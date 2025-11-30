Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Trump admin, Ukrainian negotiators meet in Florida as Moscow peace talks near

Diane Duenez
Top negotiators for the Trump administration met in Florida with top Ukrainian negotiators. The event sets the stage for talks planned in Moscow this week with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Image credit: Reuters/Eva Marie Uzcategui

Summary

Florida talks set groundwork

Top Trump administration negotiators met with Ukrainian counterparts in Florida ahead of planned discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Peace plan details still evolving

The plan reportedly limits Ukraine’s military, blocks NATO membership, calls for elections within 100 days and originally included ceding Donbas. Revisions have been made, but not released.

Leaders express cautious optimism

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expects further progress, while the head of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy voiced gratitude for U.S. support.

Full story

Talks have ended for the day in Florida between top negotiators for the Trump administration and Ukrainian negotiators. The event sets the stage for talks planned in Moscow this week with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Behind the talks

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were among those hashing out details of the peace plan on Sunday.

“It’s more than just to end the war. We don’t just want to end the war; we also want to help Ukraine be safe forever, so never again will they face another invasion. And, equally importantly, we want them to enter an age of true prosperity,” Rubio said.

Rubio predicted Sunday’s talks will yield “more progress” toward a deal that will end the war in Ukraine. On the other side of the table, the head of Ukraine’s security council, Rustem Umerov, said he is thankful for the Trump administration’s steps toward resolution and ongoing support.

“[We’re] thankful to President Trump’s super team that is supporting us, and we are thankful for the efforts of the United States and its team,” Umerov said. “U.S. is hearing us; U.S. is supporting us; U.S. is walking beside us.”

The Russians invaded Ukraine in 2022.

What is in the plan?

This comes on the heels of last week’s reports stating that Ukrainian negotiators signed the broad outlines of the agreement, while still needing to finalize “minor points.”

U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan would have imposed limits on the size of Ukraine’s military, blocked the country from joining NATO and required Ukraine to hold elections in 100 days. The initial plan also had Ukraine ceding the eastern region of the Donbas to Russia.

The plan was reportedly tweaked, but the revisions have not been released.

Last week, Trump said he would send Witkoff and Kushner, among other negotiators, to Moscow to discuss the plan.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin would see Witkoff before departing for India on Thursday. In a weekly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted on social media “in the coming days it is feasible to flesh out the steps to determine how to bring the war to a dignified end. The Ukrainian delegation has the necessary directives, and I expect the guys to work in accordance with clear Ukrainian priorities.”

Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News.
Why this story matters

Negotiations between the U.S. and Ukrainian delegations could shape the outcome of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia and decisions about the country's sovereignty, military capabilities and international alignment.

Diplomatic negotiations

Talks in Florida and upcoming discussions in Moscow involve high-level diplomats and could play a central role in determining the next steps toward peace in Ukraine.

Sovereignty and territorial integrity

Proposals discussed — such as restrictions on Ukraine's military and the status of the Donbas region — directly affect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial control.

International alliances

The discussed limitations on NATO membership and the involvement of key international figures highlight the broader geopolitical implications for regional security and alliances.

