‘TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE:’ Trump criticizes Iran’s response to US proposal

President Donald Trump took to social media on Sunday to express his displeasure with Iran’s response to the United States’ proposal to end the war.

“I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called ‘Representatives,” Trump posted. “I don’t like it — TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!”

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Earlier in the day, Iranian state media reported that Iran formally submitted its response to the latest U.S. proposal aimed at ending recent hostilities.

According to IRNA, the current round of negotiations is focused solely on securing a halt to fighting in the region, leaving broader political and strategic disputes for later discussions.

Last week, the U.S. put forward a one-page agreement that would formally end the fighting and open a 30-day window to negotiate bigger issues, including Iran’s nuclear program and control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said the plan would reopen the strait to global shipping, including Iranian traffic, after weeks of disruption and U.S. enforcement operations in the region.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that diplomacy should not be interpreted as weakness.

“We will never bow our heads before the enemy,” Pezeshkian said on social media. “If talk of dialogue or negotiation arises, it does not mean surrender or retreat.”