Threat not over as remnants of Tropical Storm Arthur flood homes along Gulf Coast

Post-Tropical Storm Arthur’s remnants are moving through the Southeast, causing flooding, damage and water rescues. Severe storms are expected to continue Friday after heavy rain and severe weather battered parts of the Gulf Coast Thursday.

The flash flood threat will remain across the South and into the Mid-Atlantic throughout Friday.

A stalled front is keeping the flood threat high from Texas to the Deep South, while the remnants of Arthur are pushing the threat east from northern Florida to the Carolinas, according to ABC News.

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Louisiana flooding

At least 200 homes in Avoyelles Parish, rural Louisiana, flooded after more than two feet of rain fell in 48 hours, most of it on Thursday.

“Even by this region’s standards, that’s catastrophic rain,” Donald Jones, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lake Charles said.

The National Weather Service said one tornado has been confirmed in Avoyelles Parish and three others near New Orleans.

Storms have deadly impact in Mississippi

Mississippi was also hit hard on Thursday. Life-threatening floodwaters trapped people at a campground, and rescuers used canoe paddles to break through RV windows to reach people stranded inside, survivors told CBS News.

Flood waters swept away cars and mobile homes. Some areas received up to ten inches of rain.

Local resident Nicole Jackson told CBS she and her fiancé barely managed to escape before head-high floodwaters swept through their home in Stone County, Mississippi.

“It’s insane how quickly it rose,” Jackson said. “People that lived here a lot longer than us are absolutely shocked.”

A road crew member died during cleanup operations in Franklin County in southern Mississippi. And officials evacuated about 30 homes near the Anchor Lake Dam as a precaution.

An update on the severe weather and flooding impacting Mississippi:



Tragically, a fatality was reported in Franklin County when a county road crew member was killed while assisting with storm cleanup operations. Please pray for the family during this difficult time.



The State… — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) June 18, 2026

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