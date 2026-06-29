This California ‘no-kill’ rescue is under investigation after mass graves found

William Jackson
In an aerial view, investigators search for animal remains while executing a second search warrant at Miranda's Rescue as part of an active investigation into alleged animal cruelty, fraud and theft, in Fortuna, Calif., on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.
Image credit: Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

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A Northern California animal rescue that described itself as “no-kill” is under investigation after authorities found 117 intact dog remains on its property.

The remains were discovered at Miranda’s Rescue Animal Sanctuary in Fortuna, a 50-acre property. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said investigators found the remains at two dig sites, along with 21 dog skulls, hundreds of bones and six loose microchips, CBS News reported.

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No charges have been filed.

The case has raised questions about what happened to hundreds of animals sent to the rescue by shelters across California and by private citizens.

Sheriff William Honsal said Miranda’s Rescue accepted animals from shelters throughout the state and charged fees ranging from hundreds to several thousand dollars per animal.

Over five and a half years, Miranda’s Rescue received more than 900 animals, but investigators have accounted for only about 100 of them as adopted. Honsal said 730 animals remain unaccounted for.

CBS reported that the discovery has stunned rescue groups that previously sent dogs to Miranda’s Rescue.

What investigators say they found

The sheriff’s office said the investigation began April 22 after authorities received credible information about allegations of felony animal abuse, animal cruelty, fraud and conspiracy, according to the Associated Press.

Investigators search for animal remains while executing a second search warrant at Miranda's Rescue as part of an active investigation into alleged animal cruelty, fraud and theft, in Fortuna, Calif., on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. (Photo by Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)
Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Investigators served a search warrant on May 1, then returned with a second warrant to search buildings and excavate parts of the property, CBS reported. The AP reported that investigators used ground-penetrating radar and found intact dog remains in an open field.

Forensic veterinarians and the USDA examined 70 of the dogs on site. The sheriff’s office said many showed evidence of bullet fragments, and the preliminary cause of death for many appeared to be gunshot wounds. NBC News reported that other remains were too decomposed to remove.

The AP reported that investigators also found an area inside a barn where they believe someone likely killed dogs. Authorities said investigators found more than 600 dog collars nearby.

What the rescue says

Miranda’s Rescue denied claims that it operated as a money-making scheme.

In a June 18 statement, founder Shannon Miranda said the organization does not “euthanize animals simply to make space.” She said the rescue sometimes euthanizes animals with terminal conditions or animals considered a serious danger to people or other animals.

Miranda said the rescue’s mission is to save as many animals as it safely can while balancing animal welfare with public safety, according to the AP.

CBS said it reached out to Miranda’s Rescue for additional comment but had not received a response. NBC News said Miranda did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

What’s next

The sheriff’s office said the investigation will take significant time because of the amount of evidence, data and witness information involved.

CBS reported that the sheriff’s office said it will send the case to the district attorney for review if investigators believe they have enough evidence to support the allegations.

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William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Why this story matters

People and shelters across California paid fees to transfer animals to a rescue now under investigation for alleged fraud and animal cruelty, leaving the fate of hundreds of animals unaccounted for.

Fees paid, animals unaccounted for

Shelters and private citizens paid fees ranging from hundreds to several thousand dollars per animal, and investigators say 730 of more than 900 animals received over five and a half years remain unaccounted for.

Shelters misled about outcomes

Rescue groups that previously sent dogs to Miranda's Rescue told CBS they were stunned by the discovery, raising questions about what they were told happened to transferred animals.

Investigation still ongoing

No charges have been filed, and the sheriff's office said the case will take significant time before it may be referred to the district attorney for review.

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Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. The Associated Press
  3. NBC News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left emphasize institutional failure and hypocrisy, using emotionally charged terms like “horrific scene,” “supposed no-kill,” and “mass gravesite” to spotlight cruelty, gunshot wounds, and the scale of the deaths.
  • Media outlets in the center are more procedural, stressing the affidavit, evidence, and ongoing inquiry.
  • Media outlets on the right are even more accusatory, leaning on phrases like “gruesome mass grave,” “secretly shooting,” and “trusted with hundreds” to frame deliberate betrayal and scandal.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • More than 100 dead dogs were found in various stages of decomposition at Miranda's Rescue Animal Sanctuary in Northern California during an ongoing animal cruelty investigation by the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office.
  • Investigators uncovered 117 intact canine remains and additional bones at two dig sites, with many dogs found to have died from gunshot wounds; most of the dogs were microchipped.
  • A barn on the property, believed to be the site where dogs were killed, contained over 600 dog collars.
  • The sanctuary's owner, Miranda, denied cruelty accusations, stating that euthanasia is only performed when animals are terminally ill or pose a serious danger, and no charges have been filed as the investigation continues.

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Key points from the Center

  • Investigators recovered 117 intact dog remains at Miranda's Rescue in Fortuna, California, during a search warrant operation between June 23 and June 25, confirming allegations of animal cruelty and fraud.
  • The investigation began in April after the sheriff's office received "credible information" about alleged abuse; while Miranda's Rescue markets itself as a "no-kill" sanctuary, founder Shannon Miranda admitted to euthanizing dogs by gunshot.
  • Forensic veterinarians determined "many of those animals" died from gunshot wounds; investigators also recovered more than 600 dog collars and 21 canine skulls from the property.
  • Due to the investigation's complexity, the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office stated the evidence review will require significant time; if sufficient evidence supports animal cruelty or fraud violations, prosecutors will review the case.
  • Authorities scheduled a news conference for Monday to provide updates, while the remaining 47 dogs recovered will undergo necropsies off-site to assist ongoing evidence collection.

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Key points from the Right

  • Police discovered a mass burial site containing 117 dead dogs at Miranda's Rescue Animal Sanctuary in California, with many dogs showing apparent gunshot wounds to the head.
  • Records indicate about 900 dogs were transferred to the sanctuary in 2025, but only 116 adoptions were verified, leaving over 700 animals unaccounted for.
  • The investigation began after an anonymous tip alleging animal cruelty, fraud, and conspiracy at the facility operated by Shannon Miranda.
  • The sanctuary remains open with about 50 dogs and other animals, and no criminal charges have been filed as investigations continue.

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Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. The Associated Press
  3. NBC News