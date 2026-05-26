Thomas Massie files 2028 paperwork, but keeps which office a mystery

Julia Marshall
On Monday, Rep. Thomas Massie filed a statement of candidacy, thereby qualifying him to run for office in 2028. 
Image credit: Jon Cherry/Getty Images
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Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., may have lost his primary last week, but he’s not quite finished with his political career. On Monday, the Republican congressman filed a statement of candidacy, thereby qualifying him to run for office in 2028. 

Which office, however, remains to be seen. 

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In a social media post, Massie said the move allows him to continue his political operations and support his current office position and any potential runs for office in 2028. While the form specifically lists the office he’s seeking as “House,” Massie said, “I haven’t made a final decision about which office to seek, if I run.” 

His running for some form of office in 2028, however, is not entirely a shock. In fact, during a speech last week, crowd members were heard chanting “2028” as he spoke. 

Massie loses to Trump-backed candidate

The move comes less than a week after Massie lost the Kentucky Republican primary to Ed Gallrein, a former Navy SEAL backed by President Donald Trump. The race has been described as one of the most expensive U.S. House primaries ever.

Gallrein’s campaign got a boost not only from Trump’s endorsement but from heavy outside spending, including major support from pro-Israel groups.

Massie called out that funding in his concession speech, saying sarcastically, “I would have come out sooner, but I had to call my opponent and concede, and it took a while to find Ed Gallrein in Tel Aviv.”

A thorn in Trump’s side

In his latest term, Massie has become a regular critic of the Trump administration and its efforts. He was one of two House Republicans to vote against Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill and was a leading force in releasing the Epstein files

“I lost my election on the six-month anniversary of the Epstein Files Transparency Act  becoming law,” Massie wrote in a post on X. “Those buggers don’t waste any time.”

Most recently, Massie has been a vocal critic of the war in Iran, sharing a post on X calling the strikes in Iran “unconstitutional.” He even joined several other lawmakers demanding a war powers resolution vote

“The Constitution requires a vote, and your Representative needs to be on record as opposing or supporting this war,” Massie said.

The stances show dissent from Republican views, and more significantly, distance from the Trump administration. 

“There is a yearning in this country for someone who will vote for principles over party,” Massie said during his concession speech last week. 

Massie has also recently begun touting the line “America First!” in social media posts, with his opinions often taking a more libertarian-leaning position. 

“I lost the election but we started a revolution,” Massie said in a post on his campaign page. “Keep the flame of LIBERTY burning my friends! I will continue to put People and Principles before Party. America First!”

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Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to SAN, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

A sitting congressman who lost his primary has filed paperwork preserving his ability to run for federal office in 2028, keeping his political operation active.

Primary loss doesn't end candidacy

Massie's filing of a statement of candidacy after his primary defeat means he retains legal standing to raise and spend campaign funds ahead of a 2028 run.

Office choice still undecided

The filing lists "House" as the target office, but Massie said he has not made a final decision about which office, if any, he will seek in 2028.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. Politico
  3. The Washington Post

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. Politico
  3. The Washington Post