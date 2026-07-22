Trump administration set to unveil Saudi nuclear deal despite safeguards concerns: Reports

Julia Marshall
The Trump administration plans to announce a nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia, despite concerns the deal lacks key safeguards.
Image credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
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U.S. officials say the Trump administration plans to announce a broad nuclear agreement with Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, according to The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times

The administration estimates the agreement will generate billions of dollars for the U.S. nuclear industry, including reactor designer Westinghouse. It will also give American companies a major role in developing Saudi Arabia’s nuclear infrastructure, helping the kingdom establish a civilian nuclear energy industry. 

Critics argue, however, that the deal lacks key safeguards and restrictions needed to help prevent nuclear weapons development. 

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A long-awaited deal

U.S. officials have spent years negotiating a nuclear agreement with Saudi Arabia, including under the Biden administration, when the proposal was tied to Saudi diplomatic recognition of Israel. 

Those efforts stalled after the Israel-Hamas war began. President Donald Trump later separated U.S.-Saudi civilian nuclear cooperation from any Saudi recognition of Israel. 

Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman agreed to the civilian accord in November, when the crown prince also pledged a $1 trillion investment in the U.S. 

Since then, the two countries have been working to finalize the agreement. 

Nuclear weapon concerns

Despite the reported agreement between Saudi Arabia and the Trump administration, some lawmakers and nonproliferation experts remain concerned. 

Sources told The Independent the deal does not include the “Gold Standard,” which prohibits countries from enriching uranium or reprocessing spent nuclear fuel. 

These activities can be used to build material for nuclear weapons. Saudi Arabia has previously said it would seek nuclear weapons if Iran developed one. 

“Saudi Arabia does not want to acquire any nuclear bomb,” Prince Mohammed said in a 2018 interview. “But without a doubt, if Iran developed a nuclear bomb, we will follow suit as soon as possible.”

The agreement also reportedly omits additional international safeguards that would give the International Atomic Energy Agency authority to inspect undeclared nuclear sites. 

Those omissions could fuel debate in Congress, which will review the agreement and has the authority to pass a resolution of disapproval. Such a resolution would require majority support.

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Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

The Trump administration has approved a 30-year nuclear cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia that, according to sources cited by AP and Reuters, does not include the standard safeguards the U.S. has long required to prevent civilian nuclear programs from being diverted toward weapons development.

Congress faces a high bar to block it

Once submitted, the agreement enters a roughly 90-day congressional review period, but blocking it would require a joint resolution and a two-thirds majority to override a presidential veto, according to sources cited by Reuters.

Weaker oversight than past deals

According to sources familiar with the agreement, it omits both the IAEA's Additional Protocol, which allows snap inspections at undeclared sites, and the 'Gold Standard' that bars uranium enrichment and spent-fuel reprocessing.

U.S. firms positioned for major contracts

The Trump administration said the deal is expected to generate billions of dollars for the U.S. nuclear industry, with American companies set to play a central role in building Saudi Arabia's nuclear infrastructure.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. The Wall Street Journal
  3. The Independent

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the pact as a risky security gamble, spotlighting phrases like “may allow,” “without safeguards,” and “nuclear proliferation."
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right treat it as a consequential geopolitical move, using words like “historic,” “OKs,” and alarmist questions about whether Saudi Arabia could “build nuclear bombs.”

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • President Donald Trump approved a 30-year civilian nuclear cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia, potentially allowing uranium enrichment on Saudi soil and involving American companies in building nuclear infrastructure.
  • The deal is estimated to be worth tens of billions of dollars and aims to give U.S. companies a central role while excluding other foreign competitors.

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Key points from the Center

  • President Donald Trump formally approved a civilian nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia that could permit uranium enrichment on Saudi soil, according to The Wall Street Journal.
  • The agreement, expected to be announced as early as Wednesday, establishes a 30-year partnership positioning American firms to lead development of Saudi Arabia's nuclear infrastructure.
  • Following a joint U.S.-Saudi study, the deal could facilitate construction of a uranium enrichment facility within Saudi Arabia, raising proliferation concerns in the region.
  • American firms are positioned to capture significant profits from the infrastructure work, as the deal excludes other foreign competitors from the primary construction role.
  • Concerns regarding nuclear proliferation in the Middle East persist, with the Journal noting the deal likely raises questions about technology spread across the region.

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Key points from the Right

  • President Donald Trump approved a 30-year nuclear agreement with Saudi Arabia that may allow the kingdom to enrich uranium for its civilian nuclear program involving U.S. Firms in development.
  • The deal, worth tens of billions of dollars, includes a clause for building a uranium enrichment facility after a joint U.S.-Saudi feasibility study and gives American companies a central role in Saudi Arabia's nuclear infrastructure.
  • U.S. Officials claim direct American oversight will prevent the program from weaponization, but the agreement faces opposition in Congress due to concerns over nuclear proliferation in the Middle East.
  • Saudi Arabia rejected enhanced inspection protocols from the International Atomic Energy Agency, raising concerns that uranium enrichment capabilities could enable a weapons program, especially given prior warnings from Saudi leadership.

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Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. The Wall Street Journal
  3. The Independent