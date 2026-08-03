Trailblazing Texas Republican Kay Granger dies at 83

Julia Marshall
Kay Granger, the first Republican woman from Texas elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, died Sunday at the age of 83. 
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Kay Granger, the first Republican woman from Texas elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, died Sunday at the age of 83. 

Her son, J.D. Granger, confirmed her death Sunday but did not disclose a cause. In 2024, Granger revealed she was battling what she described as “unforeseen health challenges.” 

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She did not elaborate but said frequent travel to Washington had become “both difficult and unpredictable.”

She cast her final vote in July 2024 and did not return afterward. Calls to her congressional office went unanswered, prompting questions about her whereabouts and leading critics to describe her as “missing in action.” 

In December 2024, The Dallas Express confirmed Granger was in a senior living facility in Fort Worth.

A long career in Congress

After becoming the first female mayor of Fort Worth, Granger served in Congress from 1997 to 2025, announcing in 2023 that she would not seek re-election. 

While campaigning, she often promised constituents she would “attack problems, not people,” while serving. 

In her final term as a U.S. lawmaker, she became the first woman from the Republican Party to chair the House Appropriations Committee, putting her in charge of spending legislation. 

“Throughout her career, she broke barriers for women in public service,” House Speaker Mike Johnson wrote on X Sunday night. “She was the first woman to serve as Mayor of Fort Worth, the first Republican woman elected to represent Texas in the U.S. House of Representatives, and the first Republican woman to chair the House Appropriations Committee.”

Granger was also the first Republican woman to lead the House’s budget panel. 

Early career

Granger graduated from Texas Wesleyan University in 1965 and considered a career in fashion, but chose to follow in her mother’s footsteps, pursuing a career in education. 

She worked in the Birdville school district, teaching English literature and journalism, for nine years before transitioning to a new career selling insurance. She built her own business, which she managed for more than 20 years. 

She got her first taste of politics while serving on the Fort Worth zoning commission, and then was elected to city council. 

“It has been said that two kinds of people go to Washington: those who want to be something and those who want to do something,” Granger said. “I went to do something.”

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Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Sources

  1. Reuters

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame Granger chiefly as a congressional power player, stressing House leadership and phrases like “broke barriers."
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right lean into tribute and identity, using “trailblazing,” “GOP,” and even the sharper “Dead at 83” or “NEW:” to add urgency and partisan coloring.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • Kay Granger, who was Fort Worth's first female mayor and served nearly three decades in Congress, has died, according to Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.
  • Granger was the first Republican woman elected to represent Texas in the U.S. House and chaired the House Appropriations Committee during her tenure.
  • She was diagnosed with dementia before her retirement and lived in a senior living facility in 2024.
  • Granger is remembered as a trailblazer and mentor who made an extraordinary impact on Texas and the nation.

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Key points from the Center

  • Former North Texas Republican Representative Kay Granger has died, House Speaker Mike Johnson announced Sunday night, remembering her as a "dear friend" who dedicated her life to public service.
  • Granger served Texas' 12th Congressional District for nearly three decades beginning in 1997, becoming the first woman to serve as Fort Worth's mayor and the first Republican woman elected to the U.S. House.
  • In 2023, she became the first Republican woman to chair the House Appropriations Committee, stepping down from that role in early 2024 before retiring from Congress in January 2025 due to health challenges.
  • Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker described Granger as a "trailblazer and tenacious leader," while conservative activist Leigh Wambsganss said she "lived a life of extraordinary service" to Texas.
  • Funeral arrangements have not been immediately announced for the former congresswoman, who was 83; Johnson did not provide a cause of death, though reports indicated Granger had been dealing with dementia.

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Key points from the Right

  • Kay Granger was the former U.S. Representative from Texas's 12th Congressional District, serving from 1997 to 2025.
  • She was Fort Worth’s first female mayor and the first Republican woman elected to Congress from Texas.
  • Granger chaired the House Appropriations Committee starting in 2023 and stepped down due to health challenges related to dementia.
  • Her passing at age 83 was mourned by colleagues who praised her decades of dedication and leadership in public service.

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Sources

  1. Reuters