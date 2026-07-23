There’s always more to the story. That’s why we created ‘Off Script’

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Welcome to Off Script

A letter from the editor:

If you watch Unbiased Updates each morning, you know we’re big believers in getting you the facts fast so you can get on with your day. But there’s almost always more to the story than we can fit into those few minutes. That’s why we created Off Script — an extension of Unbiased Updates inspired by one of your biggest requests: more UU. Each week, we’ll go behind the headlines with the Straight Arrow journalists who reported them. We’ll talk about how those stories came together, any angles that didn’t make the final cut and answer some of the questions you’ve been sending our way. Some stories just need a little more room than Unbiased Updates allows. We’ll give them that time. Our hope is you’ll come away understanding not just what happened, but why it matters. And along the way, you’ll get to know the journalists behind the reporting you read and watch here every day. Thanks for joining us. Now … let’s go Off Script. Jason Morrell, Managing Editor and Executive Producer

In This Episode

As the midterms draw closer, some candidates are quietly rewriting their online story. But the internet has a long memory. Our senior politics reporter reveals how campaign websites are changing, and what those digital breadcrumbs may say about the race for November.

Plus, media mergers are usually decided in boardrooms. But this one may be decided in a courtroom. The biggest deal in Hollywood history has run into a growing wave of lawsuits, raising bigger questions about who controls the stories we watch, the news we consume and whether this deal ever gets across the finish line. Our media reporter has followed every twist.

And later, proof that good news still finds its way into the headlines. The remarkable rescue of a missing dog, a drone and the firefighters who refused to give up.

What Matters

First up today, what matters — not just the headlines, but what we’re digging into behind the scenes.

Sen. Susan Collins campaigning in Lisbon, Maine. (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Midterm campaigns shift as control of Congress hangs in the balance

The midterm elections are fast approaching. With control of both the House and the Senate on the line, campaigns are already entering the stretch run.

This week alone, voters in Arizona chose their nominees, and this weekend, Democrats in Maine will pick their nominee to take on Sen. Susan Collins.

The field is starting to take shape.

Voters in competitive House districts can no longer rely on candidate campaign websites to reflect the positions those candidates have previously stated publicly.

Why?

Well, Straight Arrow senior politics reporter Azi Paybarah discovered that at least a dozen candidates in competitive races have quietly updated their campaign websites over the past year, pushing hot-button issues such as abortion and LGBTQ+ rights further into the background.

But while campaigns can rewrite their websites, they cannot erase their record.

Paybarah explained that websites like archive.org preserve earlier versions of campaign and professional sites, making it possible to see exactly what candidates said before they changed course.

Straight Arrow anchor Craig Nigrelli interviews senior politics reporter Azi Paybarah.

The conversation

CRAIG NIGRELLI: Azi, in your political reporting over the years, would you say this is almost like candidates running away from the issue, or just trying to divert voters’ eyes from it, even though their positions might not have changed all that much? AZI PAYBARAH: It’s a little bit of both. You and I are probably old enough to have a few bell-bottoms in our closet, shirts that may not seem as fashionable today as they were when we first wore them. It’s not that different from a candidate updating the issues they want to talk about. Stump speeches sound familiar, but some of the details change over time if you hear the candidate enough. Removing or deleting certain aspects of a website may call into question the decision to change focus. The candidates may have the same values, but they may not find as much payoff in bringing people’s attention to them. And when I ask candidates why these changes are happening, were they just subtle changes to make a website easier to read, or are these things that a candidate has changed their position on? A lot of the campaigns that we reached out to did not respond, so we were left with more questions than answers. NIGRELLI: Let’s dig just a little deeper into your analysis. President Donald Trump is not on the ballot in 2026, but he’s a huge presence, right? PAYBARAH: Correct. NIGRELLI: You’ve got a race in Florida, or an example in Florida, where the secretary of state has gone from many mentions of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to suddenly, according to your reporting, as well as mentions on the website and in campaign literature, featuring Trump much more often than DeSantis. What’s the point? PAYBARAH: If we remember a couple of years ago, DeSantis was not only a rising star in the Republican Party, but also the New York Post once referred to him as “DeFuture” rather than DeSantis, which helped give him the confidence to announce a presidential run that ultimately did not succeed. DeSantis’ popularity was rising in Florida, but once he entered the presidential race and challenged Trump, that star began to decline, and people within the Republican Party had to choose sides between a sitting governor and the former and now current president. What Rep. Laurel Lee did was focus heavily on DeSantis, mentioning him at least five times in her campaign biography. He’s the one who appointed her Florida secretary of state. She owed a big part of her career to the governor, and she wanted to tie herself to him. Over time, as DeSantis’ star power faded, she pivoted and attached herself much more closely to Trump. He gave her a full and enthusiastic endorsement, and now it’s Trump’s picture that you see on her website. It’s Trump who gets mentioned prominently in the candidate’s biography. Now, if you look hard enough, you can find a picture of DeSantis somewhere buried on the campaign website, but it is not as prominent as it used to be. She is not highlighting it as much to voters as she once did. And that really speaks to Trump’s popularity within the Republican Party and DeSantis’ fallen stature among certain Republican voters.

Now to You

Do you ever feel like leaving a comment on a news story is just yelling into the internet? Not here. Here we take questions, comments and hot takes from the Unbiased Updates community and actually talk them through.

YOU: “We could have the resources to fight the fires, but we sent all the money to corrupt Ukraine. Close to 30 billion. Carney is not focused on Canada or Canadians. He doesn’t care about the tariffs.“ STRAIGHT ARROW: The Trump administration said the new tariffs are actually about trade, not foreign policy. Supporters argue the issues should be treated separately, while critics say tariffs risk straining one of America’s closest relationships. Whether those relationships can stay compartmentalized… is exactly what’s now being debated.

