Trump admin names David Venturella as acting ICE director

The Trump administration announced Tuesday that David Venturella, a longtime immigration official who also worked for the GEO Group, will serve as the acting head of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Venturella will assume the role on June 1, replacing outgoing acting director Todd Lyons. His appointment comes as Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has pushed to keep DHS out of the headlines after intense scrutiny of ICE operations in major U.S. cities.

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Career official with private prison ties

Venturella’s career spans both Republican and Democratic administrations. He previously led ICE’s Secure Communities program, a fingerprint-sharing initiative between local jails and federal authorities, according to NBC News. However, his selection is expected to draw scrutiny due to his recent tenure at GEO Group, a private prison company that holds more than $1 billion in ICE contracts. Venturella served as a senior vice president for the firm until 2023 and later as a consultant.

The push for a lower public profile follows a tumultuous period for the agency, including the fatal shooting of two U.S. citizens — Renee Good and Alex Pretti — during a federal operation in Minneapolis. The controversy unfolded alongside a record-long 76-day DHS funding lapse and broader leadership upheaval that included the replacement of former Secretary Kristi Noem.

ICE pivots to “targeted” operations

Border czar Tom Homan, has said ICE has shifted to a “smarter” and more “targeted” enforcement strategy, with greater emphasis on arresting people who have committed crimes in addition to being in the country illegally.

The leadership change marks the latest shift for an agency that has lacked a Senate-confirmed director since Sarah Saldaña left in 2017. The Senate has not actually confirmed a leader for the post since 2014.

Critics, including Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-Ill., argue Venturella’s appointment is a move to ensure private detention interests continue to profit from the administration’s immigration agenda.

An ex-employee of GEO Group, one of the private prison companies profiting from immigrant detention, will be the new interim head of ICE.



Let's be clear: his appointment is to ensure Trump's corporate bosses continue profiting from our communities' pain.



But Americans demand… https://t.co/IhunOm43fs — Congresswoman Delia C. Ramirez (@repdeliaramirez) May 13, 2026

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