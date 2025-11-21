Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Thousands of air traffic controllers not getting bonus for working during shutdown

Craig Nigrelli
The FAA says it's only giving $10K bonuses to air traffic controllers who had "perfect attendance" during the government shutdown.
Image credit: REUTERS/Daniel Cole/File Photo
The Trump administration announced Thursday it's sending out $10,000 bonuses to air traffic controllers and technicians who didn't miss a single day of work during the government shutdown.

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association argues thousands of other who "consistently reported for duty while working without pay" also deserve bonuses.

Last week, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced $10,000 bonuses for TSA workers who took extra shifts and consistently showed up for work during the government shutdown, but said nothing about requiring perfect attendance.

Only a fraction of the air traffic workforce will get the $10,000 “perfect attendance” bonuses that the Trump administration promised after the 43-day government shutdown. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said just 776 controllers and technicians qualified — far fewer than expected.

The news comes one week after Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem gave out $10,000 bonuses to some TSA employees who took extra shifts during the shutdown.

About 20,000 controllers won’t get the bonus because they missed shifts during the shutdown, often to take side jobs or care for children while paychecks were frozen.

The controller shortage during the shutdown forced flight cuts at 40 airports, fueling days of cancellations.

The controllers union blasted the decision, saying thousands who “consistently reported for duty while working without pay” are being left out of the reward they were promised.

Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow News.
Jason K. Morrell contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Distribution of promised bonuses to air traffic workers after the government shutdown highlights disputes over workplace rewards, labor expectations and the impacts of prolonged federal closures on essential personnel.

Bonus distribution

The limited awarding of $10,000 bonuses to only a small fraction of air traffic controllers and technicians raises questions about the criteria and fairness of the reward process following the government shutdown.

Workforce impact

Many controllers did not qualify for bonuses due to missed shifts, which were sometimes caused by personal circumstances during the shutdown, illustrating the challenges faced by essential federal employees when pay is disrupted.

Labor relations

Criticism from the controllers union over the bonus distribution underscores ongoing tensions between federal employees and the administration concerning recognition and compensation during times of crisis.

Synthesized coverage insights across 53 media outlets

History lesson

Federal workers have had to work without pay during previous shutdowns, but specific bonus payments for perfect attendance, as in this case, have little historical precedent for federal agencies.

Oppo research

Opponents, such as the National Air Traffic Controllers Association and certain lawmakers, argue that limiting bonuses to perfect attendance is unfair and that all employees who worked without pay should be recognized and compensated.

Solution spotlight

Congress is considering bipartisan legislation to ensure essential FAA workers maintain pay during future shutdowns, using a special insurance fund for continuity rather than relying on discretionary bonuses.

  1. The Associated Press
  2. Fox News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame FAA bonuses as an injustice, emphasizing "thousands out" due to "financial strain," evoking sympathy for those excluded.
  • Media outlets in the center while noting "leaving thousands out," balance this with specific figures like $10,000 for 776 controllers.
  • Media outlets on the right praise the Trump administration for giving "massive Checks" to those with perfect attendance, highlighting merit and administrative success.

Key points from the Left

  • Only 776 of the more than 10,000 air traffic controllers who worked without pay will receive $10,000 bonuses, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
  • Some controllers called out of work during the shutdown due to financial pressures, causing delays at airports.
  • The government cut some flights at 40 busy airports because of controller absences.
  • President Donald Trump suggested bonuses for those working and mentioned docking pay for absent controllers.

Key points from the Center

  • On Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration said it will give $10,000 bonuses only to controllers with perfect attendance, limiting payouts to 776 of more than 10,000 controllers.
  • Facing preexisting staffing shortages, many air traffic controllers called out as the shutdown dragged on longer than a month because they worked without pay, took side jobs, or couldn’t afford child care or gas.
  • With staffing thin, the FAA ordered airlines to cut flights at 40 busy airports as pilots reported safety concerns and runway incursions increased.
  • Since the shutdown ended, controller staffing has improved significantly and airlines resumed normal operations this week, while FAA officials haven't announced penalties for missed shifts, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said.
  • Duffy has pushed to boost hiring and speed training, as some controller trainees and students quit and experienced controllers retired during the shutdown, worsening shortages while many work 10-hour shifts six days a week.

Key points from the Right

  • Only 776 of over 10,000 air traffic controllers will receive $10,000 bonuses during the shutdown due to perfect attendance requirements, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
  • Controllers faced financial pressure, leading some to call out of work or seek side jobs during the 43-day shutdown.
  • Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated that the bonuses recognize the dedication of controllers who never missed a shift.
  • Congressperson Larsen argued that all controllers deserve a bonus and back pay for their work.

