to keep up as drones become harder to identify and stop.

Ken Cedeno / AFP via Getty Images

The Secret Service said it expanded its counter-drone capabilities after the 2024 assassination attempt against Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, and now deploys those systems during presidential travel and other protected events.

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Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason leads morning editorial coverage across U.S. politics, business, and global news for Straight Arrow, overseeing the flagship Unbiased Updates program and its newsroom team. His work includes shaping major breaking news, live events, and election and convention coverage at CNN US, CNN International, and Scripps News.
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Why this story matters

The Secret Service is managing a 40% surge in threat investigations, with agency leaders describing the current environment as the most challenging in recent memory, affecting how public events involving protected officials are secured.

Public events face tighter security

Anyone attending events where Secret Service protection is present, such as the White House Correspondents' Dinner, will encounter screening checkpoints that agents say are designed to stop armed individuals before they reach the venue.

Online behavior triggers investigations

Secret Service officials said most investigations now begin with online activity, meaning posts or communications flagged as showing obsessive fixation or escalating grievances can prompt federal case-opening without a direct threat being made.

Drone risk shapes protected events

Deputy Director Matt Quinn said it is "a matter of time" before the U.S. faces a serious drone threat, and the agency has expanded counter-drone systems at presidential travel and protected public events.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. U.S Secret Service
  2. CBS News
  3. ABC News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the Secret Service briefing as an alarming warning, leaning on phrases like “off the charts” and “highest we’ve ever seen” while also stressing confidence in securing the rescheduled dinner.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right turn the same briefing into a harsher law-and-order story, using language like “highly volatile” and spotlighting drone mitigation and tougher protocols, with more skepticism toward the Washington event backdrop.

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Media landscape

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34 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The U.S. Secret Service has investigated about 10,000 threats against government officials in 2026, marking a 40% increase from last year.
  • There have been at least three assassination attempts on President Donald Trump since 2024, including shootings and a disrupted armed attack stopped by the Secret Service.
  • The Secret Service is increasing security measures against emerging threats like advanced drone technology by deploying new detection methods at protected sites.
  • Secret Service leaders remain confident in their security plans for upcoming events, including the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Wednesday, the U.S. Secret Service reported 10,000 threat cases against government officials in 2026, representing a 40% increase over the same period last year.
  • Mental health committals for individuals suspected of threatening protectees have spiked by a factor of 10, reflecting broader political violence concerns documented by law enforcement officials in recent years.
  • The FBI detected 1,600 drones around U.S. Stadiums during the World Cup and seized more than 700 illegal drones, with officials warning that consumer drones pose rapidly growing threats to protected venues.
  • This Friday, President Donald Trump attends the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Association dinner at the Waldorf Astoria, where agents have reevaluated security protocols following an April gunman's attempt to breach the event.

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Key points from the Right

  • Threats against U.S. politicians and high-profile figures have increased sharply amid growing political violence and concerns about foreign actors due to the war in Iran.
  • The Secret Service stopped a gunman attempting to attack the White House Correspondents' Dinner, leading to the event being rescheduled at a new venue with enhanced security measures.
  • Security efforts are increasingly focused on early threat detection by identifying suspects online before attacks, as physical security alone cannot fully prevent incidents.
  • The rise of drones poses new security challenges by bypassing traditional checkpoints, prompting increased investments in counter-drone technologies by the Secret Service and other agencies.

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Sources

  1. U.S Secret Service
  2. CBS News
  3. ABC News