Top US counterterrorism director resigns over Iran war

Joe Kent, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, said he is resigning from his role within the Trump administration because of the Iran war.

Kent announced his decision in a post on X, saying he “cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran.”

“Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby,” he wrote.

After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, effective today.



I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this… pic.twitter.com/prtu86DpEr — Joe Kent (@joekent16jan19) March 17, 2026

Kent is a former political candidate with connections to some people on the far-right, according to The Associated Press. The Senate confirmed him to his position in July with a 52-44 vote. During his time in his role, Kent oversaw the analysis and detection of terrorist threats.

Kent’s confirmation faced Democratic opposition because of his previous remarks, which included support for conspiracy theories such as the idea that federal agents provoked the violence among protesters on Jan. 6.

A spokesperson for Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who oversaw Kent’s office, has not released a statement on his resignation. The White House has also not issued comments.