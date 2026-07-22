Trump administration set to unveil Saudi nuclear deal despite safeguards concerns: Reports

U.S. officials say the Trump administration plans to announce a broad nuclear agreement with Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, according to The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times.

The administration estimates the agreement will generate billions of dollars for the U.S. nuclear industry, including reactor designer Westinghouse. It will also give American companies a major role in developing Saudi Arabia’s nuclear infrastructure, helping the kingdom establish a civilian nuclear energy industry.

Critics argue, however, that the deal lacks key safeguards and restrictions needed to help prevent nuclear weapons development.

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A long-awaited deal

U.S. officials have spent years negotiating a nuclear agreement with Saudi Arabia, including under the Biden administration, when the proposal was tied to Saudi diplomatic recognition of Israel.

Those efforts stalled after the Israel-Hamas war began. President Donald Trump later separated U.S.-Saudi civilian nuclear cooperation from any Saudi recognition of Israel.

Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman agreed to the civilian accord in November, when the crown prince also pledged a $1 trillion investment in the U.S.

Since then, the two countries have been working to finalize the agreement.

Nuclear weapon concerns

Despite the reported agreement between Saudi Arabia and the Trump administration, some lawmakers and nonproliferation experts remain concerned.

Sources told The Independent the deal does not include the “Gold Standard,” which prohibits countries from enriching uranium or reprocessing spent nuclear fuel.

These activities can be used to build material for nuclear weapons. Saudi Arabia has previously said it would seek nuclear weapons if Iran developed one.

“Saudi Arabia does not want to acquire any nuclear bomb,” Prince Mohammed said in a 2018 interview. “But without a doubt, if Iran developed a nuclear bomb, we will follow suit as soon as possible.”

The agreement also reportedly omits additional international safeguards that would give the International Atomic Energy Agency authority to inspect undeclared nuclear sites.

Those omissions could fuel debate in Congress, which will review the agreement and has the authority to pass a resolution of disapproval. Such a resolution would require majority support.

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