This holiday weekend don’t get burned: Experts stress sunscreen and early skin cancer detection

This holiday weekend millions of Americans will be enjoying the outdoors. It’s also a weekend that can end miserably with a sunburn.

As part of Melanoma Awareness Month, doctors encourage people to focus on proven skin protection measures, take advantage of free skin cancer screenings and be cautious about misinformation circulating online.

Dr. David Y. Chen, a dermatologist at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, said ultraviolet radiation remains a major factor in the development of skin cancers, including melanoma, because it can damage DNA in skin cells and lead to mutations that contribute to cancer.

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“We know that any skin cancers, a large part of why they develop is because of some of the harmful ultraviolet light that comes in contact with the skin and forms mutations that ultimately contribute to cancer,” Chen said in an interview with Straight Arrow.

The awareness campaign comes as hospitals, health systems and dermatology practices across the country offer free skin cancer screenings during May, aiming to identify suspicious lesions before they become more serious. Dermatologists say such screenings can play an important role in early detection, particularly for people who have a history of significant sun exposure, frequent sunburns or a family history of skin cancer.

Chen said both chemical and mineral sunscreens can help protect against harmful UV rays. Mineral sunscreens typically contain ingredients such as zinc oxide or titanium dioxide that physically block sunlight, while chemical sunscreens absorb UV radiation before it can damage the skin.

Rather than focusing on specific brands, Chen said the most important factor is consistent use.

He also stressed that sunscreen should not be viewed as a one-time application, particularly for people spending extended periods outdoors. Chen said sunscreen should generally be reapplied every 90 minutes to two hours and applied in adequate amounts to ensure proper coverage.

The comments come as social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram continue to serve as major sources of health information for many people, sometimes spreading unproven claims about skin care and sun protection.

While Chen said he does not routinely encounter many of the latest social media trends in his practice, he noted that misinformation about sun exposure remains common.

One of the most persistent myths, he said, is the belief that a tan is a sign of healthy skin.

“A tan is actually the skin’s reaction to having some of these harmful, DNA-damaging UV rays hitting your skin,” Chen said.

Health experts have long warned that tanning, whether from natural sunlight or artificial sources such as tanning beds, is evidence of skin damage and can increase the risk of skin cancer over time.

Melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, is highly treatable when detected early but can become much more difficult to treat once it spreads. Chen, who often treats patients with advanced melanoma, said prevention and early detection remain the most effective tools for reducing risk.

In addition to using sunscreen, dermatologists encourage people to perform regular self-examinations and seek professional evaluations for any mole or spot that changes in size, shape or color.

As people spend more time outdoors, Chen said the message is straightforward: protect your skin, pay attention to changes and take advantage of screening opportunities.

“Putting on something is going to be better than putting on nothing,” he said.

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