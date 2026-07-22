Trump-backed election deniers win Arizona primaries for governor, secretary of state

President Donald Trump saw big wins on Tuesday during Arizona’s Republican primaries.

Two candidates who have long echoed the president’s claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen won primary races for Arizona governor and state secretary.

Rep. Andy Biggs and State Rep. Alexander Kolodin now head on to the November elections.

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Biggs wins the primary for governor

Trump-backed Biggs captured the Republican nomination for Arizona governor.

A staunch Trump ally, Biggs refused to certify the 2020 presidential election and is the former chair of the hardline House Freedom Caucus.

However, he spent much of the primary debate pushing bipartisanship and his work with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, rather than his Trump endorsement.

He will face Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs in November, in what is expected to be one of the country’s most closely watched midterm races.

Prior to the election results being finalized Tuesday, Biggs and Hobbs both pivoted their campaigns to target one another ahead of November.

Kent Nishimura, Rebecca Noble / Getty Images

State secretary primary and other race results

Meanwhile, Republican State Rep. Alexander Kolodin has won the GOP nomination for secretary of state, the office that oversees Arizona’s elections.

He’ll face Democratic incumbent Adrian Fontes in November.

Samantha Chow via AP Images, Christian Peterson via Getty Images

Kolodin has repeatedly questioned past election results and helped lead legal challenges seeking to overturn Arizona’s 2020 and 2022 elections.

Republican State Senate President Warren Petersen also won his party’s nomination for attorney general.

He’ll face Democratic incumbent Kris Mayes, who won the office four years ago by just 280 votes out of more than 2.5 million cast.

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