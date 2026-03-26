Trump accused of sharing classified map; Mamdani’s wife under fire for old social media posts

In this Media Miss Minute, a Democratic lawmaker alleges President Donald Trump showed a classified map to passengers on his private plane. And an old X account belonging to New York City Major Zohran Mamdani’s wife has been taken down after drawing scrutiny.

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Media Miss by the right: Raskin says Trump showed classified map to passengers

Congressman Jamie Raskin, D-Md., says Trump showed a classified map to passengers on a private flight in 2022.

Raskin says the claim is outlined in a January 2023 memo of what he describes as “cherry-picked” documents provided to the House Judiciary Committee. He says the materials were part of an effort to discredit former Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump.

The Justice Department called Raskin’s claims “baseless” and noted that the underlying classified documents case was dismissed following Trump’s 2024 election victory.

Raskin has called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce all remaining investigative files from Smith’s probe by April 14.

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Media Miss by the left: Mamdani’s wife deletes old X account after scrutiny

An old X account belonging to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s wife, Rama Duwaji, has been taken down after resurfacing online. The account dates back to her teens and early twenties.

Conservative news outlet The Washington Free Beacon reports that in her posts, Duwaji appeared to praise terrorists, wrote that “Tel Aviv shouldn’t exist in the first place,” and used racial and anti-gay slurs.

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Straight Arrow News identifies Media Misses based on coverage data available at the time of publication. Some outlets may choose to cover a story after our analysis is published. Our methodology prioritizes timely, prominent coverage across a range of sources, but we continually review and refine our approach to ensure balance and accuracy.