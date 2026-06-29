This California ‘no-kill’ rescue is under investigation after mass graves found

A Northern California animal rescue that described itself as “no-kill” is under investigation after authorities found 117 intact dog remains on its property.

The remains were discovered at Miranda’s Rescue Animal Sanctuary in Fortuna, a 50-acre property. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said investigators found the remains at two dig sites, along with 21 dog skulls, hundreds of bones and six loose microchips, CBS News reported.

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No charges have been filed.

Miranda’s Rescue Investigation Update https://t.co/i5RXoC9mxh — Humboldt County Sheriff's Office (@HumCoSO) June 26, 2026

The case has raised questions about what happened to hundreds of animals sent to the rescue by shelters across California and by private citizens.

Sheriff William Honsal said Miranda’s Rescue accepted animals from shelters throughout the state and charged fees ranging from hundreds to several thousand dollars per animal.

Over five and a half years, Miranda’s Rescue received more than 900 animals, but investigators have accounted for only about 100 of them as adopted. Honsal said 730 animals remain unaccounted for.

CBS reported that the discovery has stunned rescue groups that previously sent dogs to Miranda’s Rescue.

What investigators say they found

The sheriff’s office said the investigation began April 22 after authorities received credible information about allegations of felony animal abuse, animal cruelty, fraud and conspiracy, according to the Associated Press.

Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Investigators served a search warrant on May 1, then returned with a second warrant to search buildings and excavate parts of the property, CBS reported. The AP reported that investigators used ground-penetrating radar and found intact dog remains in an open field.

Forensic veterinarians and the USDA examined 70 of the dogs on site. The sheriff’s office said many showed evidence of bullet fragments, and the preliminary cause of death for many appeared to be gunshot wounds. NBC News reported that other remains were too decomposed to remove.

The AP reported that investigators also found an area inside a barn where they believe someone likely killed dogs. Authorities said investigators found more than 600 dog collars nearby.

What the rescue says

Miranda’s Rescue denied claims that it operated as a money-making scheme.

In a June 18 statement, founder Shannon Miranda said the organization does not “euthanize animals simply to make space.” She said the rescue sometimes euthanizes animals with terminal conditions or animals considered a serious danger to people or other animals.

Miranda said the rescue’s mission is to save as many animals as it safely can while balancing animal welfare with public safety, according to the AP.

CBS said it reached out to Miranda’s Rescue for additional comment but had not received a response. NBC News said Miranda did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

What’s next

The sheriff’s office said the investigation will take significant time because of the amount of evidence, data and witness information involved.

CBS reported that the sheriff’s office said it will send the case to the district attorney for review if investigators believe they have enough evidence to support the allegations.

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