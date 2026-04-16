Trump announces Israel and Lebanon agree to 10-day ceasefire

Devin Pavlou
President Donald Trump said Israel and Lebanon agreed to a 10-day ceasefire after more than a week of an escalated Israeli bombing campaign.
Image credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

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After more than a week of an escalated Israeli bombing campaign and thousands of reported deaths in Lebanon, President Donald Trump said Thursday the two countries have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire.

“In order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social account. He said the ceasefire will begin Thursday at 5 p.m. ET. 

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Trump said Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met in Washington with Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing Israeli strikes. 

Israel began its expanded bombing campaign shortly after Trump announced the U.S. and Iran had agreed to a two-week ceasefire. The strikes have led to tensions in the deal as Iran and Pakistani mediators both say Lebanon was part of the ceasefire but both the U.S. and Israel disagreed. 

The attacks have killed more than 2,100 people, according to Lebanese health officials. Israel said it is targeting the Iran-backed terror group Hezbollah. But Lebanon said the attacks have killed nearly 200 children, according to The Associated Press. The Israeli Defense Forces told the AP that it obeys the law when planning and initiating its attacks. 

Following Israel’s latest wave of strikes, Hezbollah announced that it carried out counterattacks in Israel. Israeli officials said those strikes have killed at least a dozen IDF soldiers and two civilians. 

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
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Why this story matters

A U.S.-brokered 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, announced by President Trump, directly shapes the trajectory of a broader Middle East war that has already disrupted global oil markets and raised fuel and consumer prices for Americans.

Gas and energy costs

The IEA head told the AP that the Strait of Hormuz closure has created what he called the largest energy crisis ever faced, with higher gasoline, gas and electricity prices already hitting consumers.

Ceasefire terms are contested

Hezbollah, which has not been part of talks, said through a senior lawmaker that its compliance depends on Israel halting all hostilities, leaving the truce's durability uncertain.

US troops and resources committed

More than 10,000 American sailors, marines and airmen are enforcing a naval blockade of Iranian ports, and 13 U.S. service members have been killed since the broader conflict began.

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Behind the numbers

Israeli strikes have killed more than 2,196 people in Lebanon since March 2, including 260 women and 172 children, and displaced over 1.2 million people — roughly 20% of Lebanon's population, according to the United Nations. In Israel, 21 people have been killed since the start of the Iran war.

History lesson

Israel has invaded Lebanon with ground forces seven times since 1978. The most recent prior conflict ended with a ceasefire in 2024, which was repeatedly violated according to Lebanese authorities. A 1983 peace agreement between the two countries collapsed within a year during Lebanon's civil war.

Policy impact

Israel's security cabinet did not vote on the ceasefire before Trump announced it, and Israeli ministers were reportedly outraged to learn of it from the media. An unnamed Israeli security official confirmed that Israeli troops will remain in their current positions in southern Lebanon during the ceasefire and will not withdraw.

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Sources

  1. Donald Trump via Truth Social

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frames the announcement with skepticism and a humanitarian focus — using qualifiers like "Trump says" or "demands," citing roughly 2,000 deaths and over a million displaced and labels like "renewed war" or "terrorist group Hezbollah."
  • Media outlets in the center emphasize verification — "no immediate confirmation" — and historic diplomacy.
  • Media outlets on the right foregrounds Republican agency and triumphalism — "HUGE," "BREAKING," crediting Trump and amplifying boasts such as "I solved 9 wars" to cast the 10‑day ceasefire as a personal win.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire starting following talks between their leaders and diplomats in Washington, announced by US President Donald Trump.
  • The ceasefire follows over a month of conflict involving Israel, Lebanon, and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants, resulting in over 2,100 deaths and displacing more than one million people in Lebanon.
  • Trump invited the leaders of Israel and Lebanon to the White House for peace talks, marking the first direct talks in over 30 years.
  • Hezbollah has not participated in the talks, and uncertainty remains whether the group will comply with the ceasefire agreement.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced Israel and Lebanon agreed to a 10-day ceasefire beginning at 5 P.M. EST, following calls with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
  • The truce follows U.S.-convened talks in Washington on Tuesday, the first direct diplomatic engagement between the two nations in 34 years, aimed at pausing hostilities that began when Hezbollah launched missiles into Israel on March 2.
  • Military operations continue in southern Lebanon, where evacuation orders now cover roughly 15% of the country, while Hezbollah remains silent regarding the announced ceasefire.
  • President Trump directed Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to work with both nations to achieve a "Lasting PEACE" beyond the temporary 10-day pause.
  • Compliance remains uncertain as it is unclear whether Hezbollah will adhere to the truce or if Israeli forces plan to withdraw from southern Lebanon, where operations remain concentrated.

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Key points from the Right

  • Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire starting at 5 PM ET, announced by U.S. President Donald Trump.
  • The ceasefire is considered a first step toward a peace process between Israel and Lebanon, according to Trump.
  • Trump described his conversations with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as excellent.

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Sources

  1. Donald Trump via Truth Social

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