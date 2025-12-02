Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Third winter storm to ‘bomb out’ as heavy snow and deep freeze hit millions

Jason K. Morrell
A winter storm is now moving up the East Coast, and forecasters say it will rapidly strengthen into a bomb cyclone later Tuesday.
Image credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Summary

Winter storm impact

A winter storm is moving up the East Coast, making it the third storm in a week. The storm has already caused snow to spread across parts of the northeast and New England, resulting in messy morning commutes in several interior cities.

Storm development

Forecasters state that the storm is expected to rapidly strengthen into a bomb cyclone later in the day Tuesday. Overnight Monday, the system moved through the Midwest and Great Lakes, bringing additional snowfall to cities including Chicago, Springfield and Kansas City.

Impending arctic blast

Following this storm, an arctic blast is expected to bring some of the coldest temperatures of the season by late week, with certain areas possibly approaching record lows.

Full story

The third winter storm in a week is marching across the country, piling new snow onto the Midwest and gearing up to hit the Northeast. And forecasters say the system will rapidly strengthen into a bomb cyclone as it moves up the East Coast Tuesday.

Midwest hit again

Parts of the central U.S. woke up to another round of winter weather Monday, just two days after record November snow. Chicago and Springfield are looking at another 2 to 4 inches, while Madison got a lighter hit after its 9-inch weekend dump, according to CNN meteorologists.

Storm will ‘bomb out’ off the East Coast

The system is expected to intensify quickly once it reaches open water Tuesday afternoon.

Forecasters say the storm meets the criteria for bombogenesis, meaning its pressure drops at least 24 millibars in 24 hours. Current models project a drop between 27 and 29 millibars.

That rapid deepening will crank up winds across coastal New England Tuesday night.

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Snow for some, rain for others

Interior areas, from western Massachusetts to Vermont, New Hampshire and parts of Maine, could see 6 inches or more.

Cities along I-95, including New York, Philadelphia and Boston, may see a quick burst of snow before switching to rain.

Closer to the Appalachians, a narrow band of freezing rain could glaze higher elevations in Virginia and North Carolina.

Cold snap follows

Once the storm moves out, winter digs in.

Temperatures east of the Rockies are forecast to plunge through the week, with the Plains, Midwest and interior Northeast staring down their coldest stretch of the season so far, and even some record lows.


Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
Julia Marshall contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

A major winter storm is rapidly intensifying into a bomb cyclone in the eastern US, posing travel hazards, widespread snow and potential record low temperatures as meteorological winter begins across a large portion of the country.

Winter storm impacts

According to multiple sources, the storm is causing hazardous travel, widespread snowfall, and interruptions in daily activities for millions across affected states.

Bomb cyclone development

As reported by CNN, the storm is expected to rapidly transform into a bomb cyclone, increasing the risk of strong winds, heavy snow and potential power outages.

Public safety and preparedness

Authorities have issued winter weather advisories across 27 states, and the National Weather Service and local officials are warning residents about travel dangers and urging precautions.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 7 media outlets

Context corner

The term 'bomb cyclone' has been used increasingly in recent years as meteorologists identify more rapidly intensifying storms, a process formally known as 'bombogenesis,' which involves a rapid pressure drop within 24 hours and often leads to severe winter weather.

Solution spotlight

Local authorities are issuing travel advisories, placing winter weather warnings and providing updated information to mitigate risks and reduce traffic accidents during the storm.

Terms to know

A 'bomb cyclone' is a storm that sees its atmospheric pressure drop at least 24 millibars in 24 hours, resulting in rapid intensification, as defined by meteorologists and cited by CNN.