YOU: “If there’s one thing the US govt needs less of, it’s political families lingering for generations” STRAIGHT ARROW: Political families are hardly new in American politics, from the Kennedys and Bushes… to the Cheneys and Cuomos. Supporters (and those who do the running) will point to experience and name recognition, but critics argue political dynasties can discourage new voices from entering public office. Either way, as long as family names keep winning elections, the debate over political dynasties isn’t likely going to disappear.

Inside the Story

Ok, let’s go inside the story. You can read the stories on Straight Arrow, but on “Off Script,” we get to pull back the curtain on how those stories came together and hear directly from the reporters who did the digging.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The legal battle over a media giant

A federal court temporarily blocked a merger Monday that would combine Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery amid multiple lawsuits alleging the deal would raise costs and reduce consumer choice.

Paramount Skydance, owned by media mogul and President Donald Trump ally David Ellison, set out to close on the $111 billion deal by the end of the month. But the order, issued by U.S. District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín of the Northern District of California, will delay the merger until at least August.

Straight Arrow media, bias and algorithms reporter Mark Keierleber has been following what could become the biggest media merger in Hollywood history. He reported earlier this week that the merger’s fate hangs in the balance, with the potential for a winding-up before the Supreme Court. Each lawsuit represents different constituencies, including the screenwriters’ union, which alleges the deal would reduce the number of outlets for the next blockbuster to hit theaters, and a First Amendment group that warns the deal could stifle press freedom.

If approved, the deal would consolidate Paramount, Warner Bros., Paramount+, HBO Max, CBS News and CNN under Ellison. From Hollywood blockbusters to cable news to professional sports to video games, virtually every segment of the entertainment industry faces the prospect of a major shakeup.

So, we asked Keierleber the question most of us are probably wondering: Why should any of us care?

Straight Arrow anchor Craig Nigrelli interviews media, bias and algorithms reporter Mark Keierleber.

The conversation

CRAIG NIGRELLI: As an average Joe, this story makes headlines and stands out from typical business news. What should be the biggest takeaway from the latest developments, and how might it affect us? MARK KEIERLEBER: It depends a little bit on what the average Joe likes to watch on TV. If they’re really into sports, for example, this deal, if it goes through, would give the combined company the rights to 370 football, basketball, baseball and hockey games. That’s a really large control over the sports industry. Sports packages already cost an arm and a leg, right? And the result could be even higher sports costs. If you’re really into watching streamed TV, you’re into binge-watching TV, right? Streaming services have already increased by nearly 20% in the last six years since 2020. So there’s a possibility that your streaming service bill could also increase. Across the board, you’re looking at higher costs and a potential for less choice.

Also Worth Your Time

Want more to read? Here’s what didn’t make the cut on “Unbiased Updates,” but we think is also worth your time.

Andrew J. Whitaker/San Antonio Express-News via Getty Images Torrential rain swamps central Texas Remember the devastating flooding in the Texas Hill Country last year, when more than two dozen people died at Camp Mystic in Kerr County? Well, the same area was hit by another round of Epic flooding in July. The ground just gave way. Entire streets caving in. Homes crumbling. More than two feet of rain fell in some places, including 26 inches in Uvalde, about 80 miles west of San Antonio, in just a couple of days. Roads washed out. Dozens of water rescues. The Texas Game Wardens posted video of vehicles floating away in the floodwater. The scale of the damage is hard to comprehend, and Texas wasn’t alone. Missouri experienced severe flooding south of St. Louis. Kentucky was inundated by heavy rain. In New York and northern New Jersey, storms hit just ahead of the World Cup final, flooding subways, streets and highways.

Nano Calvo/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Witness recounts Yellowstone Bison attack A Washington state man is recovering from a broken femur and will face weeks of physical therapy after a bison attack in Yellowstone National Park. The video went viral, showing a bison charging 65-year-old Carl McDaniel and sending him flying through the air. Thankfully, McDaniel told CNN the bison could have stomped or gored him after he hit the ground. Instead, bystanders yelled at the animal, and the attack ended. McDaniel also said it wasn’t the charge that broke his leg; it was the landing. Here’s the part of the story that hasn’t received much attention. A witness said McDaniel followed park guidelines and kept his distance, adding that another man’s honking prompted the bison to charge. McDaniel is expected to recover. It’s another reminder that wild animals deserve both space and respect.

Here’s the Kicker

Feeling overwhelmed by this week’s headlines? We’ve got a good way for you to head into the end of the week. Here’s the kicker.

Drone leads firefighters to missing dog, aiding San Francisco Bay rescue

The Menlo Park Fire District in California received a call about a small dog swimming far out in San Francisco Bay, surrounded by seagulls. They entered rescue mode, as shown in a video posted by the Menlo Park Fire Protection District and the East Palo Alto Fire Department, which captured the events firsthand.

Firefighters first used a drone to pinpoint the dog’s location. Then they launched a fireboat, and the chase was on. As they closed in the distance, one firefighter leaned over the side and made a one-handed grab.

What a save.

Menlo Park Fire Protection District

Menlo Park Fire Protection District

Menlo Park Fire Protection District

Menlo Park Fire Protection District

Back on shore, the crew wrapped the dog, cold and shivering, in a firefighter’s jacket to help warm it. They then contacted the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, which located the owners. It turns out the dog had been missing since July 4.

No one knows where the dog has been for the past two weeks, but now it’s back home where it belongs.

Great work by the crews in Menlo Park and East Palo Alto. They definitely saved the day.