Trump administration hits roadblock in Walz investigation

Devin Pavlou
A federal judge has blocked the DOJ from subpoenaing Gov. Tim Walz and other MN officials, calling the legal action retaliatory.
Image credit: Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for No Kings
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Full story

A federal judge has thrown out an attempt by the Trump administration to subpoena Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, saying the move was retaliatory in nature. 

In his order, U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz said the main purpose of the subpoenas was to “coerce Minnesota officials into assisting the federal government with enforcing civil immigration law and to harass and retaliate against them for failing to do so.”

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Schiltz said the subpoenas were created to damage Walz and described the action as part of a pattern the Trump administration has used, utilizing criminal process to punish the president’s perceived political enemies. 

“Initiating a criminal investigation in order to harass political opponents or to coerce them into taking official action … is a blatantly unlawful and unethical use the grand-jury process,” Schiltz wrote.

The order was signed on June 17 but unsealed on Monday. 

What’s the background of the case?

The federal government first served the subpoenas in late January, following the large-scale immigration operation in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. The administration said the investigation was to uncover whether Walz and other officials obstructed or impeded law enforcement during the operation. 

Besides Walz, subpoenas were sent to the offices of state Attorney General Keith Ellison, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her and officials in Ramsey and Hennepin counties.

But Schiltz said the federal government appeared to have “extremely weak to nonexistent” connections between the information they were seeking and possible criminal violations. He said that the Trump administration sought materials “that largely if not entirely” were related to “constitutionally protected conduct.” Schiltz also noted that Minnesota had the legal authority not to devote its resources to enforcing federal immigration law. 

Responses to the ruling

Walz, who was the Democratic vice presidential candidate in 2024, celebrated the win, calling it a “victory for the rule of law and our democracy.”

“The U.S. Justice Department is pursuing criminal investigations into the President’s political opponents,” Walz said. “This case was just one example of that, but we are seeing daily reminders of this administration’s lawlessness – in Minnesota and around the country. We all must continue to seek justice and uphold the rule of law.”

Ellison also released a statement about the order, saying the Trump administration was targeting him for “standing up for the people of Minnesota.”

“No matter how much Donald Trump threatens, targets, and attacks me, I will never stop working to protect Minnesotans from Trump’s abuses of power,” Ellison wrote

President Donald Trump has not commented on the ruling at the time of publication, but Schiltz said he opted to unseal it days after it was issued to allow time for the Justice Department to appeal the decision. As of publication, court records indicate that the federal government has not filed an appeal on the order, according to Politico.

Round out your reading

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow.
Tags: , , ,

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

A federal judge ruled that grand jury subpoenas issued to Minnesota's governor and other state officials were retaliatory and legally improper, establishing a documented judicial finding about how the federal criminal process was used against state officials who declined to assist with immigration enforcement.

States can decline immigration help

Judge Schlitz found that Minnesota had legal authority not to devote state resources to enforcing federal immigration law, a position the court treated as constitutionally protected conduct.

Grand jury process limits

The ruling establishes a documented judicial finding that using criminal investigations to coerce or punish political opponents is, in the court's words, "blatantly unlawful and unethical."

Appeal window still open

The Justice Department had not filed an appeal as of publication, but Schlitz unsealed the order days after making his ruling specifically to allow time for one, leaving the ruling's finality unresolved.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 38 media outlets

Context corner

The subpoenas arose from Operation Metro Surge, a federal immigration enforcement effort launched in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area in late 2025 that prompted protests and the fatal shootings of two U.S. citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, by federal officers.

History lesson

States have long asserted the right not to enforce federal immigration law, a principle rooted in the anti-commandeering doctrine established in cases like Printz v. United States (1997), which held the federal government cannot compel state officials to implement federal law.

Policy impact

The ruling reinforces that states and localities cannot be compelled through grand jury subpoenas to assist with federal immigration enforcement, potentially limiting a key tool the Trump administration has used to pressure non-cooperating jurisdictions.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. U.S. District Court
  2. Politico
  3. The Associated Press

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the ruling as a rebuke of government overreach, using phrases like “blatantly unlawful,” “harass and retaliate,” and “punishing” to spotlight Walz as a target of partisan pressure.
  • Media outlets in the center note grand jury subpoenas and “no legitimate investigatory justification.”
  • Media outlets on the right pivot to law-and-order language, branding the case “anti-ICE obstruction” and using “BREAKING” and “BLOCKS” to cast Minnesota officials as resisting enforcement.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

38 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • A federal judge blocked subpoenas served by the Trump administration to Minnesota officials, finding them retaliatory and aimed at coercing assistance with immigration enforcement.
  • The subpoenas sought records related to a local immigration operation in Minneapolis and St. Paul and targeted Governor Tim Walz and other officials.
  • Judge Patrick Schlitz found weak connections between the subpoenaed information and any criminal violations, noting the materials mostly involved constitutionally protected conduct.
  • Walz and other officials condemned the subpoenas as politically motivated, with Walz calling the ruling a victory for democracy.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • On Monday, District Judge Patrick Schiltz quashed six grand jury subpoenas the Trump administration served against Minnesota officials, ruling the legal actions were retaliatory and unlawful.
  • These subpoenas followed Minnesota officials' legal challenge against Operation Metro Surge, a federal immigration enforcement effort, as the administration sought to coerce local leaders into assisting with civil immigration law enforcement.
  • The Justice Department "has struggled — without success — to identify a single plausible investigatory justification" for the subpoenas, with connections to criminal violations deemed "extremely weak to nonexistent."
  • Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz hailed the ruling as a "victory for the rule of law," while Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey denounced the subpoenas as "never about justice" but an attempt to intimidate political opponents.
  • Attorney General Keith Ellison stated it should disturb every American that the administration is "weaponizing the criminal justice system" against political opponents, as Schiltz concluded the subpoenas targeted constitutionally protected conduct.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • A federal judge halted subpoenas issued by the Department of Justice against Governor Tim Walz, ruling they were meant to punish him for opposing immigration enforcement in Minnesota.
  • Governor Tim Walz opposed the Immigration and Customs Enforcement surge in Minneapolis and is involved in a welfare fraud scandal.
  • The Department of Justice issued multiple subpoenas to Walz and other Minnesota officials as part of an investigation, but the judge called the subpoenas an unlawful use of the grand-jury process to harass political opponents.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. U.S. District Court
  2. Politico
  3. The Associated Press