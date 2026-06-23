They spent 42 days in hantavirus quarantine. Now they’re finally going home

The last of the Americans quarantined after exposure to hantavirus on the Dutch cruise ship MV Hondius are finally heading home.

University of Nebraska Medical Center confirmed the final six passengers left the facility Monday morning after completing a 42-day monitoring period that ended Sunday. None of the 18 Americans who were quarantined developed the disease.

Straight Arrow was at the Omaha facility on May 11 when the first passengers arrived, offering viewers and readers an early look at the nationally funded quarantine operation where many would spend the next six weeks.

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Quarantine comes to an end

Federal health officials urged all 18 passengers to remain under observation for the full 42 days, the maximum known incubation period for hantavirus.

The Department of Health and Human Services called the response a successful public health effort.

“Through close collaboration among federal, state and local partners, HHS helped protect the American people, contain potential risks and bring this response effort to a successful conclusion,” the agency said in a statement.

Craig Nigrelli | Straight Arrow

Six passengers spent the entire quarantine period at Nebraska’s National Quarantine Unit. Others were allowed to return home earlier under state-approved monitoring plans.

Outbreak aboard the MV Hondius

The MV Hondius departed Argentina in April on a voyage to Antarctica and islands in the South Atlantic when passengers began falling ill with hantavirus, a potentially deadly disease often spread through contact with infected rodents.

According to the Omaha World-Herald, citing European health officials, 13 cases were ultimately linked to the ship and three passengers died.

Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The World Health Organization was alerted to the outbreak on May 2 after multiple passengers developed severe respiratory illness. The ship eventually docked in the Canary Islands, allowing health officials to begin evacuation and monitoring efforts.

A final goodbye

Among the final passengers to leave Monday was Boston-area travel influencer Jake Rosmarin, who chose to remain at the Nebraska facility for the entire quarantine period because of its access to testing and specialized medical care.

After boarding his flight home, Rosmarin posted a video showing the Omaha skyline disappearing below the aircraft.

“Thank you Omaha,” he wrote. “I never would have chosen the circumstances. I’ll never forget the kindness.”

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