Trump administration bans VA abortions; Hassett predicts bigger tax refunds

In this Media Miss Minute, the Trump administration is banning the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) from providing abortion services. Plus, you should expect to get more money back in your pocket this upcoming tax season.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

Media Miss by the right: VA abortion policy reversed

The Trump administration has reversed a Biden-era rule that allowed the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide limited abortion services.

Under the change, the VA is now barred from providing abortion care to veterans and their dependents – including in cases of rape or incest. Abortions are still permitted only when the life of the pregnant patient is at risk.

The policy rollback marks a significant shift in how reproductive health care is handled within the VA system and has drawn criticism from veterans’ advocates who say it limits options for some of the most vulnerable patients.

Media landscape Powered by Ground News™

Media Miss by the left: Hassett forecasts major tax refunds

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett is predicting Americans will see the biggest refunds of all time this tax season.

Hassett says many Americans could see refunds increase by $300 and $1,000 this filing season. He attributed the bump to withholding tables that were not updated, resulting in the Internal Revenue Service collecting more than necessary and now having to return the excess.

Hassett also pointed to the Big Beautiful Bill Act, which President Donald Trump signed into law in July, as a factor in higher refunds. In addition, administration officials are considering issuing so-called “tariff dividend” checks to certain Americans.

Media landscape Powered by Ground News™

For more stories you might have missed from partisan media outlets, visit our Media Miss page.

Straight Arrow News identifies Media Misses based on coverage data available at the time of publication. Some outlets may choose to cover a story after our analysis is published. Our methodology prioritizes timely, prominent coverage across a range of sources, but we continually review and refine our approach to ensure balance and accuracy.