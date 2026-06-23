The US government doesn’t want Titanic artifacts sold at auction

Julia Marshall
The only group allowed to recover artifacts from the Titanic now wants to sell them, but the U.S. wants to block it.
Image credit: Greek Culture Ministry via AP
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A bronze cherub, a necklace of gold nuggets and a heart-shaped pendant — these are among the items from the Titanic that the U.S government doesn’t want sold. 

RMS Titanic Inc., the company that owns the rights to salvage the famous wreck in the North Atlantic, has plans to auction more than 100 artifacts from the ship. Now, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, representing U.S. interests and overseeing the wreck site, is trying to stop it. 

Why? Because it wants, and claims to have the right, to keep the collection together. 

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Fighting auction plans

In court documents, RMS Titanic said it plans to auction off the artifacts and display them on a global tour in four cities. The company has yet to announce tour stops. 

Now, NOAA is saying that auctioning the items should be prohibited, arguing that the sale would violate RMS Titanic’s legal obligations to the site, according to The Associated Press

They say that the roughly 5,000 artifacts recovered from the ship, regardless of whether they were claimed by the U.S. or France, must remain in a single collection. But the dispute is coming down to some of the first artifacts recovered — artifacts that were taken to France and claimed. 

RMS Titanic argues that the U.S. has no rights to the items claimed in France. Meanwhile, NOAA says French courts also require that all the artifacts be kept together and not sold. 

France’s 1987 expedition to recover artifacts from the sunken ship gives it a strong legal claim to what was recovered, according to the Chicago Tribune. 

What rights does each party have?

When it comes to the legalities of it all, NOAA has significant rights to the Titanic wreckage site and the artifacts found within. 

Under Section 113 of the Consolidated Appropriations Act and the RMS Titanic Maritime Memorial Act, no one can conduct research, exploration or recovery efforts that physically alter or disturb the site without NOAA approvals. 

The law also requires that artifacts remain together in a single collection, not sold or separated.

RMS Titanic, on the other hand, has exclusive rights to explore the wreck site, granted by NOAA. No one else can conduct research, recover artifacts or legally remove, touch or disturb items at the site. 

It also has sole rights to exhibits. Only RMS Titanic can lease, exhibit and display the thousands of recovered artifacts to museums and exhibits worldwide. 

All these rights were granted to RMS by the U.S. government. 

Why does RMS want to sell artifacts anyway?

Now, some may be wondering why RMS Titanic would want to auction off artifacts in the first place. It likely comes down to money. 

The AP reports RMS Titanic has tried to sell artifacts for decades, hoping to fund future explorations. Those efforts, however, have been largely unsuccessful due to U.S. court actions and preventive measures by victims’ families and preservation groups. 

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Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

A federal agency is using U.S. law to block the private sale of Titanic artifacts, a dispute that determines whether the public retains access to the collection through exhibitions.

Public exhibition access at stake

RMS Titanic holds the sole legal right to exhibit recovered artifacts worldwide, and a sale could alter how and where those artifacts are displayed to the public.

U.S. law limits artifact sales

Federal law, according to NOAA, requires all roughly 5,000 recovered Titanic artifacts to remain together in a single collection and prohibits their sale.

Competing legal claims complicate outcome

RMS Titanic argues U.S. authority does not extend to artifacts claimed in France, leaving the legal outcome contested between the two parties.

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Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

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Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. NOAA

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the story as a preservation-versus-commerce clash, stressing “pushback” and the government’s “opposition” to selling artifacts, while also spotlighting the items themselves—personal belongings, currency, kitchen pieces—to heighten their historic and emotional value.
  • Media outlets in the center add legal-historical context, invoking “battles” and the wreck’s recurring place in news, plus salvage rights.
  • Media outlets on the right stay more restrained, using plain terms like “opposes,” but de-emphasizes the object-by-object sentiment and broader cultural stakes.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • RMS Titanic Inc. Plans to auction over 100 artifacts from the Titanic wreck, including personal belongings and decor, despite prior agreements to only display them in museums and exhibitions.
  • The U.S. Government, represented by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, opposes the auction and seeks to prohibit the sale.
  • The company claims it does not need court approval to sell the artifacts and believes it is not restricted from doing so.
  • Opponents argue RMS Titanic Inc. Is bound by a 1990s agreement granting exclusive salvage rights in exchange for a promise not to sell the recovered items.

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Key points from the Center

  • RMS Titanic Inc. faces federal opposition to its plan to auction 100 lots of artifacts recovered from the 1987 wreckage expedition, with the government arguing the sale violates legal obligations protecting the historic site.
  • Court rulings previously granted RMS Titanic exclusive salvage rights, mandating the collection remain intact and prohibiting individual item sales to preserve the site's historical integrity as a public trust.
  • The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration filed court documents opposing the proposed auction, contending the sale conflicts with international treaties and federal law designed to safeguard the shipwreck from commercial exploitation.
  • Unsealed documents reveal the government's stance against the company's planned global tour and artifact sale, intensifying tensions between commercial salvage interests and federal preservation requirements.
  • Over a century after the disaster, the Titanic remains a site of fascination but faces strict federal oversight, as future artifact sales navigate complex regulatory hurdles.

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Key points from the Right

  • The Titanic sank in 1912 after hitting an iceberg, causing about 1,500 deaths among passengers and crew.
  • RMS Titanic Inc. Holds salvage rights and exclusive rights to the Titanic wreck, owning thousands of artifacts recovered from the site.
  • The U.S. Government and NOAA oppose RMS Titanic's plan to auction artifacts from the wreck, citing federal law and international treaties.
  • Legal actions indicate that while the U.S. Government dropped litigation after RMS Titanic paused dive plans, opposition to the sale of artifacts continues.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. NOAA