Todd Blanche’s attorney general bid opens with key GOP votes still in play

Jason K. Morrell
President Donald Trump's nominee to permanently lead the Justice Department begins a two-day confirmation hearing Wednesday.
Image credit: Eric Lee/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s nominee to permanently lead the Justice Department begins a two-day confirmation hearing Wednesday with key Republican votes still unsettled. It has forced the president into a public push for support less than 24 hours before Todd Blanche appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Blanche has served as acting attorney general since Trump fired Pam Bondi in April after previously serving as deputy attorney general. Wednesday’s hearing will determine whether he advances toward a full Senate confirmation vote.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Trump made a direct appeal to Republicans on Tuesday, praising Blanche’s performance and reminding senators that he defended him through multiple criminal cases.

“When the Corrupt Biden ‘Injustice’ Department and Radical Left Prosecutors tried to throw me in jail… Todd stood by my side and fought off the Lawfare,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Every Republican Senator should vote to CONFIRM Todd Blanche, ASAP!”

GOP votes remain unsettled

The confirmation fight comes down to Republicans.

Sens. John Cornyn of Texas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina have both declined to commit their support after pressing Blanche over a now-abandoned proposal to create a nearly $1.8 billion taxpayer-funded “anti-weaponization” compensation fund.

Tom Williams, CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images/Nathan Posner, Anadolu via Getty Images

Critics argued the proposal could have opened the door to payments for people convicted in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Blanche later told lawmakers the department would not move forward with the fund.

The issue returned this week after a federal judge sharply criticized a settlement related to the proposal, accusing Justice Department attorneys, including Blanche, of manipulating the judicial process.

The committee math also changed following the death of Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of Blanche’s strongest supporters. Assuming Democrats oppose the nomination, Republicans can afford to lose only one vote in committee if they want to advance Blanche.

The margin stays narrow in the full Senate. Republicans hold a 53-47 majority, meaning Blanche can lose no more than three Republican votes if Vice President JD Vance is available to break a tie.

Democrats question Blanche’s independence

Democrats plan to focus on whether Blanche can separate his role as attorney general from his years representing Trump.

Before joining the administration, Blanche defended Trump in his New York hush-money trial and later led his legal team in the federal classified documents and election interference cases.

Trump speaks to the media with attorney Todd Blanche (R), during his criminal trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court, in New York City, on May 13, 2024. (Photo by SETH WENIG/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., has called Blanche “a walking disgrace,” accusing him of serving Trump rather than the American people.

“Trump intends to damage the rule of law, to protect his massive corruption, and Blanche is his hatchet man,” Whitehouse, a senior member of the Judiciary Committee, said.

Lawmakers are also expected to question Blanche about the Justice Department’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files and the abandoned compensation fund. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin has called former Justice Department pardon attorney Liz Oyer and Epstein survivor Dani Bensky to testify against the nomination during Thursday’s witness hearing.

Blanche defends his record

Blanche has rejected claims that his previous work as Trump’s personal attorney would prevent him from serving independently as attorney general.

Since taking over the department, he has pointed to prosecutions involving violent crime, drug trafficking and fraud while defending the administration’s immigration agenda.

If Blanche advances out of committee, Republican leaders want a final confirmation vote before the Senate leaves Washington for its August recess.

Round out your reading

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason leads morning editorial coverage across U.S. politics, business, and global news for Straight Arrow, overseeing the flagship Unbiased Updates program and its newsroom team. His work includes shaping major breaking news, live events, and election and convention coverage at CNN US, CNN International, and Scripps News.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

The confirmation fight over who will permanently lead the Justice Department is unresolved, leaving the nation's top law enforcement post in the hands of an acting official as senators weigh concerns about independence and a disputed taxpayer-funded compensation proposal.

Top law enforcement post unsettled

Blanche has led the Justice Department in an acting capacity since April, meaning the agency overseeing federal prosecutions, immigration enforcement and civil rights has no Senate-confirmed permanent head.

Disputed taxpayer fund abandoned

A nearly $1.8 billion compensation fund proposed by the Justice Department was abandoned after critics argued it could have benefited people convicted in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Independence questions raised

Democratic senators, including a senior Judiciary Committee member, have asserted that Blanche's years as Trump's personal criminal defense attorney compromise his ability to serve the public independently, though Blanche has rejected that characterization.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Hill
  2. Ballotpedia
  3. CNN
  4. The Washington Post

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame Blanche as ethically tainted, stressing “botched” file handling, “alarming questions,” and even a “revenge campaign."
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right counter by casting criticism as partisan overreach, using phrases like “Obama judge’s attack,” “must ignore,” and elevating pro-life endorsement as reassurance.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

67 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Todd Blanche, previously President Trump's personal attorney, has served as acting U.S. Attorney general since April 2025 and is currently undergoing a Senate confirmation hearing.
  • Blanche has been involved in Department of Justice actions perceived as prioritizing loyalty to Trump, including oversight of investigations into Trump's political opponents and handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.
  • His nomination has drawn criticism regarding DOJ decisions such as a $1.776 billion compensation fund and the pardoning of January 6 defendants, raising concerns about impartiality.
  • Senate Republicans and over 1,200 former DOJ officials have expressed concern about Blanche's impact on DOJ independence and have contested his nomination.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • On Wednesday, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche faces a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing with a narrow 11-10 partisan split following Senator Lindsey Graham's death. Republican Sens. John Cornyn and Thom Tillis remain undecided, holding pivotal votes.
  • Blanche's nomination faces friction over his role in a $1.8 billion 'anti-weaponization' fund that granted immunity to President Donald Trump's family from tax audits. A federal judge recently nullified the deal's legal basis, calling it an improper purpose.
  • Senators are expected to probe Blanche's oversight of the Department of Justice's release of over 3 million Epstein files, which critics describe as botched. His unusual private prison interview with Ghislaine Maxwell also drew scrutiny from former prosecutors.
  • More than 1,000 former Justice Department employees signed a letter accusing Blanche of 'corruption and abuses' and weaponizing the agency against Trump's political foes. Blanche strongly rejects such claims, saying "there's not a whiff of political partisanship" in his work.
  • Blanche's confirmation would solidify his control over federal law enforcement powers at a time when the Department of Justice faces questions about independence from White House influence. He has reportedly boasted about helping 'clean house' at the DOJ and FBI.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • Todd Blanche is undergoing a challenging confirmation hearing for attorney general with some key Republican support undecided.
  • He faces questions on investigations involving President Trump's opponents, an IRS lawsuit settlement, and handling of Jeffrey Epstein files.
  • Democrats accuse Blanche of acting like Trump’s personal attorney, but he denies politicizing the department's work.
  • Blanche confirmed the cancellation of a $1.8 billion fund and is expected to be questioned about his role in releasing Epstein documents.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. The Hill
  2. Ballotpedia
  3. CNN
  4. The Washington Post