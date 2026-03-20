Trump-approved gold coin moves forward for 250th anniversary

A federal arts commission has approved a 24-karat gold coin featuring President Donald Trump. The decision clears the way for the U.S. Mint to move toward production for the country’s 250th anniversary.

The Commission of Fine Arts signed off on the design without objection. The coin is expected to be produced in limited quantities, with the final size and denomination still being worked out.

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Design approved with White House backing

The design shows Trump seated at a desk, with “LIBERTY” and the dates “1776–2026” on the front. The reverse features a bald eagle in flight, along with “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.”

Treasury officials told the commission the president reviewed and selected the design.

People view the portrait of U.S. President Donald Trump, taken by official White House photographer Daniel Torok which is the basis of a proposed U.S. Mint semiquincentennial commemorative gold coin design, on display at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 19, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“As we approach our 250th birthday, we are thrilled to prepare coins that represent the enduring spirit of our country and democracy, and there is no profile more emblematic for the front of such coins than that of our serving President, Donald J. Trump,” U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach said.

Commission members appointed by Trump backed the proposal and pushed for a larger coin size.

Treasury moves ahead despite restrictions

Federal law generally bars living individuals, including sitting presidents, from appearing on U.S. currency.

Treasury officials say commemorative gold coins fall under separate authority, allowing the department to proceed.

Mint officials told the panel Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has final say on the design.

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee did not approve the proposal, according to the Washington Post. Treasury officials said the group declined multiple opportunities to review the design and emphasized its role is advisory.

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Critics raise legal and political objections

Some members of the advisory committee and outside critics have questioned whether the coin complies with existing law. They say the administration could face legal challenges if it moves forward without broader review.

Democratic Sens. Jeff Merkley and Catherine Cortez Masto have introduced legislation that would bar any living or sitting president from appearing on U.S. currency, including commemorative coins.

Part of broader effort to attach Trump’s name

The proposed coin follows other efforts to put Trump’s name and likeness on federal projects and institutions, including the U.S. Institute of Peace, the Kennedy Center, and a new class of battleships.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Treasury officials are also considering a separate one-dollar coin featuring Trump for the 250th anniversary, though no final design has been selected.

ATTENTION ALL PATRIOTS: America is back, and so is the one-dollar coin.⁰@POTUS @realDonaldTrump will forever be the face of America’s 250th Birthday, thanks to @SecScottBessent and @TreasurerBeach.



These first drafts show that our nation is ready to FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT!!! pic.twitter.com/16ith49v3H — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 3, 2025

Some commemorative coins sell for thousands of dollars, depending on size and gold content.