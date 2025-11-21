Thousands of air traffic controllers not getting bonus for working during shutdown

Only a fraction of the air traffic workforce will get the $10,000 “perfect attendance” bonuses that the Trump administration promised after the 43-day government shutdown. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said just 776 controllers and technicians qualified — far fewer than expected.

The news comes one week after Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem gave out $10,000 bonuses to some TSA employees who took extra shifts during the shutdown.

About 20,000 controllers won’t get the bonus because they missed shifts during the shutdown, often to take side jobs or care for children while paychecks were frozen.

The controller shortage during the shutdown forced flight cuts at 40 airports, fueling days of cancellations.

The controllers union blasted the decision, saying thousands who “consistently reported for duty while working without pay” are being left out of the reward they were promised.