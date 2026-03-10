Trump adds trans sports ban to SAVE America Act, threatens to block other bills

President Donald Trump has added new provisions to his SAVE America Act that have some Republicans concerned about the bill’s chances of ever becoming law. Meanwhile, the president is threatening not to sign any more legislation until the SAVE America Act passes.

At its core, the SAVE America Act would require proof of citizenship and a photo ID to register and vote in federal elections.

Added voting provisions

Among the additions the president wants to see are voter ID requirements and a near-total ban on mail-in voting.

“MUST SHOW VOTER I.D. & PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP: NO MAIL-IN BALLOTS EXCEPT FOR MILITARY – ILLNESS, DISABILITY, TRAVEL,” the president wrote in a recent post on Truth Social.

The legislation passed the House last month, notably omitting a ban on mail-in voting after some Republicans voiced concerns.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

Several GOP members reportedly pressed House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., during a closed-door meeting on Tuesday about the proposed changes.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., made it clear the legislation faces a very uphill battle in his chamber. It would need 60 votes to pass, meaning some Democrats would need to side with Republicans.

“There are no easy ways to do this,” Thune reportedly said on Tuesday. “Believe me, we’ve examined all the options.”

Democrats have been staunchly opposed to the SAVE America Act, saying it will disenfranchise millions of American voters. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has called it “Jim Crow 2.0.”

The president has said this is a necessary act to prevent the issue of voter fraud, despite there being no evidence that it’s a widespread issue.

Trans athletes

Among the president’s other new demands is adding in unrelated language about transgender people participating in sports.

“NO MEN IN WOMEN’S SPORTS: NO TRANSGENDER MUTILIZATION FOR CHILDREN! DO NOT FAIL!!!” the president wrote.

The original legislation did not include anything about trans athletes. The president wants a new draft to include banning trans girls and women from female sports.

“That should be the easiest thing to get passed that you’ve ever had,” Trump reportedly said.

If the bill gets rewritten to include that language, it will once again have to pass a House vote.

Trump threat

“I, as President, will not sign other Bills until this is passed, AND NOT THE WATERED DOWN VERSION – GO FOR THE GOLD,” Trump wrote.

Speaking with NBC News, the president said he’s not happy the legislation isn’t moving forward, and he’s let everyone know about it.

“I would close government over it,” Trump reportedly said. “To me, that’s a core belief.”