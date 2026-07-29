Troops are posting videos of Iran strikes. Officials say it makes them targets

Devin Pavlou
Officials warn posts from U.S. service members give Iran free intelligence, prompting potential cellphone bans in military hotspots.
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As the conflict in Iran intensifies again, the military is homing in on an unconventional target: U.S. troops’ cellphones.

Citing interviews with military officials, Reuters reported that the U.S. may soon begin confiscating the cellphones of service members stationed in the Middle East. The officials said the Iranian military can use videos posted online by American soldiers in the region to better pinpoint where troops are stationed on bases, potentially leading to more casualties.

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The report follows what the U.S. Central Command called an “attempted surprise attack” on U.S. troops by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps. Officials said missiles fired at U.S. installations were intercepted and that no American forces were wounded.

Confiscating the phones would significantly reduce the ability of U.S. personnel to communicate with loved ones and friends. It also could cut off a source of unfiltered information about dangers experienced by service members as the war enters its sixth month.

Why does the military think banning cell phones would help?

The CENTCOM commander, Adm. Brad Cooper, said in a previously unreported letter that videos of Iran’s attacks taken by U.S. troops were benefiting the regime, Reuters reported. He said that the “reactions, photos, and footage from the cellphones of our troops” and the subsequent reporting of it by news outlets allow Iran to see how successful their strikes are. 

While he didn’t offer specific steps to address the issue, Cooper called on troops to “redouble our focus on operational security.”

Reuters reported that some troops in Jordan, which Iran has frequently targeted, have been told officials will soon confiscate their phones. Others in the region told the outlet that the move was being considered but wasn’t a certainty. 

“The message is a general reminder to our service members on the importance of maintaining operational security,” a CENTCOM spokesperson, Capt. Timothy Hawkins, told Reuters. “This is one of many opportunities Admiral Cooper has used to convey operational priorities.”

In his letter, Cooper highlighted a video taken with Meta smart glasses. It showed soldiers running for shelter during a deadly Iranian missile attack in Jordan on July 17. 

Cooper said Iran would typically have a hard time determining how effective a strike has been because of U.S. jamming systems and other tactics, Reuters reported. 

“Detailed lists, descriptions, and analyses of what was hit, openly published by news outlets are essentially performing Iran’s Battle Damage Assessment (BDA) for them, free of charge,” Cooper wrote in his letter. 

He also emphasized that public disclosures of details about strikes could prompt Iran to launch “a secondary, much more devastating wave of attacks.”

War in the modern era

U.S. officials have previously warned that adversaries can exploit apps, like fitness trackers, to target U.S. forces. In May, Reuters reported that foreign governments have used location data from commercially available apps to track and target U.S. forces. 

Lawmakers have pushed for the Department of Defense to prevent adversaries from obtaining service members’ personal information, including phone location data. They say the Defense Department knew about the concerns for at least a decade after a government contractor briefed the Joint Special Operations Command on the issue.

“That foreign adversaries are still able to buy location data collected from the phones of U.S. personnel serving in military hotspots is a direct result of DoD leadership’s failure to prioritize this threat and implement commonsense cyber defenses recommended by federal cybersecurity experts,” lawmakers wrote in a letter to the Defense Department. 

Rules around personal cell phone use vary across the military, officials told Reuters. In some instances, officials ask service members to lock them away. Other times they are outright banned from use on sensitive missions conducted by special operations forces. 

The possible change to cellphones has caused anxiety among some service members’ families, two sources told the outlet. Those anxieties have only heightened after President Donald Trump said in early July that the ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran had collapsed. At least 18 U.S. service members have died since the conflict began earlier this year.

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Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow.
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Why this story matters

U.S. troops stationed in the Middle East may soon have their personal cellphones confiscated, cutting off a primary communication link between service members and their families.

Contact with troops may be cut

Families of service members in the region have already reported anxiety over a potential phone confiscation that would eliminate easy access to their deployed relatives, according to two sources cited by Reuters.

Location data as a documented risk

Lawmakers say foreign adversaries have already purchased location data from commercially available apps to track and target U.S. forces, a practice they attribute to a decade of inaction by Defense Department leadership.

Phone rules vary by unit

Current cellphone policies differ across military branches and missions, meaning restrictions on personal devices are not uniform and some service members already face bans during sensitive operations.

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Global impact

The tension between open-source reporting and military operational security has implications beyond the U.S.-Iran conflict, as adversaries in other regions could similarly exploit publicly shared soldier footage to assess strike effectiveness and plan follow-up attacks.

History lesson

The U.S. military has previously grappled with social media and location data risks — most notably in 2018, when fitness app Strava's global heatmap inadvertently revealed the locations and patrol routes of troops at classified bases worldwide.

Policy impact

A potential phone confiscation order would affect thousands of deployed U.S. troops who rely on mobile devices to communicate with family. Rules on phone use already vary widely across military units, with some missions banning devices entirely.

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Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

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Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

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Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. Reuters
  2. Sen. Ron Wyden's office

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the story as a policy-and-accountability issue, stressing that troops may be “required” to “surrender” phones and that online posts are “targeting Iran."
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right turn it into a security alarm, using terms like “chilling,” “stark warning,” and “help Iran kill U.S. Service members.”

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Media landscape

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40 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Adm. Brad Cooper, head of U.S. Central Command, warned troops that cellphone videos shared online help Iran target American bases in near real-time, urging increased operational security.
  • Some U.S. troops deployed in the Middle East, including Jordan, have been told their phones may be confiscated soon to prevent intelligence leaks aiding Iran, though a region-wide ban is not yet confirmed.
  • Cooper noted that Iran benefits from real-time open-source reporting which acts as a battle damage assessment for their strikes, aiding their military efforts.
  • The potential phone seizures have caused anxiety among families amid recent Iranian attacks, with U.S. officials emphasizing operational security while declining detailed comments.

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Key points from the Center

  • CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper warned troops that cellphone videos shared online can help Iran target American bases, with sources noting some deployed personnel may soon be ordered to surrender their phones.
  • Detailed public posts essentially perform Iran's Battle Damage Assessment for them, potentially enabling the adversary to launch secondary attacks by revealing the success or failure of strikes.
  • Cooper specifically referenced a July 17 incident at Jordan's Muwaffaq Salti Air Base where a service member used Meta smart glasses to record soldiers running for shelter during an Iranian attack.
  • Military families have expressed growing anxiety over potential phone seizures, particularly as they follow Iranian claims of deadly strikes on bases throughout the Middle East in recent months.
  • Since the conflict began on Feb. 28, 18 U.S. troops have died and more than 600 have been wounded, casualties deepening American concerns about a war supported by just one in three citizens.

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Key points from the Right

  • Adm. Brad Cooper, head of U.S. Central Command, warned troops that sharing videos from cellphones or smart glasses online helps Iran target American bases in near real-time.
  • Some U.S. troops in Jordan may soon have their phones confiscated to prevent operational security risks, though this has not been confirmed for all personnel.
  • Over 18 U.S. troops have died and more than 600 have been wounded in the conflict with Iran, raising public concern about the war.
  • Mobile apps and shared videos can expose location data to adversaries, leading the Pentagon to limit the release of information due to security concerns.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. Reuters
  2. Sen. Ron Wyden's office