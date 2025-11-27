Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Trump admin to review Afghan nationals after 2 National Guard members shot

Shea Taylor
President Trump is calling for a review of all Afghan nationals' immigration statuses after 2 National Guard members were shot in D.C.
Image credit: REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Summary

DC shooting

Two National Guard members are in critical condition after a gunman opened fire in Washington, D.C. just blocks away from the White House Wednesday afternoon.

Alleged shooter identified

The Trump administration identified the shooter as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, an Afghan national who was admitted to the U.S. under the Biden administration after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Reviewing immigration statuses

Trump says the government won't be processing new immigration requests from Afghan nationals for the time being and will review the immigration statuses of those already here.

Full story

The Trump administration says it won’t process immigration requests from Afghan nationals for the foreseeable future. The order comes after a gunman opened fire on two National Guard members in the busy streets of Washington, D.C., just blocks away from the White House, on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities identified the shooter as 29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal.

“This heinous assault was an act of evil, an act of hatred, and an act of terror,” President Donald Trump told the nation in an address Wednesday night. “It was a crime against our entire nation. It was a crime against humanity.”

The West Virginia guard members — who were in Washington as part of the Trump administration’s takeover of the police department there — were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Investigators say it appears to have been a “targeted shooting.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a social media post that Lakanwal was in the U.S. after being granted parole in 2021 under the Biden administration’s “Operation Allies Welcome” initiative. The initiative helped to safely relocate “vulnerable Afghans” and those who worked alongside U.S. forces in Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrawal from the country and subsequent Taliban takeover.

The federal government granted Lakanwal asylum earlier this year.

President Trump is now calling for a review of the immigration statuses of all Afghan migrants who were admitted to the U.S. during the Biden administration.

“We’re not going to put up with these kinds of assaults on law and order by people who shouldn’t even be in our country,” he said. “We must now reexamine every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan under Biden, and we must take all necessary measures to ensure the removal of any alien from any country who does not belong here or add benefit to our country. If they can’t love our country, we don’t want them.”

Authorities shot the suspect before restraining him and taking him into custody. They said he was hospitalized but his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Trump ordered Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to mobilize 500 more National Guard troops to D.C. following the shooting.

Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Why this story matters

A shooting involving Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal and members of the National Guard in Washington, D.C. has prompted new scrutiny over U.S. immigration policies for Afghans and calls for reviews of admission procedures following Operation Allies Welcome.

Immigration policy

Federal immigration policy is under review after President Trump ordered a halt to processing requests from Afghan nationals and called for reassessment of Afghan migrants admitted under President Biden's administration.

Public safety

Concerns about targeted violence and the safety of security personnel in the nation's capital are heightened following a shooting near the White House involving uniformed National Guard members on duty.

Political response

The incident has elicited strong statements from President Trump, who described the shooting as a serious threat and directed an increase in security measures in Washington, D.C., as well as broader immigration reviews.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 80 media outlets

Behind the numbers

Reports state that about 76,000 Afghans entered the U.S. under Operation Allies Welcome in 2021, with more than 260,000 Afghans currently waiting for U.S. visa processing or living under temporary status, according to multiple sources.

Community reaction

Advocacy groups such as AfghanEvac urge the public not to demonize the entire Afghan community, emphasizing that the suspect's actions should not define all Afghans who resettled in the U.S. Local Afghan communities reportedly express anxiety about heightened scrutiny.

Context corner

Operation Allies Welcome was established to help Afghans who aided U.S. forces during the Afghanistan war and feared Taliban reprisals after the 2021 U.S. withdrawal. The rapid evacuation process placed strains on traditional vetting systems.

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. ABC News
  3. CBS News
  4. NBC News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the policy change as a swift political response, highlighting President Trump's tendency to "blame Biden-era policies" and critiquing the collective impact on Afghan nationals.
  • Media outlets in the center neutrally reports the "US says stopped processing" requests, focusing on official statements.
  • Media outlets on the right emphasize national security, portraying the incident as an "ambush" or "terrorist attack," and scrutinize the suspect's vetting and asylum approval, implying systemic failures and justifying the halt of "all" immigration processing.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

80 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services stated it has stopped processing all immigration requests from Afghan nationals indefinitely after two National Guard soldiers were shot and critically wounded in Washington, as reported on Nov. 26.
  • A 29-year-old Afghan national, identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, was taken into custody following the shooting incident, according to law enforcement officials who spoke to The Associated Press.
  • President Donald Trump labeled the incident as an "act of terror" and urged for the reinvestigation of Afghan immigrants who arrived during the Biden administration.
  • The halt in processing follows scrutiny over the vetting of Afghan nationals who were relocated to the U.S. after the 2021 withdrawal.

Key points from the Center

  • U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said late Wednesday, Nov. 26, it stopped processing all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals indefinitely, pending a review of security and vetting protocols.
  • After two National Guard soldiers were shot near the White House, authorities identified the suspect as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national who entered in 2021 under Operation Allies Welcome.
  • Security agents flooded the area soon after the shootings, with officers holding the perimeter and a helicopter circling overhead during the Washington, D.C., response.
  • Afghan nationals seeking asylum face immediate delays, as President Donald Trump called for reinvestigating Biden administration admissions and announced deployment of an additional 500 federal troops and over 2,000 National Guard soldiers.
  • The pause spotlights Operation Allies Welcome and its aftermath, as around 76,000 Afghans entered the U.S. Under the Biden‑era parole program amid concerns from advocacy groups and government audits about vetting and data flaws.

Key points from the Right

  • The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has ceased all immigration requests for Afghan nationals effective immediately after a shooting incident involving an Afghan national, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, near the White House.
  • President Donald Trump condemned the shooting as a "heinous assault" and an "act of evil," emphasizing the need to protect American citizens.
  • Lakanwal, who was shot during the incident and is hospitalized, entered the U.S. during the evacuation from Afghanistan in 2021 and is under scrutiny due to his asylum status.
  • In response to the shooting, Trump announced the deployment of 500 additional troops to secure the capital city.

