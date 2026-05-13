Trump admin names David Venturella as acting ICE director

William Jackson
The Trump administration announced Tuesday that David Venturella, a longtime immigration official who also worked for the GEO Group, will serve as the acting head of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Image credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect. Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Sipa USA

Full story

The Trump administration announced Tuesday that David Venturella, a longtime immigration official who also worked for the GEO Group, will serve as the acting head of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Venturella will assume the role on June 1, replacing outgoing acting director Todd Lyons. His appointment comes as Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has pushed to keep DHS out of the headlines after intense scrutiny of ICE operations in major U.S. cities.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Career official with private prison ties

Venturella’s career spans both Republican and Democratic administrations. He previously led ICE’s Secure Communities program, a fingerprint-sharing initiative between local jails and federal authorities, according to NBC News. However, his selection is expected to draw scrutiny due to his recent tenure at GEO Group, a private prison company that holds more than $1 billion in ICE contracts. Venturella served as a senior vice president for the firm until 2023 and later as a consultant.

The push for a lower public profile follows a tumultuous period for the agency, including the fatal shooting of two U.S. citizens — Renee Good and Alex Pretti — during a federal operation in Minneapolis. The controversy unfolded alongside a record-long 76-day DHS funding lapse and broader leadership upheaval that included the replacement of former Secretary Kristi Noem.

ICE pivots to “targeted” operations

Border czar Tom Homan, has said ICE has shifted to a “smarter” and more “targeted” enforcement strategy, with greater emphasis on arresting people who have committed crimes in addition to being in the country illegally.

The leadership change marks the latest shift for an agency that has lacked a Senate-confirmed director since Sarah Saldaña left in 2017. The Senate has not actually confirmed a leader for the post since 2014.

Critics, including Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-Ill., argue Venturella’s appointment is a move to ensure private detention interests continue to profit from the administration’s immigration agenda.

Round out your reading

William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow News, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
Tags: , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

A new acting ICE director with recent ties to a major private prison contractor will lead the agency starting June 1, affecting how immigration enforcement is conducted and overseen.

ICE leadership and contractor ties

The incoming acting director previously worked as a senior vice president and consultant for GEO Group, which holds more than $1 billion in ICE contracts, according to the article.

Enforcement strategy described as shifting

Border czar Tom Homan said ICE has moved toward more "targeted" operations focused on individuals with criminal records in addition to immigration violations.

No Senate-confirmed director since 2014

ICE has operated without a Senate-confirmed director for over a decade, meaning the agency's leadership structure remains outside the standard confirmation process.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. Straight Arrow
  3. NBC News
  4. CBS News

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. Straight Arrow
  3. NBC News
  4. CBS News