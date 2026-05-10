‘TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE:’ Trump criticizes Iran’s response to US proposal

Diane Duenez
Image credit: Courtesy: Reuters

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President Donald Trump took to social media on Sunday to express his displeasure with Iran’s response to the United States’ proposal to end the war.

“I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called ‘Representatives,” Trump posted. “I don’t like it — TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!”

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Earlier in the day, Iranian state media reported that Iran formally submitted its response to the latest U.S. proposal aimed at ending recent hostilities.

According to IRNA, the current round of negotiations is focused solely on securing a halt to fighting in the region, leaving broader political and strategic disputes for later discussions.

Last week, the U.S. put forward a one-page agreement that would formally end the fighting and open a 30-day window to negotiate bigger issues, including Iran’s nuclear program and control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said the plan would reopen the strait to global shipping, including Iranian traffic, after weeks of disruption and U.S. enforcement operations in the region.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that diplomacy should not be interpreted as weakness.

“We will never bow our heads before the enemy,” Pezeshkian said on social media. “If talk of dialogue or negotiation arises, it does not mean surrender or retreat.”

Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
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Why this story matters

Negotiations between the U.S. and Iran over a ceasefire and control of the Strait of Hormuz remain unresolved, with the strait's status affecting global shipping that American consumers and businesses depend on.

Strait of Hormuz still disrupted

President Donald Trump said the U.S. proposal would reopen the strait to global shipping, indicating it remains under disruption and U.S. enforcement operations as of this report.

Nuclear talks not yet started

According to IRNA, the current negotiations cover only a halt to fighting; Iran's nuclear program is left for later discussions, meaning that issue remains unaddressed.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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