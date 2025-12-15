Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Trial begins for Wisconsin judge accused of helping undocumented immigrant evade ICE agents

Shea Taylor
The trial of a Wisconsin judge accused of helping an undocumented immigrant evade the Trump administration begins today.
Image credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Full story

The federal trial of a Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, judge accused of helping a man evade immigration authorities in her courtroom gets underway Monday. Judge Hannah Dugan has pleaded not guilty to one felony count of obstructing a proceeding and a misdemeanor count of concealing an individual to prevent arrest.

What happened?

According to the criminal complaint against Dugan, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers (ICE) set out to arrest Mexican national Eduardo Flores-Ruiz for being in the U.S. illegally. They learned he’d appear before Dugan on April 18 on unrelated charges and arrived at the courthouse to apprehend him.

Agents say Dugan told them they needed a judicial warrant and sent them to the chief judge’s office. She then allegedly allowed Flores-Ruiz and his lawyer to leave the courtroom through a non-public jury door.

ICE agents caught up with Flores-Ruiz and arrested him, anyway. He has since been deported.

Dugan’s defense

According to court documents, Dugan’s attorneys argue court policy on immigration enforcement at the courthouse was in flux at the time of the incident. They said Dugan was following draft protocols from the chief judge requiring her to refer ICE agents to a supervisor.

“As she said after her unnecessary arrest, Judge Dugan asserts her innocence and looks forward to being vindicated in court,” Dugan’s defense team said in a statement issued before her arraignment.

In September, Dugan’s lawyers tried to get the charges dismissed, arguing that she’s immune from prosecution because she was acting in her official capacity as a judge. A U.S. district judge refused to drop the case, ruling judges are not immune to criminal prosecution.

What we know about the trial

At least nine federal law enforcement officials — from ICE, the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Customs and Border Protection — are expected to testify, according to The New York Times.

The Times said other potential witnesses include Milwaukee County Chief Judge Carl Ashley.

The trial is expected to last a week.

What’s at stake

If convicted, Dugan faces up to six years in prison. Dugan was temporarily removed from the bench by the Wisconsin Supreme Court while the case against her worked its way through the court. She has been on paid administrative leave since April.

Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Alan Judd and Julia Marshall contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

A sitting Milwaukee County judge faces federal charges for allegedly obstructing ICE efforts, raising questions about judicial authority, court procedures and immigration enforcement. The outcome could affect how judges interact with federal agents during court proceedings.

Judicial authority

This case examines the extent of a judge’s power and responsibilities when interacting with federal law enforcement in the courtroom.

Immigration enforcement

The trial highlights ongoing debates over immigration procedures and the role of local institutions in supporting or impeding federal agencies.

Courtroom protocol

The judge’s actions were allegedly guided by evolving court policy, putting a spotlight on the importance of clear protocols for law enforcement within judicial settings.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 32 media outlets

History lesson

Similar tensions over courthouse immigration enforcement have occurred in the U.S. in recent years, especially during previous federal crackdowns. Under past administrations, policies and practices regarding arrests in courthouses have shifted, sometimes restricting enforcement to preserve court accessibility.

Oppo research

Opponents of Dugan argue that judicial officers should not interfere with federal law enforcement. According to statements made by federal authorities and elected officials, they view her actions as an abuse of judicial power requiring accountability.

Policy impact

The trial may influence future interactions between local courts and federal immigration agents, potentially affecting courthouse procedures, immigrant access to legal processes and judicial immunity standards.

Sources

  1. NPR
  2. Newsday
  3. The New York Times

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the judge's trial around "politically motivated charges," portraying her actions as "resistance" against the administration's efforts to squash dissent regarding immigration policies.
  • Media outlets in the center while providing neutral legal specifics like "obstruction and concealment charges" and potential prison time, contextualize the situation as a "Trump crackdown" testing "mass deportation efforts.
  • Media outlets on the right emphasize the judge "helping immigrant evade federal authorities," using terms like "evade" to highlight a transgression against federal law and border security.

Key points from the Left

  • A Wisconsin judge, Hannah Dugan, is on trial for allegedly helping a Mexican immigrant evade federal authorities.
  • Dugan faces charges of obstruction and concealment, potentially resulting in up to six years in prison if convicted.
  • The trial is part of larger immigration enforcement issues, with Dugan accused of disrupting federal agents' attempts to arrest the immigrant in court.
  • Republican U.S. Representative Tom Tiffany criticized Dugan, calling for her to be jailed, while Democrats argue that the case targets judicial opposition to immigration policies.

Key points from the Center

  • Monday, Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan went on trial as federal prosecutors opened their case on obstruction and concealment charges, with the government’s first witnesses expected.
  • Agents traveled to the courthouse on April 18 to arrest Eduardo Flores-Ruiz after a March battery charge, but the courtroom deputy told agents to wait; prosecutors allege Dugan then escorted Flores-Ruiz out a back jury door and agents arrested him after a foot chase.
  • Prosecutors expect their presentation to continue through Thursday with roughly two dozen witnesses lined up, and Dugan faces up to six years in prison if convicted on both counts.
  • Dugan argues she was following courthouse protocols and has sought immunity, but Adelman previously ruled no firm immunity exists, and the Wisconsin state Supreme Court suspended her.
  • The case has drawn sharp political reactions, with the administration labeling Dugan an activist judge; Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany urged `lock her up` Tuesday, while Democratic critics say President Donald Trump seeks to make an example of her.

Key points from the Right

