Trump admin reverses decision, extends waiver on Russian oil sanctions

Cassandra Buchman
The Trump administration extended a waiver letting countries buy sanctioned Russian oil, days after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said it would not be doing so.
Image credit: Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images
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The Trump administration extended a waiver letting countries buy sanctioned Russian oil, days after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said it would not be doing so.

On Friday, the Treasury Department posted on its website a license authorizing the delivery and sale of crude oil and petroleum products from Russia through May 16. This waiver replaces one that expired on April 11, and does not include Iran, Cuba or North Korea.

“As negotiations [with Iran] accelerate, Treasury wants to ensure oil is available to those ⁠who need it,” a Treasury Department spokesperson told Reuters.

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Lawmakers criticized the move amid Russia’s war with Ukraine, especially after Bessent said Wednesday at a White House press briefing that the U.S “will not be renewing the general license on Russian oil.”

The U.S. and Israel’s war against Iran sent oil prices soaring with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran declared that the strait was open on Friday, leading to lower oil prices. However, it later decided to close it again because of a U.S. maritime blockade on ships entering or exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas.

A U.S. source said to Reuters that its partner countries on the sidelines of the Group of 20, World Bank and International Monetary Fund meetings requested the U.S. prolong the waiver.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H. and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. issued a statement saying the Treasury Department’s decision is “shameful.”

“This week, Putin launched the largest aerial attack of the year so far on Ukraine, killing 18 and the Administration’s response is to relax sanctions on the Kremlin yet again,” they said. “What kind of message does this move send?”

The senators said Putin has been one of the “biggest beneficiaries” of the war in Iran, as it has seen its main oil revenue double.

Russian oil sanctions started after the country invaded Ukraine in 2022. The United States and countries in Europe leveraged their influence over the shipping industry to stop Russia from raking in huge profits from the oil industry. 

The sanctions effectively capped the price that Russia could sell oil at by penalizing vessels transporting Russian crude to be sold at a higher price.

This method was designed to “take revenue away, but keep barrels on the market,” Catherine Wolfram, a former deputy assistant secretary at the U.S. Treasury who had a hand in crafting the policy, told SAN in March. 

“Enough is enough. President Trump needs to stop letting Putin play him for a fool and impose additional sanctions on [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, who is clearly not feeling sufficient pressure from this President,” the senators said. “If President Trump does not change course, the war in Ukraine will continue and more innocent people will die.”

Bessent argued last month that permitting countries to purchase oil would not provide a significant financial benefit to the Russian government, because it “derives the majority of its energy revenue from taxes assessed at the point of extraction.”


Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
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Why this story matters

The U.S. government extended a waiver allowing countries to purchase sanctioned Russian oil through May 16, reversing a public statement made days earlier by the Treasury Secretary that the license would not be renewed.

Oil prices tied to policy

Global oil prices shifted in response to the Strait of Hormuz opening and closing, conditions directly linked to the U.S.-Israel war with Iran.

Contradictory official statements

Treasury Secretary Bessent publicly said the Russian oil waiver would not be renewed, then the Treasury Department extended it days later.

Sanctions scope and limits

The renewed license explicitly excludes Iran, Cuba and North Korea, meaning those country-specific restrictions remain in place while Russian oil trade is again permitted under the waiver.

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Community reaction

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously warned easing sanctions could provide Russia with roughly $10 billion for its war effort.

Context corner

After Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Western nations imposed sweeping sanctions on Russian oil, pushing it to sell at steep discounts to China and India.

Global impact

The disruption of the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of global oil supply passes, has sent oil prices above $100 per barrel and threatened inflation worldwide.

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Sources

  1. US Treasury Department
  2. Reuters
  3. Foreign Relations Committee

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the easing as enabling Moscow — using phrases like "hijack the global economy" and "boosted Moscow's ability to profit" — emphasizing moral critique and Ukraine-linked harm.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right cast it as an "energy crisis" with "little hope for quick peace," stressing economic pain, alarm and European annoyance.

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Media landscape

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25 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The U.S. Temporarily eased sanctions allowing 30-day sales of Russian oil already loaded on ships to ease crude price spikes caused by supply disruptions including Iran's Strait of Hormuz blockade.
  • Oil prices rose above $100 a barrel despite the U.S. move, reflecting supply shortages and ongoing market tensions globally.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Friday, March 13, 2026, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced a 30-day exemption for Russian oil deliveries loaded on tankers as of Thursday, following an earlier reprieve for refineries in India.

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Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. US Treasury Department
  2. Reuters
  3. Foreign Relations Committee

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