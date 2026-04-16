Ticketmaster, Live Nation lose landmark monopoly case; judge now weighs penalties

Jason K. Morrell
A federal jury has found Live Nation and its Ticketmaster unit liable for running an illegal monopoly in ticketing.
Image credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Full story

A federal jury has found Live Nation and its Ticketmaster unit liable for running an illegal monopoly in ticketing, a decision that now puts financial penalties and potential structural changes in the hands of a judge.

The case was brought by 34 states, which argued the company used its control over venues, promotion and ticketing to squeeze out rivals, limit consumer choice and push prices higher. Jurors agreed, finding that Ticketmaster overcharged consumers on tickets sold between 2020 and 2024.

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Judge to determine penalties and remedies

The case now moves to the judge, who will determine damages, penalties and any changes to the company’s structure or business practices. Federal law allows those damages to be multiplied, which could push the final financial hit well beyond the jury’s base finding.

Jurors calculated an overcharge of $1.72 per ticket. The total payout will depend on how many tickets are included and how the court applies that figure.

Because federal law allows damages to be multiplied, the final amount could reach into the billions.

States break from federal settlement

The trial continued after most states declined to join a separate settlement reached between Live Nation and the Justice Department. That agreement included financial payments and operational changes, but a group of states broke from that deal and pushed ahead with the case on their own.

Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

California Attorney General Rob Bonta, whose office was part of the case, called the verdict a win for consumers.

“In the face of dwindling antitrust enforcement by the Trump Administration, this verdict shows just how far states can go to protect our residents from big corporations that are using their power to illegally raise prices and rip-off Americans,” he said in a statement.

Company disputes monopoly finding

Live Nation has argued throughout the case that it competes in a broad and active market, pushing back on claims that it used its position to block rivals.

“The jury’s verdict is not the last word on this matter,” the company said in a statement. “Pending motions will determine whether the liability and damages rulings stand.”

The judge will now decide whether additional remedies are required, including possible divestments or even a breakup of parts of the business.

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
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Why this story matters

A federal jury found that Ticketmaster overcharged consumers on tickets sold between 2020 and 2024, with a judge now set to determine financial penalties and whether the company must change how it operates.

Overcharge finding is on record

Jurors calculated a $1.72-per-ticket overcharge on purchases made between 2020 and 2024, a figure the court will now use to determine total damages.

Company disputes the verdict

Live Nation said pending motions could still overturn both the liability and damages rulings, meaning the outcome remains contested and unresolved.

Structural changes still possible

The judge retains authority to order divestments or a breakup of parts of the business, which could affect how tickets are sold and through whom.

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Behind the numbers

The jury found Ticketmaster overcharged consumers $1.72 per ticket across 22 states from May 2020 to 2024. Live Nation estimates aggregate single damages below $150 million, which would be trebled; the DOJ settlement included a $280 million fund and a 15% service fee cap.

Global impact

Live Nation operates internationally, including subsidiaries like Mojo Concerts in the Netherlands, but the verdict applies only to U.S. markets. The CEO of AEG Presents testified that average concert ticket fees in the U.S. reach 25% of face value versus 15% in Europe, a gap he attributed to Ticketmaster's U.S. dominance.

Policy impact

The verdict does not immediately lower ticket prices; a separate remedies trial will determine penalties that could include venue divestitures or a forced separation of Live Nation and Ticketmaster. Legal experts say even once remedies are in place, consumers could wait months or years to see effects.

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Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. The New York Times
  3. California Department of Justice

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left emphasize corporate wrongdoing and consumer vindication — using phrases like "illegal monopoly," "overcharged," and "behemoth/mastodon," spotlighting internal messages and calling a DOJ settlement insufficient.
  • Media outlets in the center tone down rhetoric, stressing states' involvement , trial mechanics and uncertainty over remedies.
  • Media outlets on the right favor sensational, winner/loser language — "bombshell verdict," "public rebuke" — links the case to high‑profile artists and de‑emphasizes settlement terms and market‑share methodology.

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Media landscape

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363 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • A Manhattan federal jury found Live Nation and its subsidiary Ticketmaster operated an illegal monopoly in the concert and live event industry, controlling about 86% of primary ticketing and overcharging customers by approximately $1.72 per ticket.
  • The lawsuit was brought by the U.S. Department of Justice, 39 states, and the District of Columbia; more than 30 states and D.C. continued the trial after rejecting a federal settlement.
  • Internal messages revealed during the trial showed Live Nation executives admitted to overcharging customers, using terms like 'outrageous' and 'robbing customers blind'; the company denied monopoly accusations, blaming pricing decisions on artists and venues.
  • The verdict could lead to significant financial penalties or a breakup of Live Nation; state attorneys general called the decision a major victory for consumers and local venues.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Wednesday, a Manhattan federal jury found that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. and its Ticketmaster subsidiary operated as an illegal monopoly, violating federal and state antitrust laws after a five-week trial.
  • The 2024 lawsuit, initially led by the Department of Justice alongside dozens of state attorneys general, alleged that Live Nation's market control harmed consumers, artists, and venues through exclusive booking agreements and predatory practices.
  • Internal company messages reviewed by jurors, including one from executive Benjamin Baker boasting of "robbing them blind, baby," showed that Ticketmaster overcharged consumers by $1.72 per ticket.
  • While the Trump administration settled its claims last month without forcing a company split, more than 30 states continued litigation, yielding this verdict and triggering a remedies phase for damages and structural relief.
  • Judge Arun Subramanian will preside over the upcoming remedies phase to determine damages and potential structural changes, though industry experts expect Live Nation to appeal any court-ordered breakup.

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Key points from the Right

  • A New York federal jury found Live Nation and its Ticketmaster subsidiary operated illegal monopolies in ticketing and concert promotion, leading to overcharges of about $1.72 per ticket across 22 states.
  • The verdict came from a multistate lawsuit involving claims from over 30 states and the District of Columbia accusing Live Nation of anti-competitive tactics such as exclusive venue agreements and control over major tours, which harmed competition and consumers.
  • Live Nation's shares dropped about 6% after the verdict, while competitors like Vivid Seats and StubHub experienced significant stock gains.

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Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. The New York Times
  3. California Department of Justice

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