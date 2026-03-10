Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Trump adds trans sports ban to SAVE America Act, threatens to block other bills

Dan Levin
President Donald Trump has added new provisions to his SAVE America Act that has some Republicans concerned about the bill’s chances of ever becoming law.
Image credit: Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images
President Donald Trump has added new provisions to his SAVE America Act that have some Republicans concerned about the bill’s chances of ever becoming law. Meanwhile, the president is threatening not to sign any more legislation until the SAVE America Act passes.

At its core, the SAVE America Act would require proof of citizenship and a photo ID to register and vote in federal elections.

Added voting provisions

Among the additions the president wants to see are voter ID requirements and a near-total ban on mail-in voting.

“MUST SHOW VOTER I.D. & PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP: NO MAIL-IN BALLOTS EXCEPT FOR MILITARY – ILLNESS, DISABILITY, TRAVEL,” the president wrote in a recent post on Truth Social.

The legislation passed the House last month, notably omitting a ban on mail-in voting after some Republicans voiced concerns.

Several GOP members reportedly pressed House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., during a closed-door meeting on Tuesday about the proposed changes.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., made it clear the legislation faces a very uphill battle in his chamber. It would need 60 votes to pass, meaning some Democrats would need to side with Republicans.

“There are no easy ways to do this,” Thune reportedly said on Tuesday. “Believe me, we’ve examined all the options.”

Democrats have been staunchly opposed to the SAVE America Act, saying it will disenfranchise millions of American voters. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has called it “Jim Crow 2.0.”

The president has said this is a necessary act to prevent the issue of voter fraud, despite there being no evidence that it’s a widespread issue.

Trans athletes

Among the president’s other new demands is adding in unrelated language about transgender people participating in sports.

“NO MEN IN WOMEN’S SPORTS: NO TRANSGENDER MUTILIZATION FOR CHILDREN! DO NOT FAIL!!!” the president wrote.

The original legislation did not include anything about trans athletes. The president wants a new draft to include banning trans girls and women from female sports.

“That should be the easiest thing to get passed that you’ve ever had,” Trump reportedly said.

If the bill gets rewritten to include that language, it will once again have to pass a House vote.

Trump threat

“I, as President, will not sign other Bills until this is passed, AND NOT THE WATERED DOWN VERSION – GO FOR THE GOLD,” Trump wrote.

Speaking with NBC News, the president said he’s not happy the legislation isn’t moving forward, and he’s let everyone know about it.

“I would close government over it,” Trump reportedly said. “To me, that’s a core belief.”

Dan Levin
Dan Levin is a reporter at Straight Arrow News. Dan began his career as a sports producer at WBAL-TV in Baltimore before moving over to news
Why this story matters

The president's threat to not sign other legislation until the SAVE America Act passes could halt government operations and delay funding for federal programs, services and benefits.

Potential government shutdown

If the president follows through on his threat, federal agencies could close, delaying paychecks for government workers and suspending services like passport processing and national park access.

Voting requirement changes under consideration

The proposed legislation would require proof of citizenship and photo ID for federal elections and, according to the president's demands, would restrict mail-in voting to military personnel and those with illness, disability or travel needs.

Legislative uncertainty

The bill faces significant obstacles in the Senate, where it would need 60 votes to pass, and may require another House vote if rewritten to include the president's new demands.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 129 media outlets

Common ground

Both sides acknowledge that noncitizen voting is already illegal in federal elections. There is broad agreement that the SAVE Act passed the House in February 2026 by a vote of 218-213 and now faces significant procedural hurdles in the Senate, where it would need 60 votes to overcome a filibuster.

Community reaction

Voting rights advocates warn the legislation could disproportionately affect people of color, low-income individuals, married women whose names don't match their birth certificates, and young voters. Election officials have reported the bill could pose barriers for college students, senior citizens, Americans living abroad, and those who were adopted.

History lesson

The Supreme Court's 2013 Arizona v. Inter Tribal Council of Arizona decision prevents states from implementing proof-of-citizenship requirements on their own. In 2025, a federal judge blocked parts of a Trump executive order that sought to require proof of citizenship for voter registration, showing previous attempts to impose similar requirements through executive action have faced legal challenges.

Sources

  1. Brookings
  2. New York Post
  3. The 19th
  4. CBS News
  5. Politico

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the ultimatum as an attack on democratic participation — using terms like "voter suppression," "desperate," and "Jim Crow 2.0" — and emphasize anti‑trans provisions and disenfranchisement risks.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right frame the same move as assertive election‑security leadership — using words like "vows," "block," "supersedes everything else," and "front of the line" — and spotlight GOP momentum and procedural fixes like the "talking filibuster."

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

129 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • President Donald Trump declared he will not sign any bills into law until the SAVE Act, which requires voter ID and proof of citizenship, passes Congress.
  • The SAVE Act has been criticized for potentially disenfranchising tens of millions of voters, especially young people, voters of color, and women.
  • Senate Democrats, led by Chuck Schumer, oppose the SAVE Act, calling it voter suppression and predicting gridlock if Trump withholds signatures.
  • Trump’s demands include policies beyond the current SAVE Act bill, complicating prospects of Senate approval and requiring overcoming the 60-vote threshold.

Key points from the Center

  • On Mar 8, President Donald Trump vowed on Truth Social he would not sign any bills until Congress passes the SAVE America Act, urging Republicans to bypass the filibuster.
  • The House of Representatives passed the SAVE America Act last month; it stalls in the U.S. Senate where Republicans hold 53 seats and would require proof of citizenship and photo ID to vote.
  • Demanding additions, Trump pushed strict voter-ID and proof-of-citizenship rules, limits on mail-in ballots with exceptions for military and voters with illness or disability.
  • Senate Democrats say they will oppose the SAVE Act and warned Trump's signature blockade could imperil must-pass Department of Homeland Security funding, with Congress able to counter using veto, pocket veto, and 10-day enactment rules.
  • With midterms looming, Democratic Party leaders say the SAVE Act would suppress votes for college students, senior citizens, Americans living abroad, and adoptees.

Key points from the Right

  • President Trump declared he will not sign any bills into law until the SAVE America Act, requiring strict voter ID and proof of citizenship, passes Congress.
  • Sen. John Kennedy and other Republicans are seeking ways to pass the SAVE Act, possibly through the budget reconciliation process, which requires only a simple majority instead of 60 votes, though its eligibility is uncertain.
  • Democrats oppose the SAVE America Act, claiming it would suppress voting rights and disenfranchise millions, while Republicans argue it prevents election fraud despite limited evidence of noncitizen voting.
  • Texas Sens. John Cornyn and Ken Paxton have expressed varying views on the SAVE Act, with support linked to changes in Senate rules and endorsements from President Trump.

