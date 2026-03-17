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Top Democrats claim Kristi Noem lied to Congress, call for DOJ investigation

Shea Taylor
The top Democrats on the House and Senate Judiciary Committees say DHS Secretary Kristi Noem lied to Congress and are calling for a DOJ investigation.
Image credit: AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

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Two of the nation’s top Democrats are calling on Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate outgoing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem for perjury.

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin and Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, the ranking members of the Senate and House Judiciary Committees, say they believe Noem made false statements when she appeared before their committees earlier this month.

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They’re focusing specifically on Noem’s assertion that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) did not violate court orders in its immigration enforcement.

“A number of her statements appear to violate criminal statutes prohibiting perjury and knowingly making false statements to Congress,” the lawmakers wrote in their referral.

Durbin and Raskin acknowledged they have “low expectations” that the Department of Justice (DOJ) under the Trump administration will open an investigation. However, they note charges can be brought for up to five years after testimony, and say a future administration could still pursue the case. 

The testimony

Among the issues raised is Noem’s testimony about a $220 million ad campaign.

Noem said President Donald Trump had signed off on it, but Trump later told Reuters, “I never knew anything about it.”

“New public reporting, however, indicates that those statements may have been false,” Raskin and Durbin wrote. “It has been reported that not only did the Secretary ‘handpick’ four companies for the ad campaign, but procurement records show the ‘ad work was awarded’ using ‘other than full and open competition,’ and the four companies were politically connected to Noem and her allies.”

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The 2025 National Security Strategy declared a “Trump Corollary” to the Monroe Doctrine, elevating migration and cartel violence to the top of the national security hierarchy.

Noem also said that DHS follows “all federal court orders” and that she was not aware “of any situations” where someone at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) violated a court order or misled a federal judge.

Those claims conflict with a Minnesota federal judge, who wrote in a Feb. 26 court order that ICE had violated 210 orders in 143 separate cases.

The lawmakers also point to statements about conditions in ICE detention centers. Noem said facilities adhere to federal detention standards, but internal audits have found “significant failures” in medical care.

She also testified that ICE does not detain U.S. citizens, but Raskin and Durbin were able to point out 170 cases of citizens being detained.

Noem being replaced

Noem testified on March 3 and 4. The next day, Trump announced on social media he was replacing her as DHS secretary.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, D-Okla., is set to take over March 31. His confirmation hearing will take place Wednesday in Washington.

Noem will continue to serve in the Trump administration in a new role as special envoy for the “Shield of the Americas,” a newly created security initiative focuses on cartel activity, countering Chinese influence, and stopping migration.

Before her departure, Noem had been facing growing calls to resign, particularly after two fatal shootings involving immigration enforcement officers and U.S. citizens in January.

Noem not the only departure 

Noem is not the only administration official leaving amid scrutiny of immigration enforcement efforts.

Border Patrol official Gregory Bovino is retiring at the end of this month. The longtime patrol agent had been leading high-profile immigration operations in major U.S. cities before being removed from that role. 

His tenure drew criticism after the fatal shootings of U.S. citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. Bovino also faced backlash for comments following Pretti’s death, when he claimed Pretti planned to “massacre” federal agents without providing evidence. 

One of Noem’s top advisors, Corey Lewandowski, is also expected to leave his position as a special government employee at the end of the month.

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Why this story matters

Congressional Democrats have formally asked the Justice Department to investigate whether former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem committed perjury during testimony earlier this month. The Trump administration denies wrongdoing.

No immediate legal consequences expected

The Justice Department said it will not open an investigation, calling the referral a "political stunt." The Department of Homeland Security denied Noem committed perjury.

Conflicting accounts on federal spending

Noem testified President DonaldTrump approved a $220 million ad campaign featuring her. Trump later told Reuters he "never knew anything about it."

Five-year window for future prosecution

Democrats noted the statute of limitations for perjury is five years, meaning a future administration could still bring charges based on the March 2026 testimony.

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Synthesized coverage insights across 37 media outlets

Behind the numbers

Despite Noem’s claim that the Department of Homeland Security followed all court orders, Democrats cite 210 violations in Minnesota alone between December and February. At least 170 U.S. citizens were wrongfully detained in the first six months of Trump's immigration crackdown.

Debunking

President Donald Trump contradicted Noem's testimony about a $220 million ad campaign by telling Reuters he "never knew anything about it." Federal judges documented multiple instances of DHS violating court orders, contradicting Noem's claims of full compliance.

Sources cited

The referral cites court rulings from U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz in Minnesota, Trump's Reuters interview and internal ICE audits. Democrats also referred to procurement records showing the ad work was awarded "using other than full and open competition."

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Unbiased. Straight Facts.

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Sources

  1. ABC News
  2. Reuters
  3. USA Today
  4. Just Security
  5. CBS News
  6. The Independent

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the referral as accountability and potential criminality—using pejoratives like "ICE Barbie" and sensational terms like "bombshell" and "perjury" — emphasizing the $220 million ad campaign as evidence.
  • Media outlets in the center de-emphasize rhetorical heat and list procedural details and actors.
  • Media outlets on the right cast the move as partisan weaponization, using skepticism via quoted "perjury", "criminal referral", and "fired" to portray Noem as targeted and doubt DOJ will act.

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Media landscape

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37 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Senior Democrats Sen. Dick Durbin and Rep. Jamie Raskin referred the Justice Department to investigate whether Kristi Noem lied during her March testimony on a $220 million ad campaign and immigration detentions.
  • The referral accuses Noem of making false statements about the ad campaign's bidding process, detention conditions, the detention of U.S. Citizens, and DHS compliance with federal court orders.
  • Noem denied perjury claims through a DHS spokesperson, calling the allegations 'categorically false,' while Trump later reassigned her as a special envoy and nominated Sen. Markwayne Mullin to succeed her at DHS amid the ongoing controversy.

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Key points from the Center

  • On March 16, 2026, Senate and House Judiciary Democrats referred Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to Department of Justice, requesting an investigation into her March 3 and 4 testimony.
  • During the March 3 and March 4 hearings, Noem testified that DHS awarded a $220 million ad campaign to Safe America Media, an eight-day-old company favored despite claims of open bidding.
  • Lawmakers cited judges' findings and audits noting 210 ICE court order violations, at least 48 detainee deaths since January 2025, and nearly 70,000 people in ICE detention.
  • The Department of Justice received the recommendation Monday to investigate Noem, citing at least four sworn responses, but Durbin and Raskin said they have 'low expectations' for DOJ action, while noting the five-year statute of limitations.
  • The five-year statute of limitations means investigations into the ad campaign and DHS leadership could continue beyond this administration, with Senators Richard Blumenthal and Peter Welch launching related probes.

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Key points from the Right

  • Democratic leaders Jamie Raskin and Dick Durbin requested the Department of Justice investigate former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem for allegedly lying to Congress during her March 2026 hearings.
  • Noem is accused of making false statements about the Department of Homeland Security's compliance with court orders, contract awards, detention of American citizens, and conditions in ICE facilities.
  • President Donald Trump replaced Noem with Senator Markwayne Mullin and reassigned Noem as Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas.
  • Democrats expressed skepticism about the Department of Justice pursuing charges now, citing politicization, but noted a five-year statute of limitations on perjury and false statements.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. ABC News
  2. Reuters
  3. USA Today
  4. Just Security
  5. CBS News
  6. The Independent

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