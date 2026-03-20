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Trump-approved gold coin moves forward for 250th anniversary

Jason K. Morrell
Image credit: U.S. Treasury

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A federal arts commission has approved a 24-karat gold coin featuring President Donald Trump. The decision clears the way for the U.S. Mint to move toward production for the country’s 250th anniversary.

The Commission of Fine Arts signed off on the design without objection. The coin is expected to be produced in limited quantities, with the final size and denomination still being worked out.

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Design approved with White House backing

The design shows Trump seated at a desk, with “LIBERTY” and the dates “1776–2026” on the front. The reverse features a bald eagle in flight, along with “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.”

Treasury officials told the commission the president reviewed and selected the design.

People view the portrait of U.S. President Donald Trump, taken by official White House photographer Daniel Torok which is the basis of a proposed U.S. Mint semiquincentennial commemorative gold coin design, on display at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 19, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“As we approach our 250th birthday, we are thrilled to prepare coins that represent the enduring spirit of our country and democracy, and there is no profile more emblematic for the front of such coins than that of our serving President, Donald J. Trump,” U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach said.

Commission members appointed by Trump backed the proposal and pushed for a larger coin size.

Treasury moves ahead despite restrictions

Federal law generally bars living individuals, including sitting presidents, from appearing on U.S. currency.

Treasury officials say commemorative gold coins fall under separate authority, allowing the department to proceed.

Mint officials told the panel Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has final say on the design.

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee did not approve the proposal, according to the Washington Post. Treasury officials said the group declined multiple opportunities to review the design and emphasized its role is advisory.

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Some members of the advisory committee and outside critics have questioned whether the coin complies with existing law. They say the administration could face legal challenges if it moves forward without broader review.

Democratic Sens. Jeff Merkley and Catherine Cortez Masto have introduced legislation that would bar any living or sitting president from appearing on U.S. currency, including commemorative coins.

Part of broader effort to attach Trump’s name

The proposed coin follows other efforts to put Trump’s name and likeness on federal projects and institutions, including the U.S. Institute of Peace, the Kennedy Center, and a new class of battleships.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Treasury officials are also considering a separate one-dollar coin featuring Trump for the 250th anniversary, though no final design has been selected.

Some commemorative coins sell for thousands of dollars, depending on size and gold content.

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
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Why this story matters

A federal commission has approved a 24-karat gold coin featuring President Trump, advancing production despite a federal law that generally prohibits living individuals from appearing on U.S. currency.

Legal authority in dispute

Treasury officials say commemorative coins fall under separate authority from regular currency, though critics question whether the coin complies with existing law.

Limited advisory input

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee did not approve the proposal, according to the Washington Post, though Treasury officials say the group's role is advisory.

Potential high cost

Some commemorative coins sell for thousands of dollars, depending on size and gold content.

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Global impact

According to Reuters, this marks a departure from democratic norms, as "no nation on earth has issued coins with the image of a democratically elected leader during the time of their service" since the 1776 Declaration of Independence.

History lesson

According to multiple sources, Calvin Coolidge in 1926 was the last sitting president on a commemorative coin for America's sesquicentennial. His coin sparked controversy and over 800,000 pieces were melted down due to poor reception.

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Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

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Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. Cornell
  3. The Washington Post

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the story as a potential legal and ethical flashpoint—highlighting "Federal law" that "says no living president can appear on U.S. Currency" and casting the 24‑karat Trump "commemorative coin" in a cautionary, skeptical tone.
  • Media outlets in the center emphasize procedural, neutral/celebratory language like "can begin producing" and "celebrate" America's 250th birthday, treating approval as routine.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets on the right to provide a bias comparison.

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Media landscape

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162 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The U.S. Commission of Fine Arts approved the final design of a 24-karat gold commemorative coin featuring Donald Trump for America's 250th birthday on July 4, allowing the U.S. Mint to begin production.
  • Federal law prohibits living presidents from appearing on U.S. currency, but the Treasury Secretary authorized this coin as a commemorative item, allowing Trump's likeness to appear legally.
  • The coin's front shows Trump with fists on a desk under the word 'LIBERTY' and the dates 1776-2026, while the reverse features a bald eagle and inscriptions including 'UNITED STATES OF AMERICA' and 'E PLURIBUS UNUM'.
  • The coin's size and denomination are undetermined but expected to be large, with production limited in quantity.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Thursday, the Commission of Fine Arts approved the final design for a 24-karat gold commemorative coin featuring President Donald Trump to help celebrate America's 250th birthday on July 4.
  • Although federal law prohibits living presidents on U.S. Currency, Megan Sullivan, acting chief of the Mint's Office of Design Management, said the Treasury secretary holds authority to authorize certain commemorative coins.
  • Noting Trump's fondness for 'big things,' commission members advocated for a 3-inch coin, while the Mint confirmed the design features the president leaning on a desk with 'LIBERTY' and dates 1776–2026 displayed.
  • The Commission voted without objection, comprised of members appointed by Trump earlier this year, reflecting political alignment that streamlined the approval process and cleared the way for Mint production.
  • Production will be a 'very limited production run,' though size and denomination remain undecided ahead of the coin's planned July 4, 2026 release for America's 250th anniversary celebration.

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Key points from the Right

  • The U.S. Commission of Fine Arts approved the final design for a 24-karat gold commemorative coin featuring President Donald Trump's image to celebrate America's 250th birthday, allowing the U.S. Mint to begin production.
  • Federal law prohibits living presidents on U.S. Currency, but the Treasury secretary can authorize new 24-karat gold coins, enabling the issuance of the Trump coin.
  • The coin's obverse depicts Trump with the inscriptions 'LIBERTY,' the dates '1776-2026,' and 'IN GOD WE TRUST,' while the reverse features a bald eagle and national mottos.
  • Details such as the coin's size, denomination, and production quantity are not finalized but it is expected to be larger than the standard 1-ounce gold coin and produced in a very limited run.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. Cornell
  3. The Washington Post

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