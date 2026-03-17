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Top US counterterrorism director resigns over Iran war

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Devin Pavlou
Joe Kent, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, said he is resigning from his role within the Trump administration. 
Image credit: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

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Joe Kent, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, said he is resigning from his role within the Trump administration because of the Iran war.

Kent announced his decision in a post on X, saying he “cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran.”

“Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby,” he wrote.

Kent is a former political candidate with connections to some people on the far-right, according to The Associated Press. The Senate confirmed him to his position in July with a 52-44 vote. During his time in his role, Kent oversaw the analysis and detection of terrorist threats.

Kent’s confirmation faced Democratic opposition because of his previous remarks, which included support for conspiracy theories such as the idea that federal agents provoked the violence among protesters on Jan. 6.

A spokesperson for Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who oversaw Kent’s office, has not released a statement on his resignation. The White House has also not issued comments.

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
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Why this story matters

The director of the National Counterterrorism Center resigned over the U.S. war with Iran, stating the country posed no imminent threat and accusing Israel of pressuring the administration into conflict.

Leadership change in counterterrorism operations

The agency responsible for analyzing terrorist threats to the U.S. lost its director during an active conflict, creating uncertainty about continuity in national security operations.

Disputed justification for military action

A senior intelligence official publicly contradicted the administration's stated rationale for strikes, claiming Iran presented no imminent danger and the war resulted from external pressure rather than direct threat assessment.

Questions about intelligence community consensus

The resignation signals disagreement within the intelligence apparatus about threat assessments used to justify military operations, with scheduled congressional testimony from intelligence chiefs likely to face scrutiny over conflicting accounts.

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Context corner

Kent served 11 combat deployments as a Green Beret over a 20-year military career before working at the CIA. His wife Shannon, a Navy cryptologist, was killed in a 2019 suicide bombing in Syria while serving.

History lesson

According to Kent's resignation letter, he compared the current situation to the Iraq War, stating Israeli officials used similar tactics to draw the U.S. into that conflict, which cost thousands of American lives.

Quote bank

According to Kent's resignation letter, he wrote to Trump: "You can reverse course and chart a new path for our nation, or you can allow us to slip further toward decline and chaos. You hold the cards."

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Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

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Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. Joe Kent via X
  2. The Associated Press

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the resignation as a moral rebuke, foregrounding Kent’s "I cannot in good conscience" and calling it a critique of "Trump's Iran war," stressing injustice and skepticism.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right present a vindicating "principled protest," amplifying "resigns in protest," using "war" language and portraying Iran as hostile yet "no imminent threat.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • Joe Kent resigned as director of the National Counterterrorism Center, stating Iran posed no imminent threat to the nation and criticizing the U.S. war in Iran.
  • Kent accused high-ranking Israeli officials and American media of a misinformation campaign that pressured the U.S. into war and misled the president.
  • Kent, a veteran and Gold Star husband, said he could not support sending troops to a war that served no benefit to the American people.
  • Kent's resignation marks the first from a senior Trump administration official over the Iran war and reflects divisions within the MAGA movement.

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Key points from the Center

  • Joe Kent, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, resigned Tuesday morning, announcing his decision in a post on X, not a letter to the president.
  • In his resignation letter, Joe Kent, Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, wrote, "I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran" and alleged it started due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.
  • A retired Green Beret who served 11 deployments and worked at the CIA, Kent was confirmed last July by the U.S. Senate in a 52-44 vote.
  • The move jolted the administration as the intelligence community officials were caught off guard, with the White House not responding immediately.
  • Casualties have mounted and public attention surged after the resignation, with seven U.S. service members killed and over 45 million projected to face hunger if the Iran war continues through June.

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Key points from the Right

  • Joe Kent resigned as director of the National Counterterrorism Center due to his opposition to the United States' war against Iran, stating Iran posed no imminent threat to the nation.
  • Kent accused Israeli officials and members of the American media of pressuring the U.S. Into the conflict with Iran using misinformation, which he said undermined the America First platform.
  • Kent, a veteran and Gold Star husband who lost his wife in a previous conflict, said continuing the war violates his conscience and warned against sending more Americans to die in an unjustified war.
  • Kent urged President Donald Trump to reverse course on the Iran war, cautioning that it serves no benefit to the American people and recalling Trump's earlier understanding that Middle East wars were traps.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. Joe Kent via X
  2. The Associated Press

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