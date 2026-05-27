Trump-backed Paxton topples Cornyn in major Texas GOP shakeup, will face Talarico

There was another big primary win for President Donald Trump on Tuesday when his pick in the Texas Senate race defeated a longtime Republican incumbent.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate Tuesday night, handily defeating four-term Sen. John Cornyn in a high-stakes runoff.

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Trump threw his support behind Paxton just last week, calling him a “true MAGA warrior.”

With the loss, Cornyn becomes the first Republican U.S. senator from Texas to lose a GOP reelection primary, according to the Associated Press.

Paxton made sure to thank Trump directly in his victory speech.

“When everyone in Washington told him to abandon me and abandon the people of Texas, he didn’t listen,” Paxton said. “Instead, he gave his complete and total endorsement. President Trump is the leader of our party, and his endorsement is the most powerful force in politics. And I’m honored to have his support, and I look forward to working with him in the Senate to deliver for Texas.”

Following his loss, Cornyn spoke at his own event, saying, “I’ve always supported the Republican ticket, and I intend to do so again in this general election. I’ve said throughout this race that I trust the voters of Texas, and they’ve made their decision, and I must respect it.”

The race moving forward

In addition to how close the Cornyn and Paxton were in the polls leading into the runoff, the race has drawn significant for controversies surrounding Paxton.

As Straight Arrow previously reported, he was impeached in 2023 on bribery and corruption charges, though the Texas Senate acquitted him.

Then, in 2025, Paxton’s wife announced she was divorcing him, citing adultery and “biblical grounds.”

Paxton now advances to a November showdown against Democrat James Talarico, a candidate who has drawn significant attention after he sat down for an interview on “The Late Show,” which was then prevented from airing live.

Other election results in Texas

Tuesday’s runoffs also shaped several House races across Texas.

In Houston, freshman congressman Christian Menefee defeated longtime representative Al Green in the Democratic runoff for the 18th district.

And former congressman Colin Allred has unseated Rep. Julie Johnson in the Democratic primary runoff for Dallas’ deep blue 33rd district.

Also, Democrat Johnny Garcia won his party’s primary in Texas’s 35th district in San Antonio, defeating Maureen Galindo.

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