Trump admin to unfreeze Northwestern’s funding after $75M agreement

Drew Pittock
Northwestern agreed to pay the Trump administration $75 million through 2028, over a federal funding freeze amid campus protests.
Image credit: Max Herman/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

$75 million fine

Northwestern University agreed to pay the U.S. Treasury Department $75 million through 2028, in exchange for a resumption of federal funding.

Investigations

The school had been under investigation by the DOJ, ED and HHS over accusations of widespread antisemitism on campus, as well as its DEI initiatives.

NU is not alone

NU is the latest university to reach a settlement with the Trump administration. In July, Columbia University paid $200 million over similar investigations.

Full story

Another elite university has agreed to pay a fine to the Trump administration in order to have its federal funding unfrozen. Back in March, the Education Department sent letters to 60 universities, threatening to cut off funding, citing alleged antisemitism stemming from campus protests over Israel’s war in Gaza and other issues. 

Northwestern University (NU) on Friday agreed to pay the U.S. Treasury Department $75 million through 2028. In exchange, the agreement restores federal grants that had been temporarily frozen and allows the university to apply for future federal grants, contracts and awards. 

The university was at risk of losing $790 million. When the potential funding cut was made public in April, NU spokesperson Jon Yates said that the federal money the school receives supports innovative life-saving research, such as the world’s smallest pacemaker and efforts to fight Alzheimer’s disease.

What’s in the agreement? 

Under the broad terms of the agreement, NU is required to “adhere to federal anti-discrimination laws.” Aside from its allegations of antisemitism, the administration had also taken aim at the university’s diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, initiatives. 

“Today’s settlement marks another victory in the Trump Administration’s fight to ensure that American educational institutions protect Jewish students and put merit first,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement. “Institutions that accept federal funds are obligated to follow civil rights law — we are grateful to Northwestern for negotiating this historic deal.”

Other provisions featured in the agreement include mandatory antisemitism training for students, faculty and staff; concrete guidelines regarding campus protests; transparency around NU’s financial commitments; rolling back promised support for Muslim, Middle Eastern, North African and Palestinian students; an integration process for international students that centers “inquiry and open debate;” and compliance with Title IX standards such as single-sex housing accommodations for women and a ban on trans women in female sports and sporting facilities. 

‘Not an admission of guilt’

In exchange for these concessions, NU expects to see its funding be “fully restored” within 30 days, while some funding is expected to resume “within days,” the university’s interim president, Henry Bienen, said in a statement Friday. The Departments of Justice, Education, and Health and Human Services will also cease all ongoing investigations into the university. 

“By reaching this agreement, we preserved Northwestern’s unique environment for research that advances human understanding, improves lives in myriad ways and makes us one of the world’s great universities,” Bienen wrote. “This is not an agreement the University enters into lightly, but one that was made based on institutional values.”

According to The Daily Northwestern, Bienen said that the agreement is “not an admission of guilt.” He added in a video also published Friday, “I would not have signed anything that would have given the federal government any say in who we hire, what they teach, who we admit or what they study.”

Northwestern is not alone

Northwestern’s $75 million fine is second only to Columbia University, which agreed to pay the Trump administration $200 million in July. 

In early November, Cornell University announced that it would pay $60 million to settle similar allegations. Brown University has also agreed to pay the administration to stop investigations and unfreeze federal funding, while the University of Pennsylvania agreed to change the records for a transgender swimmer at the school.

The administration has also launched investigations into Harvard University, the University of California, Los Angeles, Princeton University and Duke University. Throughout President Donald Trump’s second term in office, such investigations have paused more than $4 billion in federal education funding.

In a statement released Friday, Secretary of Education Linda McMahon described the agreement as a “huge win” for both the Northwestern community and higher education nationwide.

“The reforms reflect bold leadership at Northwestern and they are a roadmap for institutional leaders around the country that will help rebuild public trust in our colleges and universities,” McMahon said. 

Bienen, meanwhile, said that the university is looking to the future.

“We must now refocus on what matters most: advancing our mission, upholding the highest standards of academic and institutional excellence, and empowering students and scholars to drive change in the world through research and innovation,” Bienen wrote. “As we move ahead, we will do so with purpose and conviction, speaking boldly for the values that define Northwestern, especially in moments of adversity.”

