Tim Cook stepping down as Apple CEO in September after 15 years at helm

Updated 
Devin Pavlou
Tim Cook will step down as Apple’s CEO in September after replacing company co-founder Steve Jobs in August 2011.
Image credit: COFFRINI / AFP via Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Full story

After 15 years, Tim Cook will step down as Apple’s CEO in September. Cook replaced company co-founder Steve Jobs in August 2011 after he resigned because of  declining health.

An announcement from the company, released shortly after the markets closed Monday, said that John Ternus, a senior vice president of hardware engineering at the tech giant, would replace Cook.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Cook’s resignation is the first transition for Apple since Jobs stepped down shortly before his death. Ternus will be Apple’s eighth CEO.

Cook will stay with the company — the maker of the iPhone, Macintosh computers and other devices ubiquitous in modern society — as executive chairman.

“It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple and to have been trusted to lead such an extraordinary company,” Cook, 65, wrote in a statement. “I love Apple with all of my being, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with a team of such ingenious, innovative, creative, and deeply caring people who have been unwavering in their dedication to enriching the lives of our customers and creating the best products and services in the world.”

Cook said Ternus, 50, has the “mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead,” and called him a “visionary.”

“He is without question the right person to lead Apple into the future,” Cook wrote. “I could not be more confident in his abilities and his character, and I look forward to working closely with him on this transition and in my new role as executive chairman.”

Ternus said he is excited to “carry Apple’s mission forward” and honored to have been given the opportunity.

“I have been lucky to have worked under Steve Jobs and to have had Tim Cook as my mentor,” Ternus said in his statement. “I am humbled to step into this role, and I promise to lead with the values and vision that have come to define this special place for half a century.”

Apple’s stock closed at $273.05 on Monday, up 1.04%. The company’s market capitalization is roughly $4 trillion — 24 times greater than when Cook became CEO.

Who is Ternus?

According to Apple, Ternus joined the company’s product design team in 2001 and became a vice president of hardware engineering in 2013. In 2021, he joined the executive team as the senior vice president of hardware engineering. 

During his time at Apple, Ternus oversaw the hardware engineering on several major projects. The company said he was instrumental in introducing multiple new product lines, like the iPad and the AirPods. 

Before working at Apple, Ternus worked as a mechanical engineer at Virtual Research Systems. Ternus is Ivy League-educated, graduating from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
Tags: , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Apple, maker of the iPhone and Mac computers used by hundreds of millions of Americans, is changing its top leadership for the first time in 14 years.

Leadership shift at a major device maker

John Ternus, currently Apple's hardware engineering chief, will take over as CEO in September, marking the company's first leadership transition since 2011.

Cook remains at the company

Tim Cook will stay on as executive chairman, meaning he retains a role in the company whose products many Americans rely on daily.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 72 media outlets

Behind the numbers

Under Cook, Apple's market cap grew from $350 billion to $4 trillion — a more than 1,000% increase — while annual revenue nearly quadrupled from $108 billion in fiscal year 2011 to $416 billion in fiscal year 2025. Apple stock gained 1,933% during his tenure, nearly quadrupling the S&P 500's 504% return over the same period.

Context corner

This is Apple's first CEO transition since Cook succeeded co-founder Steve Jobs in 2011, shortly before Jobs died of pancreatic cancer. The transition mirrors moves by Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Netflix's Reed Hastings, who both stepped into chairman roles after long tenures as CEO.

Global impact

Cook's transition to executive chairman includes a mandate to engage with policymakers worldwide, reflecting Apple's complex global footprint across more than 200 countries. Apple has been navigating US-China trade tensions and tariffs, and has been shifting some manufacturing to India as geopolitical pressures mount.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. CNBC
  2. Apple

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

326 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Tim Cook will step down as Apple CEO on Sept. 1, 2026, and become executive chairman, with John Ternus becoming the new CEO on the same date.
  • Tim Cook joined Apple in 1998 and became CEO in 2011, during which the company’s market capitalization grew from $350 billion to $4 trillion and annual revenue substantially increased.
  • John Ternus has been senior vice president of Hardware Engineering since 2021 and has overseen innovations on key products such as the iPad, AirPods, and Mac.
  • Tim Cook praised John Ternus as a visionary leader and expressed gratitude for leading Apple, while the board unanimously approved the leadership transition.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • On Monday, Apple announced that John Ternus, senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, will become chief executive officer effective September 1, 2026, while Tim Cook transitions to executive chairman.
  • Under Cook, who took the role in 2011, Apple's market capitalization grew from approximately $350 billion to $4 trillion, representing a more than 1,000% increase, with yearly revenue reaching more than $416 billion in fiscal year 2025.
  • Ternus, who joined Apple's product design team in 2001, has overseen hardware engineering across multiple product lines including iPhone, Mac, and Apple Watch throughout his tenure.
  • Cook will remain CEO through summer to work closely with Ternus on the transition, while Arthur Levinson, Apple's non-executive chairman for the past 15 years, becomes lead independent director on Sept. 1, 2026.
  • Apple shares fell over 1% on Monday following the announcement, as Ternus joins the Board of Directors on Sept. 1, 2026 amid the risks and uncertainties inherent in executive succession planning.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. CNBC
  2. Apple

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.