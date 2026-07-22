Trump-backed election deniers win Arizona primaries for governor, secretary of state

Shea Taylor, Julia Marshall
President Donald Trump saw big wins on Tuesday during Arizona's Republican primaries for governor and state secretary.
Image credit: Samantha Chow via AP Photos, Kent Nishimura via Getty Images

President Donald Trump saw big wins on Tuesday during Arizona’s Republican primaries.

Two candidates who have long echoed the president’s claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen won primary races for Arizona governor and state secretary.

Rep. Andy Biggs and State Rep. Alexander Kolodin now head on to the November elections.

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Biggs wins the primary for governor

Trump-backed Biggs captured the Republican nomination for Arizona governor.

A staunch Trump ally, Biggs refused to certify the 2020 presidential election and is the former chair of the hardline House Freedom Caucus.

However, he spent much of the primary debate pushing bipartisanship and his work with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, rather than his Trump endorsement.

He will face Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs in November, in what is expected to be one of the country’s most closely watched midterm races.

Prior to the election results being finalized Tuesday, Biggs and Hobbs both pivoted their campaigns to target one another ahead of November.

Kent Nishimura, Rebecca Noble / Getty Images

State secretary primary and other race results

Meanwhile, Republican State Rep. Alexander Kolodin has won the GOP nomination for secretary of state, the office that oversees Arizona’s elections.

He’ll face Democratic incumbent Adrian Fontes in November.

Samantha Chow via AP Images, Christian Peterson via Getty Images

Kolodin has repeatedly questioned past election results and helped lead legal challenges seeking to overturn Arizona’s 2020 and 2022 elections.

Republican State Senate President Warren Petersen also won his party’s nomination for attorney general.

He’ll face Democratic incumbent Kris Mayes, who won the office four years ago by just 280 votes out of more than 2.5 million cast.

Round out your reading

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

Arizona's Republican primaries have set the November ballot for governor, secretary of state and attorney general — offices that directly control how elections are run and certified in a perennial swing state.

Election oversight is on the ballot

The Republican nominee for secretary of state, who oversees Arizona's elections, has led legal challenges seeking to overturn the state's 2020 and 2022 election results, according to the article.

Governor's race is closely watched

The Biggs-Hobbs matchup is described as expected to be one of the country's most closely watched races in November.

Attorney general race is competitive

The incumbent Democratic attorney general won her seat four years ago by 280 votes out of more than 2.5 million cast, signaling a historically narrow margin in that office.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Politico
  2. The Associated Press
  3. NBC News

Sources

  1. Politico
  2. The Associated Press
  3. NBC News