Ticketmaster, Live Nation lose landmark monopoly case; judge now weighs penalties

A federal jury has found Live Nation and its Ticketmaster unit liable for running an illegal monopoly in ticketing, a decision that now puts financial penalties and potential structural changes in the hands of a judge.

The case was brought by 34 states, which argued the company used its control over venues, promotion and ticketing to squeeze out rivals, limit consumer choice and push prices higher. Jurors agreed, finding that Ticketmaster overcharged consumers on tickets sold between 2020 and 2024.

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Judge to determine penalties and remedies

The case now moves to the judge, who will determine damages, penalties and any changes to the company’s structure or business practices. Federal law allows those damages to be multiplied, which could push the final financial hit well beyond the jury’s base finding.

Jurors calculated an overcharge of $1.72 per ticket. The total payout will depend on how many tickets are included and how the court applies that figure.

Because federal law allows damages to be multiplied, the final amount could reach into the billions.

States break from federal settlement

The trial continued after most states declined to join a separate settlement reached between Live Nation and the Justice Department. That agreement included financial payments and operational changes, but a group of states broke from that deal and pushed ahead with the case on their own.

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California Attorney General Rob Bonta, whose office was part of the case, called the verdict a win for consumers.

“In the face of dwindling antitrust enforcement by the Trump Administration, this verdict shows just how far states can go to protect our residents from big corporations that are using their power to illegally raise prices and rip-off Americans,” he said in a statement.

Company disputes monopoly finding

Live Nation has argued throughout the case that it competes in a broad and active market, pushing back on claims that it used its position to block rivals.

“The jury’s verdict is not the last word on this matter,” the company said in a statement. “Pending motions will determine whether the liability and damages rulings stand.”

The judge will now decide whether additional remedies are required, including possible divestments or even a breakup of parts of the business.