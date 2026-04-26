Tillis to end blockade of Warsh confirmation after DOJ drops Powell probe

Cassandra Buchman
Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said Sunday he will vote to confirm Kevin Warsh to lead the Federal Reserve, after initially blocking it in protest of the Department of Justice investigation into current chair Jerome Powell.
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Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said Sunday he will vote to confirm Kevin Warsh to lead the Federal Reserve, after initially refusing to in protest of the Department of Justice investigation into current chair Jerome Powell.

Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C., announced Friday that her office concluded its probe, which centered on a renovation at the Fed’s Washington headquarters. Instead, she said, the Federal Reserve’s inspector general will be looking into the matter.

Calling Warsh an “outstanding nominee,” Tillis said it’s time for the Fed to move beyond this “distraction.”

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“I have been clear from the start: the U.S. Attorney’s Office criminal investigation into Chair Powell was a serious threat to the Fed’s independence, and it needed to end before I could support Kevin Warsh’s confirmation,” Tillis said on X. “I welcome the Inspector General’s investigation. This is a necessary and appropriate measure, and I have confidence it will be conducted thoroughly and professionally.”

Tillis said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that over the weekend, he received the assurances from the DOJ he needed to feel like the agency was not being used as a weapon to threaten the Fed’s independence.

Pirro dropped the DOJ investigation into Powell after a federal judge blocked two subpoenas that prosecutors had issued to the Federal Reserve. She said in her Friday announcement, though, that she “will not hesitate to restart a criminal investigation should the facts warrant doing so.”

The DOJ’s investigation of Powell started after Trump harshly criticized Powell and complained that he, as well as others on the Federal Reserve Board, were not lowering interest rates as rapidly as he wanted.

Powell previously said that it was an act of “political pressure or intimidation,” and denied any wrongdoing.

The Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs is expected to take up Warsh’s nomination this week, after which it will move to the full Senate for a vote.

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Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
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Why this story matters

A Senate confirmation process for the next Federal Reserve chair is moving forward, directly affecting who will set U.S. interest rates on mortgages, auto loans and credit cards.

Interest rate leadership is shifting

Kevin Warsh's expected confirmation would install a new Fed chair, replacing Jerome Powell as the official who sets the benchmark interest rates that determine borrowing costs for consumers.

Fed independence was contested

Powell said the DOJ investigation into him represented "political pressure or intimidation" over interest rate decisions.

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Context corner

The Federal Reserve has maintained independence from the executive branch since its founding in 1913. Presidents have historically appointed Fed chairs but have not used law enforcement tools to pressure sitting chairs — making the DOJ investigation into Powell widely viewed, including by a federal judge, as an unusual departure from that norm.

Debunking

A federal judge quashed the DOJ's subpoenas to the Fed, describing their purpose as "to harass and pressure Powell to resign."

Diverging views

Left-leaning sources emphasize the DOJ investigation as part of a broader pattern of the Trump administration pursuing perceived adversaries through law enforcement, noting other unsuccessful efforts against figures like New York AG Letitia James and former FBI Director James Comey. Right-leaning sources focus more narrowly on Tillis' reversal as clearing the path for Warsh's confirmation and frame the resolution as a positive development for markets and monetary policy.

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Sources

  1. Sen. Thom Tillis via X
  2. NBC News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left Sen. Thom Tillis' shift as a reluctant concession, emphasizing terms like "block" and scare-quoted "prepared," while portraying the nominee via "Trump’s pick" to evoke partisan hurdles.
  • Media outlets in the center neutrally note "clears way" post-DOJ action.
  • Media outlets on the right counters with enthusiastic tones, highlighting "backs," "ready to advance," and Tillis' praise of Warsh as a "great Fed chair" amid "Powell scrutiny."

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • Sen. Thom Tillis ended his opposition to confirming Kevin Warsh as Federal Reserve chair after the Justice Department finished its investigation into Jerome Powell.
  • Tillis had blocked Warsh's nomination in the Senate Banking Committee, delaying the process before Jerome Powell's term ended on May 15.
  • Warsh assured senators he would act independently and denied promising the White House interest rate cuts if confirmed as Fed chair.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Sunday, Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina dropped his opposition to President Donald Trump's Federal Reserve nominee, Kevin Warsh, removing a major hurdle for the GOP-controlled Senate Banking Committee to advance the nomination.
  • The Justice Department ended its investigation into the Federal Reserve's $2.5 billion building renovations, which had stalled Warsh's confirmation process.
  • Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren denounced the nomination, arguing Warsh "proved in his nomination hearing to be nothing more than President Trump's sock puppet" and questioned his ability to lead the Fed independently.

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Key points from the Right

  • Senator Thom Tillis said he would allow Senate confirmation of Kevin Warsh as Federal Reserve chair after the DOJ dropped an investigation into Fed Chair Jerome Powell, which Tillis viewed as a threat to the Fed's independence.
  • The DOJ's investigation into Powell related to a $2.5 billion renovation of Fed buildings was blocked by a judge and ultimately ended, with the Fed's inspector general taking over the review.
  • Warsh has vowed to reform the Fed's monetary policy approach and work closely with the Treasury, and Tillis praised Warsh's credentials at his confirmation hearing despite Democratic opposition.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. Sen. Thom Tillis via X
  2. NBC News

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