Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Trump administration bans VA abortions; Hassett predicts bigger tax refunds

Shea Taylor
Media Miss Minute: The Trump administration reverses a Biden-era rule for VA abortion policy; and expect the "biggest tax season" ever.
Image credit: Getty Images/Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Summary

Overview

Media Miss Minute features two stories per episode — one covered by right-leaning media and another by left-leaning media — to highlight where partisan coverage falls short.

Right Media Miss

The Trump administration has reversed a Biden-era rule that allowed the VA to provide limited abortion services to veterans and their dependents, including in cases of rape or incest.

Left Media Miss

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett predicts Americans will see their largest tax refunds on record this season, with refunds expected to rise between $300 and $1,000.

Full story

In this Media Miss Minute, the Trump administration is banning the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) from providing abortion services. Plus, you should expect to get more money back in your pocket this upcoming tax season.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Media Miss by the right: VA abortion policy reversed

The Trump administration has reversed a Biden-era rule that allowed the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide limited abortion services.

Under the change, the VA is now barred from providing abortion care to veterans and their dependents – including in cases of rape or incest. Abortions are still permitted only when the life of the pregnant patient is at risk. 

The policy rollback marks a significant shift in how reproductive health care is handled within the VA system and has drawn criticism from veterans’ advocates who say it limits options for some of the most vulnerable patients.

Media landscape

Powered by Ground News™

Media Miss by the left: Hassett forecasts major tax refunds 

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett is predicting Americans will see the biggest refunds of all time this tax season. 

Hassett says many Americans could see refunds increase by $300 and $1,000 this filing season. He attributed the bump to withholding tables that were not updated, resulting in the Internal Revenue Service collecting more than necessary and now having to return the excess.

Hassett also pointed to the Big Beautiful Bill Act, which President Donald Trump signed into law in July, as a factor in higher refunds. In addition, administration officials are considering issuing so-called “tariff dividend” checks to certain Americans.

Media landscape

Powered by Ground News™

For more stories you might have missed from partisan media outlets, visit our Media Miss page.

Straight Arrow News identifies Media Misses based on coverage data available at the time of publication. Some outlets may choose to cover a story after our analysis is published. Our methodology prioritizes timely, prominent coverage across a range of sources, but we continually review and refine our approach to ensure balance and accuracy.

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Jason K. Morrell and Ally Heath contributed to this report.
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Hill
  2. Federal News Network
  3. Fox News
  4. Washington Examiner

Sources

  1. The Hill
  2. Federal News Network
  3. Fox News
  4. Washington Examiner

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.