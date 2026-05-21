Trump administration pushes ahead with arch plan while ballroom funding stalls

Craig Nigrelli
Image credit: Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images
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The Trump administration reportedly plans to move forward with its proposed 250-foot triumphal arch without seeking new approval from Congress, while a separate push for White House ballroom funding is hitting resistance on Capitol Hill.

The Washington Post reported the administration is relying on congressional action taken more than a century ago to justify the project.

Survey work and testing have already begun at Memorial Circle, the planned site for the arch.

Federal law, however, treats Memorial Circle as protected land, and monuments there generally require congressional authorization. Two sources familiar with the matter told the Post the administration does not intend to seek that approval.

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White House points to century-old authorization

Instead, administration officials are leaning on a 1924 federal commission report tied to the design of the Arlington Memorial Bridge.

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The National World War I Memorial, completed in 2024, was the most recent monument in Washington, D.C. The newest major presidential memorial was the Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial, dedicated in 2020. Both structures received congressional approval.

Congress ratified that plan in 1925. It called for two 166-foot columns topped with statues on Columbia Island as part of the broader bridge design. The bridge itself was built, but the columns never were.

The administration now argues that the proposed arch falls under that earlier authorization.

The Post cited a Justice Department filing stating: “Congress authorized the arch project when it approved the design set out in Arlington Memorial Bridge Commission’s report.”

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum made a similar argument before the Commission of Fine Arts, saying President Donald Trump sees the country’s 250th anniversary as an opportunity to finally complete what he described as a long-unfinished vision for Columbia Island.

Bergum also argued the proposed 250-foot arch expands on the original concept rather than creating something entirely new.

Opponents have rejected that interpretation.

Wendy Liu, an attorney with the nonprofit watchdog group Public Citizen Litigation Group, called the argument “absurd.”

Public Citizen is representing military veterans and a historian who are suing to try to stop the project, arguing a structure of that size would obstruct views of both the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.

The motorcade carrying US President Donald Trump drives around Memorial Circle near the entrance of Arlington National Cemetery on April 5, 2026, in Arlington, Virginia. President Trump has previously proposed building an enormous, 250-foot tall "Independence Arch" -- reminiscent of Paris' Arc de Triomphe -- near the Memorial Circle site along the Potomac River near the entrance to Arlington National Cemetery. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)
Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images

Rep. Jared Huffman, the top Democrat on the House Natural Resources Committee, also argues Congress must authorize the project.

“The fact that they’re trotting out this tortured argument that a 100-year-old authorization for something totally different satisfies a law today is laughable,” Huffman told the Post.

Ballroom funding faces resistance in Senate

At the same time, Senate Republicans appear ready to abandon a separate proposal that would provide $1 billion for White House security projects, including Trump’s grand ballroom.

The White House had pushed lawmakers to include the funding in a broader $70 billion package supporting Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol operations.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 19: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters about his proposed White House ballroom next to the worksite on May 19, 2026 in Washington, DC. The Senate parliamentarian ruled this week that taxpayer funds in the budget reconciliation package cannot be used for a $1 billion provision intended to fund security for Trump’s White House ballroom. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Several Republicans questioned the timing, cost and use of taxpayer dollars.

Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy put it plainly, saying, “The votes are not there.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune also acknowledged ongoing issues with the package as lawmakers try to finish work before the Memorial Day recess.

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Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow News. As the face of Unbiased Updates and Media Miss Minute, he delivers concise, impartial, fact‑based context grounded in 35 years of reporting and anchoring across major U.S. markets.
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Why this story matters

Taxpayer-funded federal construction projects near Arlington National Cemetery and the White House are advancing or stalling under disputed legal and legislative conditions.

Arch built without new vote

The administration is proceeding with survey work at a protected federal site without seeking congressional authorization, relying instead on a 1925 ratification that critics and a pending lawsuit describe as inapplicable.

Ballroom funding blocked

A $1 billion provision for White House security and ballroom construction, which would draw on taxpayer funds, lacks enough Senate Republican support to pass, according to Sen. John Kennedy.

Views near cemetery at stake

Military veterans and a historian are suing to block the arch, arguing a 250-foot structure would obstruct sightlines to the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. Straight Arrow
  2. The Washington Post
  3. The Associated Press

Sources

  1. Straight Arrow
  2. The Washington Post
  3. The Associated Press