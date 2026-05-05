Top DC police brass on leave after crime stat controversy

Cole Lauterbach
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Washington, D.C., was seen as a national model for crime reduction last year after the police department released statistics showing violent crime had been cut by nearly a third. But after months of scrutiny and whistleblowing, the department says 13 officers are on leave for reasons “generally” tied to crime reporting. 

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Union confirmed Tuesday that “multiple top officials” — including “top brass command staff officials” — are facing termination. The Washington Post reported Monday night that Assistant Chief LaShay Makal and Second District Commander Tatjana Savoy had already been placed on administrative leave, along with Assistant Chief Andre Wright and former Third District Commander Michael Pulliam. 

The disciplinary actions are directly related to an internal investigation into the department’s “manipulation of crime data,” the union said in a release. 

D.C. Metro Police Chief Jeff Carroll said in a news conference Tuesday afternoon that the department wouldn’t comment on the results of the internal investigation but confirmed 13 officers were on leave. 

“The administrative process must be allowed to take its course,” Carroll said. “We have made meaningful progress over the last three years in reducing crime.”

An attorney representing one of the affected officers told The Post that some cops are being wrongly swept up in the investigation, adding that it was common practice to revise police reports.

Mark Schiefelbein/AP Images

Cooked books

The department was under scrutiny from the Department of Justice as well as the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, which released a report disputing the district’s steep decline in violent crime. The report claimed that former Chief Pamela Smith “pressured — and at times directed — commanders to manipulate crime statistics to preserve the appearance of low crime in the nation’s capital.”

Smith resigned shortly after the report’s release and weeks before her tenure as chief ended. 

“It should not have taken threats from Congress to complete this necessary investigation and deliver accountability,” the union said. 

Attorney General Pam Bondi posted the latest arrest numbers since the federal takeover of Washington, D.C., on social media Sunday. She said over 300 arrests have been made.
Alex Kent/Reuters

Trump takeover

The capital’s remarkable drop in violent crimes became a backdrop of balance for media outlets reporting President Donald Trump’s takeover of Washington D.C. law enforcement with the aid of National Guard troops in August 2025. 

“As of 2024, violent crime is at a 15-year low in the district,” ABC reported. “This year’s numbers are on track to be even lower.”

Others highlighted the city’s homicide rate, a statistic unlikely to be reduced to a lesser crime, as justification for the federal takeover. The city had a homicide rate of 40 per 100,000 residents in 2023, a higher rate than all but 14 of the nation’s most populous cities. 

However, the number of reported homicides dropped significantly over the past two years — from 274 in 2023 to 187 in 2024 to 128 in 2025, according to the Justice Department.

Cole Lauterbach
Cole Lauterbach
An Illinois native, Cole covers government oversight at Straight Arrow News and has produced print, broadcast and online journalism since his start in radio in 2007.
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Why this story matters

Crime statistics that shaped public understanding of safety in Washington D.C. and informed federal policy decisions are now under active investigation for manipulation.

Reported crime data was disputed

A House Oversight Committee report claimed former Police Chief Pamela Smith directed commanders to manipulate crime statistics, calling into question the district's widely cited drop in violent crime.

Federal takeover used contested figures

Media coverage of President Trump's August 2025 federal takeover of D.C. law enforcement cited crime statistics that are now the subject of an internal manipulation investigation.

Command-level accountability is ongoing

According to the police union, multiple top command staff officials face termination directly tied to the internal investigation into crime data manipulation.

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Synthesized coverage insights across 10 media outlets

Common ground

All sources agree that multiple high-ranking MPD officials, including commanders and assistant chiefs, have received termination notices tied to an internal affairs investigation into alleged crime data manipulation. All sources also note that the accused officials retain the right to contest the discipline through a process that could take years.

Community reaction

Ward 2 DC Councilmember Brooke Pinto, who chairs the committee on judiciary and public safety, said she reached out to get answers on the termination decisions and pledged continued oversight. The DC Police Union called the terminations "justice served," with Union President Gregg Pemberton saying the alleged manipulation left cases uninvestigated and victims without justice.

Context corner

Officers raised concerns about crime misclassification as far back as 2020, when MPD Sergeant Charlotte Djossou testified before a DC Council committee about the practice and later filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging retaliation. According to attorney Lynne Bernabei, who represented Djossou, those concerns went largely unaddressed within the department until recently.

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Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

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Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. D.C. Metro Police
  2. D.C. Metro Police Union
  3. The Washington Post

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left framer police leaders' "face termination" and "investigation" as accountability amid "Republican-led probes," using speculative tones like "may be fired" to underscore institutional reform.
  • portray a "crime data manipulation" "scheme" and "cover-up," with charged phrases like "fudging" and "antics" to expose liberal mismanagement.
  • Media outlets in the center neutrally highlight procedural "notices of termination" and "shakeup."
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets on the right to provide a bias comparison.

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Media landscape

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15 total sources

Key points from the Left

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

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Key points from the Center

  • The Metropolitan Police Department issued termination notices to 14 high-ranking officials following an internal investigation into crime data manipulation, Interim Police Chief Jeffery Carroll confirmed.
  • Allegations of systemic crime data manipulation emerged during the tenure of former Chief Pamela Smith, as federal reports claimed officials systematically downgraded crimes to artificially lower statistics.
  • Internal findings revealed Second District Commander Tatjana Savoy directed captains to reclassify 390 thefts as misdemeanors; Union President Gregg Pemberton called the culture "toxic," alleging it left thousands uninvestigated.
  • Restoring public confidence will be an "uphill battle," said former MPD Assistant Chief Joshua Ederheimer, who emphasized the department must replace removed command staff with leaders demonstrating integrity.

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Key points from the Right

  • At least three top Metropolitan Police officials, including Second District Commander Tatjana Savoy and former Third District Commander Michael Pulliam, received termination notices for manipulating crime data to downplay local crime levels in Washington, D.C..
  • The investigation found that some commanders reclassified serious crimes as lesser offenses to create the perception of lower crime, a practice reportedly encouraged by former Chief Pamela Smith.
  • The Republican-led House Oversight Committee demanded the Metropolitan Police Department provide investigation findings and warned of compulsory actions if the department did not comply by May 12.
  • Experts say the firings send a message of accountability and stress the importance of rebuilding public trust through transparency and appointing leaders with integrity to prevent future misconduct.

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Sources

  1. D.C. Metro Police
  2. D.C. Metro Police Union
  3. The Washington Post