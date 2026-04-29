The US military has a plan to restart Iran negotiations: More bombs

Devin Pavlou
The U.S. naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz will continue as the Trump administration’s negotiations with Iran remain at a standstill.
Image credit: Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images

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The U.S. naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz will continue as the Trump administration’s negotiations with Iran remain at a standstill. Neither side has been able to reach an agreement since the middle of April, when talks fell apart in Pakistan. 

Iran had proposed that the U.S. lift its blockade and push back nuclear negotiations to a later date, but President Donald Trump rejected the offer, Axios reports. Instead, he plans to continue his blockade, saying it’s working. 

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“The blockade is somewhat more effective than the bombing,” Trump told Axios. They are choking like a stuffed pig. And it is going to be worse for them. They can’t have a nuclear weapon.”

Could fighting restart?

If Trump’s strategy of an extended blockade fails to get him the results he’s looking for, he does have a backup plan — more airstrikes. 

U.S. Central Command has planned a “short and powerful” series of strikes, according to sources Axios spoke to. The strikes would likely include infrastructure targets, which Trump had planned to do before the ceasefire took effect earlier this month. 

Trump told the publication that Iran wants to make a deal with the U.S., but he doesn’t want to ease the pressure from the blockade. 

“They want to settle. They don’t want me to keep the blockade. I don’t want to [lift the blockade], because I don’t want them to have a nuclear weapon,” he said.

Iranian officials didn’t seem as eager as Trump let on, with the English-language Iranian state media, PRESS TV, quoting a senior security official as saying the U.S. blockade “will soon be met with practical and unprecedented action.” They also said the Iranian military had previously shown restraint to see if they could work out a deal. But the official said that they “believe that patience has limits and that a punishing response is necessary” if Trump continues with his blockade.

How has the market reacted? 

Over the past day, crude oil futures have risen by nearly $10, and Brent crude is just below $120 a barrel. At the beginning of the war, many economists predicted that prices would need to hit $140 for two months to spark a “mild” recession. 

Consumer gas prices have steadily risen since the war in Iran began just over two months ago. The current national average for a gallon of regular gas is $4.23. This time last year, gas was more than a dollar less. 

One fuel type rising even faster than oil is jet fuel. The global average for a barrel of jet fuel at the end of last week was $179. Experts said that even if the war and blockade ended tomorrow, fuel disruptions could keep prices elevated for months. Some airlines have faced hard times and could shut down, like Spirit Airlines. Trump has floated the idea of a bailout for the company, just two years after the government ruled that Spirit could not proceed with its merger with JetBlue.

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
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Why this story matters

A U.S. naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, with nuclear talks stalled, is already pushing up oil and gas prices that American consumers are paying at the pump and at the airport.

Gas prices are up sharply

The national average for a gallon of regular gas is $4.23, more than a dollar higher than the same point last year, a direct result of conditions tied to the ongoing blockade and conflict.

Jet fuel costs are surging

Global jet fuel prices were already at $179 a barrel at the end of last week, and experts cited in the article said disruptions could keep prices elevated for months even if the blockade ended.

Some airlines face closure

At least one carrier, Spirit Airlines, is described as potentially shutting down amid the fuel cost environment, with Trump said to have floated a bailout idea for the company.

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Context corner

The Strait of Hormuz is a roughly 24-mile-wide waterway through which approximately one-fifth of the world's traded oil and gas passed in peacetime. The U.S. withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal — the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action — during Trump's first term, reimposing sanctions. The current conflict began February 28 with joint U.S.-Israeli strikes under Operation Epic Fury, followed by Iranian retaliation and the blockade of the strait.

Global impact

The Strait of Hormuz closure has disrupted roughly one-fifth of global oil trade, driving up energy, food and fertilizer prices worldwide. The World Bank forecast a 24% energy price surge in 2026 if disruptions continue. The UN Development Programme warned the conflict could push more than 30 million people into poverty in 160 countries. Asian governments are spending billions in fuel subsidies, and the EU loosened state aid rules to help agriculture and transport sectors through 2026.

Policy impact

The U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports is preventing Iran from selling oil, with 41 tankers and 69 million barrels stranded. The EU loosened state aid rules to let member states compensate agriculture, fisheries and transport firms for extra fuel and fertilizer costs through 2026. The Association of Value Airlines requested $2.5 billion in government support to offset fuel cost increases. Asian governments are spending billions in fuel subsidies to cushion consumers from rising energy prices.

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Sources

  1. Axios
  2. Forbes

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame Trump's AI-generated gun image and "no more Mr Nice Guy" post as a "gun-toting" and "chilling threat," emphasizing reckless escalation and war costs like $25 billion.
  • Media outlets in the center note blockade extensions and airline aid impacts.
  • Media outlets on the right portray it as a "stern" and "aggressive" warning to Iran that "can’t get their act together," highlighting justified pressure via prolonged blockade.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • President Donald Trump urged Iran to quickly sign a nuclear deal with the U.S., issuing warnings that reflect a threatening stance toward Iran's nuclear ambitions.
  • The U.S. has prepared for an extended naval blockade of Iran's ports and the Strait of Hormuz to apply economic pressure during ongoing negotiations.
  • Oil prices surged significantly due to disruptions of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, causing instability in the global energy market.
  • Iran has restricted most shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to its own vessels, rejecting ceasefire proposals and asserting it can withstand the blockade.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Wednesday, President Donald Trump rejected Iran's diplomatic proposal by posting an AI-generated image of himself holding an assault rifle on Truth Social, writing "No more Mr Nice Guy!"
  • Trump's post signaled rejection of a recent Iranian offer to reopen the Strait of Hormuz if the U.S. lifts its blockade and ends the war, a proposal that sought to postpone nuclear negotiations.
  • During a state dinner Tuesday, the President claimed King Charles III agrees that Iran should never possess a nuclear weapon, though Buckingham Palace responded the King is "naturally mindful of his government's long-standing position on nuclear proliferation."
  • Benchmark Brent crude futures jumped 3% to $114.62 following the post, while the Handala Hack Team, linked to the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence, claimed to expose the personal details of 2,379 U.S. Marines.
  • Talks remain at a stalemate after eight weeks of war, leaving unresolved the disagreements that led the U.S. and Israel to launch military operations on Feb. 28, with current blockade efforts threatening Tehran's oil production.

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Key points from the Right

  • President Donald Trump warned Iran to make progress on a nuclear deal and posted an image on Truth Social with the slogan "No more Mr Nice Guy," expressing frustration with stalled negotiations.
  • Iran proposed a ceasefire in West Asia and reopening the Strait of Hormuz but postponed talks on its nuclear program, missile development, and sanctions.
  • The Gulf Cooperation Council, led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, condemned Iran's actions on the Strait of Hormuz and called for restored freedom of navigation and enhanced military cooperation.
  • Trump instructed officials to prepare for a prolonged blockade targeting Iran's economy and oil exports, considering it a less risky alternative to bombing or disengagement.

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Sources

  1. Axios
  2. Forbes