Threat not over as remnants of Tropical Storm Arthur flood homes along Gulf Coast

Shea Taylor
The remnants of post-Tropical Storm Arthur  are pushing across the southeast, leaving flooding, damage and water rescues in their wake.
Image credit: @LidiaTerrazas via Spectee, AP

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Post-Tropical Storm Arthur’s remnants are moving through the Southeast, causing flooding, damage and water rescues. Severe storms are expected to continue Friday after heavy rain and severe weather battered parts of the Gulf Coast Thursday.

The flash flood threat will remain across the South and into the Mid-Atlantic throughout Friday.

A stalled front is keeping the flood threat high from Texas to the Deep South, while the remnants of Arthur are pushing the threat east from northern Florida to the Carolinas, according to ABC News.

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Louisiana flooding

At least 200 homes in Avoyelles Parish, rural Louisiana, flooded after more than two feet of rain fell in 48 hours, most of it on Thursday.

“Even by this region’s standards, that’s catastrophic rain,” Donald Jones, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lake Charles said.

The National Weather Service said one tornado has been confirmed in Avoyelles Parish and three others near New Orleans.

Storms have deadly impact in Mississippi

Mississippi was also hit hard on Thursday. Life-threatening floodwaters trapped people at a campground, and rescuers used canoe paddles to break through RV windows to reach people stranded inside, survivors told CBS News.

Flood waters swept away cars and mobile homes. Some areas received up to ten inches of rain.

Local resident Nicole Jackson told CBS she and her fiancé barely managed to escape before head-high floodwaters swept through their home in Stone County, Mississippi.

“It’s insane how quickly it rose,” Jackson said. “People that lived here a lot longer than us are absolutely shocked.”

A road crew member died during cleanup operations in Franklin County in southern Mississippi. And officials evacuated about 30 homes near the Anchor Lake Dam as a precaution.

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Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Why this story matters

Active flooding and severe storms across the South are disrupting travel, damaging homes and prompting evacuations in multiple states through at least Friday.

Homes and property at risk

At least 200 homes flooded in Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana, and floodwaters swept away cars and mobile homes in Mississippi.

Evacuations already underway

About 30 homes near Anchor Lake Dam in Franklin County, Mississippi were evacuated as a precaution due to dam concerns.

Flood threat spans multiple states

A stalled front is keeping flash flood conditions active from Texas through the Deep South and into the Mid-Atlantic through Friday.

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Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

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Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. ABC News

Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. ABC News