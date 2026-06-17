Trump-backed Mike Collins advances to face Jon Ossoff in Georgia Senate race

Shea Taylor, Julia Marshall
The president can claim a big win in Georgia after Mike Collins won Tuesday's Senate primary. But it wasn't all wins for Trump.
Image credit: Jessica McGowan, Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

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President Donald Trump can claim a big win in Georgia after the candidate he backed for U.S. Senate cruised to victory in Tuesday’s Republican primary.

Congressman Mike Collins defeated former football coach Derek Dooley, the candidate backed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

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The result sets up one of the marquee Senate races of the midterms, with Collins now turning his attention to Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff in November.

In his victory speech Tuesday, he said he spoke to Dooley and Kemp, and said he is “glad they’re on board.”

“You all know what the mission is: it’s to put a Republican in that seat and get rid of that Jon Ossoff in November, return this seat to the people of Georgia,” Collins said.

Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Ossoff previewed his campaign against Collins in a short statement Tuesday, saying “Donald Trump’s handpicked candidate Mike Collins is a notorious bigot, antisemite, and extremist currently under federal investigation for the illegal misuse of tax dollars.”

He went on to add, “Collins, who is only a congressman because his daddy was a congressman, voted to double health insurance premiums for more than a million Georgians, for the Iran War, and for the Trump tariffs.”

It wasn’t all victories for Trump

But Georgia voters didn’t follow Trump’s lead everywhere.

In the race to succeed Kemp, billionaire businessman Rick Jackson defeated Trump-backed Lt. Gov. Burt Jones in the Republican runoff.

Jackson spent more than $100 million of his own money on the campaign and will now face former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Results in other states

Meanwhile, in Alabama, Trump-backed Congressman Barry Moore won the Republican Senate runoff to replace Tommy Tuberville, who is running for governor.

In Oklahoma, Congressman Kevin Hern won the GOP Senate primary, putting him on track to succeed Markwayne Mullin after his move to the Department of Homeland Security earlier this year.

In California, the special election to fill embattled Rep. Eric Swalwell’s seat will go to a runoff.

Senator Aisha Wahab is leading the pack with more than 40% of the votes. It’s not yet clear who she’ll face in the runoff.

And finally, a race that hasn’t been called yet. Washington D.C. voters turned out to the polls Tuesday to select a new mayor after Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser announced she was retiring after three terms.

Council member Janeese Lewis George is leading in the race as of Wednesday morning, with almost 53% of the vote. Behind her is Kenyan McDuffie with 36%.

Round out your reading

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

Primary results in Georgia, Alabama and Oklahoma have set the field for competitive Senate races that will determine which party controls the chamber after the 2026 midterms.

Georgia Senate race is set

Congressman Mike Collins will face Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff in November, a race Ossoff's campaign has already framed around Collins's voting record on health insurance premiums and tariffs.

Ossoff's claims are contested

Ossoff described Collins as under federal investigation for illegal misuse of tax dollars, though the article presents this as an attributed campaign statement, not an independently verified fact.

Other Senate seats decided

Trump-backed candidates won Republican primaries in Alabama and Oklahoma, setting general election matchups for two additional Senate seats currently held by Republicans.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. CNN

Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. CNN