Third winter storm to ‘bomb out’ as heavy snow and deep freeze hit millions

The third winter storm in a week is marching across the country, piling new snow onto the Midwest and gearing up to hit the Northeast. And forecasters say the system will rapidly strengthen into a bomb cyclone as it moves up the East Coast Tuesday.

Midwest hit again

Parts of the central U.S. woke up to another round of winter weather Monday, just two days after record November snow. Chicago and Springfield are looking at another 2 to 4 inches, while Madison got a lighter hit after its 9-inch weekend dump, according to CNN meteorologists.

Storm will ‘bomb out’ off the East Coast

The system is expected to intensify quickly once it reaches open water Tuesday afternoon.

Forecasters say the storm meets the criteria for bombogenesis, meaning its pressure drops at least 24 millibars in 24 hours. Current models project a drop between 27 and 29 millibars.

That rapid deepening will crank up winds across coastal New England Tuesday night.

Snow for some, rain for others

Interior areas, from western Massachusetts to Vermont, New Hampshire and parts of Maine, could see 6 inches or more.

Cities along I-95, including New York, Philadelphia and Boston, may see a quick burst of snow before switching to rain.

Closer to the Appalachians, a narrow band of freezing rain could glaze higher elevations in Virginia and North Carolina.

Cold snap follows

Once the storm moves out, winter digs in.

Temperatures east of the Rockies are forecast to plunge through the week, with the Plains, Midwest and interior Northeast staring down their coldest stretch of the season so far, and even some record lows.