Drew Pittock
Drew Pittock
Drew Pittock is an evening digital producer and weekend reporter at Straight Arrow News. He covers Gaza, the Russia-Ukraine war and other news of the day.
Why this story matters

Northwestern University's agreement to pay $75 million and implement policy changes to restore nearly $800 million in frozen federal funding highlights significant federal involvement in university governance, civil rights compliance, and management of campus discrimination allegations.

Federal oversight of higher education

The agreement demonstrates the extent to which the federal government can influence university operations and policies through funding and civil rights investigations.

Anti-discrimination and civil rights compliance

New requirements for antisemitism training, admissions policies and student conduct reflect ongoing national debates about protecting students' rights and ensuring compliance with anti-discrimination laws on university campuses.

University autonomy and academic freedom

The outcome brings attention to the balance between institutional independence and government mandates, as Northwestern leaders stress they maintained control over hiring, curriculum and admissions while accepting federal conditions.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 105 media outlets

Behind the numbers

Northwestern will pay $75 million over three years to restore about $790 million in previously frozen federal research funds. The freeze led to more than 400 layoffs and significant budget adjustments, affecting university operations and research.

Community reaction

Faculty and student groups at Northwestern expressed concern about the university making a settlement, with some faculty urging leaders not to agree to what they described as pressure tactics from the Trump administration. Jewish and other student groups have varied responses based on campus climate concerns.

Context corner

The settlement comes amid a climate of heightened federal scrutiny on elite universities regarding their handling of discrimination, free speech on campus and the aftermath of widespread campus protests related to the war in Gaza and broader civil rights issues.

Sources

  1. Northwestern University
  2. U.S. Department of Justice
  3. The Daily Northwestern
  4. U.S. Department of Education

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame Northwestern's $75 million payment as the university "ROLLS OVER" or "forks over tens of millions," emphasizing a punitive concession under administration pressure.
  • Media outlets in the center provide more detail on "unlawful discrimination" and Northwestern's commitments, including terminating a pro-Palestinian deal, reflecting the university's "deeply painful and disruptive period."
  • Media outlets on the right portray it as a "historic settlement" and "another victory" for the administration, directly linking it to "antisemitism probes" and a "civil-rights deal" to "protect Jewish students" and "put merit first."

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

105 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Northwestern University reached a three-year agreement with the federal government to restore $790 million in research funding and end investigations into alleged antisemitic harassment.
  • As part of the settlement, Northwestern will pay a $75 million fine and implement mandatory antisemitism training for its community.
  • Interim President Henry Bienen stated that the agreement restores the university's environment for research and preserves control over hiring and admissions processes.
  • U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon called the deal a "huge win" for students and higher education in America.

Key points from the Center

  • On Friday, Northwestern University and the U.S. federal government reached a three-year agreement restoring federal research funding, ending investigations and requiring a $75 million payment to the U.S. Treasury.
  • After the government froze funding in April, the Trump administration halted about $790 million amid Education Department probes, causing over 100 stop-work orders and political pressure from congressional Republicans.
  • The deal binds Northwestern University to antisemitism training, clearer protest policies, international admissions review, Deering Meadow agreement termination, a Board of Trustees compliance committee, quarterly NU president and chair verifications, and adherence to Title IX obligations.
  • Restored federal support will affect faculty, staff and research after Northwestern expects funding to resume within days and be fully restored within 30 days, according to interim President Henry Bienen.
  • The deal joins similar settlements at Columbia University, Cornell University and Brown University, with Attorney General Pamela Bondi saying, "Institutions that accept federal funds are obligated to follow civil rights law we are grateful to Northwestern for negotiating this historic deal."

Key points from the Right

  • The Trump administration reached a settlement with Northwestern University to restore $790 million in federal funding in exchange for commitments to enforce civil rights protections for Jewish students.
  • Northwestern University will pay $75 million to the federal government and conduct a campus climate survey concerning antisemitism within six months.
  • The agreement requires Northwestern to enforce civil rights protections and establish a committee to ensure compliance with these commitments.
  • Education Secretary Linda McMahon stated the settlement represents bold leadership and serves as a model for rebuilding public trust in universities.

Other (sources without bias rating):

