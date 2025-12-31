Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Trump admin pushed to prosecute Abrego Garcia after he challenged deportation

Craig Nigrelli, Shea Taylor
A court order unsealed by a federal judge on Tuesday shows the Department of Justice made prosecuting Kilmar Abrego Garcia a top priority only after he challenged his wrongful deportation.
Image credit: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Summary

Court order unsealed

A newly-unsealed court order suggests the DOJ made prosecuting Kilmar Abrego Garcia on smuggling charges a top priority only after he challenged his wrongful deportation.

Vindictive prosecution

Abrego Garcia's lawyers are pushing to get the smuggling case thrown out, arguing they amount to vindictive prosecution.

Trial delayed

Abrego Garcia was scheduled to go to trial in January for the smuggling case, but that's now been canceled and the judge ordered an evidentiary hearing instead.

Full story

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the El Salvador national living in Maryland who was wrongfully deported in the spring, may now have momentum to get a smuggling case dropped in court. A court order unsealed by a federal judge on Tuesday shows the Department of Justice made prosecuting Abrego Garcia a top priority only after he challenged his wrongful deportation.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

What the court order says

U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw of Tennessee is overseeing Abrego Garcia’s smuggling case, which his lawyers are seeking to have dismissed. Abrego Garcia’s lawyers argue that the charges constitute a vindictive prosecution.

Crenshaw said he reviewed more than 3,000 documents related to the case and found one in which a senior DOJ lawyer called the case a “top priority.” He also said the documents “suggest” the prosecutor in Tennessee “was not a solitary decision-maker” in the decision to bring human smuggling charges against Abrego Garcia.

Crenshaw’s order to unseal the documents indicated that a top DOJ official contacted several officials in Tennessee to discuss the Abrego Garcia case, including then-acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, Rob McGuire. It said McGuire then got a file on Abrego Garcia from the Department of Homeland Security that same day.

In a May 15 email, Crenshaw said McGuire wrote, “Ultimately, I would hope to have ODAG [Office of the Deputy Attorney General] eyes on it as we move towards a decision about whether this matter is going to ultimately be charged.”

He reportedly added, “I have not received specific direction from ODAG [Office of the Deputy Attorney General] other than I have heard anecdotally that the DAG and PDAG [Principal Deputy Attorney General] would like Garcia charged sooner rather than later.”

Just days after that, Abrego Garcia was indicted by a grand jury over allegations that he transported immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally. He has pleaded not guilty.

What happens now

Abrego Garcia was scheduled to go to trial in January 2026 on the smuggling case, but that trial has now been canceled. Crenshaw ordered an evidentiary hearing instead, where DOJ lawyers will have to explain the timing of the case.

Crenshaw also ordered the government to turn the documents he based his court order on over to Abrego Garcia’s lawyers for review.

“The Court recognizes the government’s assertion of privileges, but Abrego’s due process right to a non-vindictive prosecution outweighs the blanket evidentiary privileges asserted by the government,” Crenshaw said.

He added that the documents could contradict the government’s claim that the decision to prosecute Abrego Garcia “was made locally and that there were no outside influences.”

Abrego Garcia’s ICE case

A different federal judge in Maryland ordered Abrego Garcia’s release from immigration detention, where he had been held since August. The same judge also ordered Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to release him earlier this month after ICE redetained him.

In March 2025, Abrego Garcia was deported to his native country of El Salvador’s notorious CECOT prison despite a 2019 order by an immigration judge granting him legal protection from being sent back. He was returned to the U.S. in June 2025 after a court order.

The Trump administration maintains its claims that Abrego Garcia has ties to MS-13 and has been involved in domestic abuse, on top of their human trafficking allegations.

Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow News.
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Jason K. Morrell and Devan Markham contributed to this report.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

The handling of Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s prosecution and deportation raises questions about possible government retaliation and due process in the justice system, highlighting issues around the use of prosecutorial power and immigration enforcement.

Vindictive prosecution

Abrego Garcia’s lawyers argue that criminal charges were prioritized only after he challenged his deportation, raising concerns about potential retaliation by authorities and the fair application of justice.

Due process rights

Court orders and judicial comments emphasize the importance of ensuring non-vindictive prosecution and the right to a fair process free from undue governmental influence or blanket evidentiary privileges.

Immigration enforcement

The case brings attention to how immigration laws and deportations are executed, as well as ongoing debates around legal protections, government claims and the handling of high-profile immigration cases.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. ABC News
  2. CBS News

Sources

  1. ABC News
  2. CBS News

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.