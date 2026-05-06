Trump $1B ballroom plan becomes midterm weapon for Democrats

Julia Marshall
A new budget proposal is giving Democrats a fresh line of attack, centering on a $1 billion provision tied to the new White House ballroom. 
Image credit: SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images
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A new Republican budget proposal is giving Democrats a fresh line of attack heading into the midterms, centering on a $1 billion provision tied to President Donald Trump’s planned White House ballroom. 

The funding is included in a broader $72 billion reconciliation bill focused largely on immigration enforcement, but Democrats are seizing on the ballroom money as a symbol of misplaced priorities. 

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Why this matters politically

Democrats argue the proposal undercuts Republican messaging on costs and the middle class, and gives them a simple, tangible example to take to voters. 

“It’s an outrageous betrayal of hardworking families who want lower costs, not a golden ballroom,” said Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.

Others accuse Republicans of funneling taxpayer money into a project that was initially described as privately funded.

Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

From private promise to public funding 

When Trump first unveiled his ballroom, he repeatedly said it would be paid for by private donors, “not one penny” from taxpayers.

Now, the White House says the $1 billion request is tied to security upgrades following the attempted attack at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, framing the project as a safety measure, not a luxury addition.

“Due in part to the recent assassination attempt on President Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, the proposal would provide the United States Secret Service with the resources they need to fully and completely harden the White House complex,” the spokesperson said.

Republicans have echoed that argument, calling the ballroom necessary to better secure large events at the White House. 

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said the structure would create a “safe environment” for events, with other Republicans calling the ballroom both “imperative” and “common sense.” 

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Democrats call it a ‘bait and switch’

Democrats are leaning hard into that shift, saying they don’t have Americans’ best interests at heart. 

“Republicans are ignoring middle-class needs and funneling money into Trump’s ballroom while throwing billions at two lawless agencies,” Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., said. 

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., spoke to NBC News about the proposal, saying “This has been a bait and switch: promising it would be privately funded and now, apparently, taxpayers will be on the hook for it.”

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., also spoke up. 

“This is tragically another example of President Trump promising one thing and doing another,” he said. “Of saying he was going to do something great for the American people and instead demolishing the historic East Wing without any serious consultation or public input.” 

Democrats are expected to try to strip the funding from the bill when it reaches the Senate floor later this month.

But regardless of the outcome, the issue is quickly turning into a political football for both parties ahead of November.

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Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to SAN, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

A Republican budget bill includes $1 billion in public funds for a White House ballroom project that Trump previously said would be privately funded, raising a direct question about taxpayer exposure.

Taxpayer money at stake

The $1 billion request is included in a $72 billion reconciliation bill, meaning public funds would cover a project Trump repeatedly said would cost taxpayers "not one penny," according to Democrats and news reporting.

Competing claims on purpose

The White House frames the $1 billion as a security hardening measure tied to a recent assassination attempt; Democrats characterize it as a luxury project with reframed justification.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Politico
  2. Axios
  3. NBC News

Sources

  1. Politico
  2. Axios
  3. NBC News