Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Trump admin unveils $12B in aid for farmers while probing soaring beef prices

Updated 
Shea Taylor
The Trump administration unveiling $12 billion in aid for farmers hit hard by tariffs while investigating soaring beef prices.
Image credit: Getty Images

Summary

Aid for farmers

On Monday, the Trump administration is set to unveil $12 billion in aid for farmers hit hard by the president’s ongoing trade war.

Task forces investigating

Meanwhile, Trump has instructed the DOJ and FTC to create task forces to look for anticompetitive behavior in the U.S. supply chain, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Costs soaring

Trump has also ordered a group of his top advisers to address high beef prices. The cost of beef is up 14.7% as of October’s CPI, while the cost of food overall is only up 3.1%.

Full story

As Americans continue to feel the squeeze from  President Donald Trump’s sweeping global tariffs – layered on top of lingering inflation – the Trump administration announced $12 billion in aid for farmers hit hardest by the ongoing trade war. Trump met with members of the farming community as he made the announcement.

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins said the payments would begin by Feb. 28. She also clarified that initially, $11 billion would go to farmers with row crops, while the remaining $1 billion would go to to-be-determined specialty crops.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

The announcement comes as the president has assembled a group of his top advisers to tackle record-high beef prices. According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump has asked his economic and trade team to find ways to bring costs down.

Beef prices have surged for years

Steak and ground beef prices hit record highs this year, but they’ve been steadily on the rise since 2021. The Trump administration has largely blamed the increase on the Biden administration.

“Here’s why your beef should be with Joe Biden, not Donald Trump. During Trump’s first term, hamburger prices rose about 3% a year, but under Biden, it was twice that,” White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said in a video posted to social media last week. “Why? Biden’s green war on oil drove up diesel, fertilizer and feed costs. And Biden’s range war against America’s ranchers cut off grazing on federal land, fording ranchers to slaughter heifers. So, Biden left us with the smallest cattle herd in more than 70 years and soaring prices.”

It is true that America’s cattle numbers are the lowest they’ve been since the 1950s. Ranchers thinned their cattle herds following pandemic-era losses and continued high costs. Beef remains one of the country’s most in-demand proteins.

New investigations into the supply chain

According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump on Saturday ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Trade Commission to create task forces to examine whether anticompetitive behavior is driving up U.S. food costs. The DOJ also launched an antitrust investigation into major meatpacking companies.

Experts told The Journal that “increasing lean ground-beef imports and the resumption of Mexican cattle crossing the border will help ease the supply burden.”

Prices continue to outpace inflation

Consumer Price Index data from October shows beef prices are up 14.7% year over year, far outpacing the 3.1% rise in overall food costs.

Ranchers are also feeling the strain. The American Farm Bureau Federation says input costs – everything from feed to fuel – have jumped more than 50% over the last five years, according to a report cited by  CNBC.

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Jason K. Morrell and Ally Heath contributed to this report.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

With beef prices rising faster than overall food inflation, the Trump administration is introducing aid for farmers and launching investigations into possible anticompetitive practices, highlighting ongoing concerns around the agricultural economy and food supply chain.

Rising beef prices

Beef prices have increased substantially, outpacing general food inflation, impacting both consumers and ranchers according to Consumer Price Index data and the American Farm Bureau Federation.

Government intervention

The Trump administration is providing financial aid to farmers and directing federal agencies to investigate meat industry practices, reflecting active policy measures directed at alleviating pressures in the food supply chain.

Agricultural supply challenges

Low cattle numbers, high input costs, and disrupted supply chains are affecting beef production and pricing, as reported by the American Farm Bureau Federation and industry experts.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 105 media outlets

Behind the numbers

The $12 billion aid package includes $11 billion for one-time payments to row-crop farmers and $1 billion for other crops, according to multiple sources. This financial support aims to offset losses caused by trade disruptions and higher production costs.

Context corner

Historically, U.S. administrations have provided subsidies to farmers during trade conflicts, notably during previous tariffs and trade wars with China, which disrupted agricultural exports and income, particularly for soybean producers.

History lesson

Earlier in Trump's presidency, similar aid packages—totaling $28 billion over two years—were given to farmers hurt by trade retaliations, showing a recurring approach to farm support during trade disputes.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Bloomberg
  2. The Wall Street Journal
  3. India Today
  4. CNBC

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the story as blame-driven, using phrases like "taxpayer bailout" and "obsession with import taxes" to portray the package as damage control for self-inflicted harm.
  • Media outlets in the center are more neutral, naming "Farmer Bridge Assistance" and the $12B figure.
  • Media outlets on the right emphasize need and scale — calling it "aid," noting "drying export markets" and even a larger $15.5b figure — framing urgency over culpability.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

101 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • President Donald Trump is expected to unveil a $12 billion assistance package for farmers affected by low crop prices and tariff policies on Dec. 8, according to a White House official.
  • Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins stated that this aid is necessary as farm bankruptcies rise and costs exceed revenues for many farmers.
  • Farmers, particularly soybean growers, have faced significant losses due to tariffs after China reduced purchases of U.S. Soybeans in retaliation.
  • The American Farm Bureau Federation noted that such aid is 'urgently needed' as farmers struggle financially amid ongoing trade disputes.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • On Dec 8, President Donald Trump will unveil a $12 billion farm aid package, announcing it with Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent and Agriculture Sec. Brooke Rollins at an event with commodity producers.
  • Amid low crop prices and rising input costs, farming communities face a severe cost-price squeeze with fertilizer and other input costs climbing, the administration says.
  • The administration says the bulk of the funds will be delivered as up to $11 billion in one-time payments to crop farmers under the Farmer Bridge Assistance program, with the balance authorised under the Commodity Credit Corporation and administered by the Farm Service Agency.
  • The administration points to precedent in 2018–2019 when US$28 billion was handed out to farmers, echoing aid during Trump's earlier trade spat with China, amid Republican lawmakers' frustration ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.
  • Soybean farmers in particular faced strain when Chinese purchases stalled earlier this year, and China bought 2.25 million tons since Oct 30 but remains far short of a 12 million-ton target.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • The Trump administration plans to unveil a $12 billion farm aid package to assist farmers facing low crop prices and tariff impacts, according to a White House official.
  • The aid includes nearly $11 billion in one-time payments for crop farmers through the Farmer Bridge Assistance program.
  • President Donald Trump is set to announce the package during an event with farmers and government officials, reflecting concerns about farmers' economic struggles.
  • Soybean farmers have been notably affected, with their sales to China significantly lower than expected, despite increased purchases following an agreement with President Xi Jinping.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. Bloomberg
  2. The Wall Street Journal
  3. India Today
  4. CNBC

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.