TikTok signs deal to avoid US ban

TikTok has signed a deal with the Trump administration to keep the popular social media app from being banned in the U.S.
Image credit: Qin Zihang/VCG via Getty Images

TikTok has signed a deal with the Trump administration to keep the popular social media app from being banned in the U.S.

It will create a new U.S.-based joint venture controlled mostly by American investors to meet Congressional requirements.

TikTok's Chinese parent company was forced to hand over the reigns of its U.S. entities over national security and privacy concerns.

TikTok’s Chinese parent company,  ByteDance, has reached a deal with  the Trump administration to keep the popular social media app from being banned in the United States. The agreement would create a new U.S.-based joint venture controlled mostly by American investors.

What we know about the deal

Those investors are expected to include tech giant Oracle, private equity firm Silver Lake, and United Arab Emirates-based investment company MGX. The agreement still needs final approval, with a target closing date of Jan. 22, according an internal memo from TikTok CEO Shou Chew obtained by Axios.

According to the memo, Oracle, Silver Lake and MGX will each own 15% of the new joint venture. Meanwhile, ByteDance will keep 19.9% and affiliates of existing ByteDance investors will get 30.1%,

The joint venture “will operate as an independent entity with authority over U.S. data protection, algorithm security, content moderation and software assurance, while TikTok global’s U.S. entities will manage global product interoperability and certain commercial activities, including e-commerce, advertising, and marketing,” the memo reads.

Why the change

33% of U.S. adults use TikTok. More than half of those users say the app is where they regularly get their news.

The move comes after Congress passed a law last year requiring TikTok to be sold or shut down in the U.S., citing national security concerns over Chinese ownership and access to users personal data.

The deadline has been pushed back multiple times and this new deal is designed to satisfy those requirements by shifting control away from ByteDance.

In September, President Donald Trump signed an executive order approving a deal to keep TikTok operational in the U.S. while placing it under majority American control. The order gave TikTok and stakeholders 120 days to finalize the deal.

Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Jason K. Morrell and Ally Heath contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

The agreement between ByteDance and the United States shifts control of TikTok’s U.S. operations to American and allied investors in response to national security concerns about data privacy and foreign influence over technology platforms.

Data security

Control over U.S. user data and algorithms will shift to an independent American-led joint venture addressing governmental concerns about privacy and protection from foreign access.

National security

The U.S. government cited risks related to TikTok's Chinese ownership, leading to legislation and executive action intended to limit foreign influence on platforms used by Americans.

Business restructuring

The creation of a new joint venture with majority ownership by American and allied investors restructures TikTok’s U.S. presence to comply with U.S. regulations and legal requirements.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 373 media outlets

Behind the numbers

The deal values TikTok’s US business at approximately $14 billion. The platform is used by over 170 million Americans and about 43% of US adults under 30 get news from TikTok.

Community reaction

Many U.S. content creators and small businesses reportedly welcomed the continuity and stability provided by the deal as it allowed them to continue using the platform for outreach and income, according to several reports.

Global impact

The deal is seen as a model for how governments may handle foreign-owned technology platforms in the future, and is closely watched in other countries debating similar data privacy and sovereignty issues.

Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. Axios

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the TikTok deal with terms like "finally" or even as "the s—— possible outcome," expressing exasperation or strong disapproval.
  • Media outlets in the center maintain a neutral tone, focusing on the factual transaction to "avoid US ban."
  • Media outlets on the right celebrate it as a "massive win for Trump" and "American Secession," emphasizing national control over "Chinese" ownership with patriotic rhetoric.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

373 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • TikTok has signed a deal to sell its U.S. entity to a joint venture controlled by American investors, as per an internal memo seen by Axios.
  • The agreement is expected to close on Jan. 22, according to a memo from CEO Shou Chew.
  • Oracle, Silver Lake, and Abu Dhabi-based MGX will own a total of 45% of the U.S. Entity, with ByteDance retaining nearly 20%.
  • This deal aims to assuage national security concerns about TikTok's Chinese ownership, following a law passed by Congress in 2024 to enforce a ban if no sale occurred.

Key points from the Center

  • On Jan. 22, 2026, ByteDance and TikTok Inc. will sign binding agreements with Oracle Corporation, Silver Lake and MGX to form TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC.
  • Facing a U.S. law that threatened a ban, President Donald Trump repeatedly delayed enforcement and signed executive orders to allow ByteDance to negotiate a divestiture.
  • Ownership documents show that the U.S. joint venture is 50% owned by a consortium led by Oracle, Silver Lake and MGX, with governance and safeguards overseen by Oracle's U.S. cloud data centers.
  • More than 170 million Americans will keep using TikTok, advertisers face no interruption, and TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC controls U.S. users' data protection, content moderation and software assurance.
  • Politically, Vice President JD Vance valued the new entity at $14B and noted Chinese resistance; Larry Ellison, Oracle founder, is linked to President Donald J. Trump, while it's unclear where Chinese officials stand.

Key points from the Right

  • TikTok has signed a deal to sell its US operations to a joint venture led by Oracle, Silver Lake, and MGX, allowing continued operation in the United States by meeting national security requirements.
  • The sale is expected to finalize by Jan. 22, 2026, marking the end of a long regulatory saga surrounding TikTok.
  • CEO Shou Zi Chew stated that this agreement aims to protect US data and ensure national security compliance.
  • Over 170 million Americans use TikTok, with 43% of U.S. adults under 30 relying on it for news, as reported by Pew Research Center.

Other (sources without bias rating):

