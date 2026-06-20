Trump and Meloni trade barbs as tensions flare over Iran and NATO

Diane Duenez
President Donald Trump doubles down on the public dispute with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni over a photograph at the G7 summit in France.
Image credit: Italian Prime Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Full story

President Donald Trump doubled down on his public dispute with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni over a photograph at the G7 summit in France.

“She is doing poorly in Italy with her level of popularity, possibly because she turned down the United States of America, a Country that truly loves and protects Italy, when it came to denying Iran from obtaining or developing a Nuclear Weapon,” Trump wrote on Saturday.

Trump said Meloni repeatedly asked to take a photograph with him during the Group of Seven summit in France, adding that she refused U.S. requests to use Italian airfields during military operations against Iran. He also suggested she was seeking closer ties with Washington to boost her standing at home.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Meloni pushed back against Trump on Friday, calling his comments “completely made up”.

“Neither I nor Italy ever beg,” she said. “Donald Trump’s statements are completely made up. I am frankly astonished.”

Meloni added that she was disappointed by what she described as Trump’s treatment of U.S. allies and said he had not shown the same determination toward adversaries of the West and the United States.

The exchange marked a deterioration in relations between the two leaders, just days after signs at the G7 summit suggested they had stabilized a relationship already strained by disagreements over the conflict with Iran.

Video from the summit showed Trump and Meloni sitting side by side and engaged in conversation. Trump later downplayed the interaction in remarks reported by Italian broadcaster La7, saying he had merely humored the Italian leader.

“She’s probably happy I talked to her. I didn’t have to talk to her,” Trump was quoted as saying. According to La7’s translation, Trump also said Meloni “begged” him for a photograph and that he agreed because he “felt sorry for her.” The broadcaster aired a dubbed version of the interview and did not release the original audio.

Underscoring the anger within Meloni’s government, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced on Friday he was canceling a planned visit to the United States next week.

The latest dispute comes after months of friction over policy toward Iran and NATO, with Trump criticizing allies he says have failed to provide sufficient support to U.S. military efforts and defense priorities.

Round out your reading

Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
Tags: , , , , , ,

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

A public dispute between President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni signals a documented breakdown in diplomatic relations between two NATO allies.

NATO alliance friction is documented

The exchange reflects months of friction over Iran policy and NATO commitments, conditions that affect the reliability of allied defense coordination the U.S. depends on.

Diplomatic access already disrupted

Italy's foreign minister canceled a planned U.S. visit amid the tensions, marking a concrete interruption in bilateral government contact.

Contested claims shape the record

Trump's account of Meloni's conduct at the G7 is disputed by Meloni herself, who called his statements "completely made up," leaving the underlying facts unresolved.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 63 media outlets

Context corner

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni was the only EU leader to attend President Donald Trump's inauguration in January 2025 and had positioned herself as a bridge between Washington and Europe. Relations deteriorated after Italy refused U.S. bombers access to the Sigonella base in Sicily during the Iran conflict, citing constitutional requirements for parliamentary approval.

Diverging views

Left-leaning sources emphasize the broader diplomatic damage and frame Meloni as a wronged ally standing up to Trump's pattern of attacking partners. Right-leaning sources more closely echo Trump's framing, highlighting Italy's refusal to support U.S. military operations in Iran as a legitimate grievance.

History lesson

Trump has a pattern of publicly clashing with European allies during his second term, including comparing UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Neville Chamberlain. Meloni had previously avoided public confrontation with Trump despite earlier criticism in April over Italy's Iran stance.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. President Donald Trump via Truth Social
  2. Italian PM Giorgia Meloni
  3. La7

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the episode as President Donald Trump “lashing out,” and deepening a “dustup,” spotlighting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s rebuke that his account was “totally made up” or “senseless."
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right cast Trump as forcefully “blasting” or “doubling down,” treating Meloni as evasive and stressing her alleged need for a photo, plus broader themes like U.S. cooperation, Iran and NATO.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

98 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • President Donald Trump accused Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of repeatedly asking for a photo during a G7 summit meeting and suggested her refusal to support US efforts on Iran nuclear issues affected her popularity.
  • Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani canceled a planned trip to the United States, calling Trump's claims serious and offensive to Meloni and Italy.
  • An Italian official, Mr. Crosetto, condemned Trump's remarks as harmful jokes that damage relations between the USA, Italy and their alliance.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • A public feud has erupted between Donald Trump and Giorgia Meloni, shattering the close political alliance between the U.S. President and the Italian prime minister after a series of increasingly personal public barbs.
  • The row ignited over Trump's claim that Meloni "begged" him for a photo during the recent G7 summit in Evian, France, which Trump told an Italian broadcaster he only agreed to because he "felt sorry for her."
  • Meloni fiercely pushed back on social media, calling the statements "completely made up," stating she was stunned by the unprovoked behavior and delivering a pointed jab that Italy "never begs" while criticizing Trump for being softer on the West's enemies than its allies.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • U.S. President Donald Trump claimed Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni repeatedly asked for a photo with him during the G7 Summit, which Meloni strongly denied, calling the statements made up and expressing astonishment at his behavior toward allies.
  • Trump criticized Italy for refusing to allow U.S. Warplanes to use Italian air bases for operations against Iran, describing it as a great logistical inconvenience despite U.S. Financial support to NATO allies.
  • Meloni emphasized that Italy respects existing agreements on the use of American military bases and has no intention of participating in a war against Iran.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. President Donald Trump via Truth Social
  2. Italian PM Giorgia Meloni
  3. La7