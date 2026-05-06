Trump $1B ballroom plan becomes midterm weapon for Democrats

A new Republican budget proposal is giving Democrats a fresh line of attack heading into the midterms, centering on a $1 billion provision tied to President Donald Trump’s planned White House ballroom.

The funding is included in a broader $72 billion reconciliation bill focused largely on immigration enforcement, but Democrats are seizing on the ballroom money as a symbol of misplaced priorities.

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Why this matters politically

Democrats argue the proposal undercuts Republican messaging on costs and the middle class, and gives them a simple, tangible example to take to voters.

“It’s an outrageous betrayal of hardworking families who want lower costs, not a golden ballroom,” said Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.

Others accuse Republicans of funneling taxpayer money into a project that was initially described as privately funded.

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From private promise to public funding

When Trump first unveiled his ballroom, he repeatedly said it would be paid for by private donors, “not one penny” from taxpayers.

Now, the White House says the $1 billion request is tied to security upgrades following the attempted attack at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, framing the project as a safety measure, not a luxury addition.

“Due in part to the recent assassination attempt on President Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, the proposal would provide the United States Secret Service with the resources they need to fully and completely harden the White House complex,” the spokesperson said.

Republicans have echoed that argument, calling the ballroom necessary to better secure large events at the White House.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said the structure would create a “safe environment” for events, with other Republicans calling the ballroom both “imperative” and “common sense.”

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Democrats call it a ‘bait and switch’

Democrats are leaning hard into that shift, saying they don’t have Americans’ best interests at heart.

“Republicans are ignoring middle-class needs and funneling money into Trump’s ballroom while throwing billions at two lawless agencies,” Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., said.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., spoke to NBC News about the proposal, saying “This has been a bait and switch: promising it would be privately funded and now, apparently, taxpayers will be on the hook for it.”

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., also spoke up.

“This is tragically another example of President Trump promising one thing and doing another,” he said. “Of saying he was going to do something great for the American people and instead demolishing the historic East Wing without any serious consultation or public input.”

Democrats are expected to try to strip the funding from the bill when it reaches the Senate floor later this month.

But regardless of the outcome, the issue is quickly turning into a political football for both parties ahead of November.

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