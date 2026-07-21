Tropical Storm Bertha gains strength as Gulf Coast braces for flooding, storm surge

Shea Taylor
A tropical depression has strengthened into Tropical Storm Bertha, the second named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.
Image credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA/Handout via REUTERS

A tropical depression has strengthened into Tropical Storm Bertha, the second named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. It is now churning toward the Gulf Coast, bringing the threat of heavy rain, storm surge and flash flooding with it.

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A tropical storm warning is in effect from the Florida-Alabama border to parts of southeastern Louisiana, and tropical storm watches have been posted in areas along the Gulf of Mexico. A storm surge watch is also in place from the Florida-Alabama border to the mouth of the Mississippi River.

National Hurricane Center

Bertha’s outer rain bands have already soaked parts of central Florida, and the National Weather Service said tropical storm conditions will begin reaching the Gulf Coast late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Some communities could see up to eight inches of rain, increasing the risk of flash flooding. A storm surge of up to four feet is expected in some low-lying coastal areas.

Northeast flash flooding threat

Meanwhile, the Northeast and mid-Atlantic are also bracing for dangerous weather Tuesday. Severe thunderstorms could bring damaging winds, flash flooding and possible tornadoes.

The greatest threat spans from northeastern Kentucky to New Jersey, including major cities like Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Philadelphia.

Heavy rain and strong storms are expected to move across the Ohio Valley around lunchtime, then into the Northeast and the mid-Atlantic through the afternoon and evening. Areas along the I-95 corridor could see two rounds of storms — one around midday and a larger one moving through starting around 5 p.m., according to forecasters.

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Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Why this story matters

Two simultaneous weather systems are bringing active storm threats to large portions of the U.S., affecting coastal and inland communities from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast.

Gulf Coast storm conditions arriving

Tropical storm conditions, up to eight inches of rain and storm surge of up to four feet are expected in low-lying coastal areas from the Florida-Alabama border to southeastern Louisiana.

Northeast faces severe storms

Forecasters expect two rounds of severe storms along the I-95 corridor Tuesday, including areas around Pittsburgh, Washington D.C., Baltimore and Philadelphia, with risks of damaging winds and flash flooding.

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Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. ABC News

Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. ABC News