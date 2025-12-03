Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Trump-backed Van Epps wins Tennessee House race as margin tightens

Republican Matt Van Epps has won a special election for Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District, keeping the deep-red seat in GOP hands
Image credit: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Summary

Republican victory

Republican Matt Van Epps won the special election for Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District, maintaining the seat for the GOP. Van Epps, a military veteran and former state general services commissioner, defeated Democratic state Rep. Aftyn Behn.

Narrowed margin

Van Epps won by about 9 percentage points, which is smaller than the 21-point margin Republicans achieved in the district a year ago. Democrats argue that the reduced margin could indicate shifting political dynamics in the district and possibly at the national level.

Campaign focus

Aftyn Behn emphasized cost-of-living and abortion rights issues in her campaign, while Van Epps highlighted his military background and alignment with Trump’s policies.

Full story

Republican Matt Van Epps won a special election for Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District on Tuesday, keeping the deep-red seat in GOP hands. But Democrats say the closer-than-usual margin shows the district, and the national mood, may be shifting.

Republican holds long-safe seat

Van Epps, a military veteran and former state general services commissioner, defeated Democratic state Rep. Aftyn Behn in Tuesday’s special election for the open U.S. House seat.

The district opened up after Rep. Mark Green resigned in July, saying he was leaving Congress for a private-sector opportunity that was “too exciting to pass up.”

President Donald Trump endorsed Van Epps and congratulated him after the race. In a social media post, he said that Van Epps won despite what he described as the “radical left” throwing everything at him.

Margin shrinks in deep-red territory

While Republicans kept the seat, Democrats are pointing to the final numbers as a warning sign for the GOP.

Van Epps won by about 9 percentage points. It’s a much smaller margin than the roughly 21-point blowout Republicans posted in the district just a year ago under Mark Green.

Party strategists say that kind of overperformance in a historically safe Republican district fits a broader pattern this year of Democrats cutting into GOP advantages in off-year and special elections. The GOP has held Tennessee’s 7th District since 1983.

This story is featured in today's Unbiased Updates.

Why the race drew national attention

The contest drew outsized attention for a down-ballot race because it was seen as an early test of Trump’s continued pull with voters and a preview of 2026 midterm dynamics.

Behn’s campaign framed the race around cost-of-living issues and abortion rights. Meanwhile, Van Epps emphasized his military background and alignment with Trump’s agenda.

For now, Republicans keep another Tennessee seat in their column. However, Democrats are already highlighting the narrowed margin as evidence that even deep-red territory may no longer be as safe as it once was.

Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
Julia Marshall contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Republican Matt Van Epps won a special U.S. House election in Tennessee's 7th District, but the unexpectedly narrow margin in this deep-red seat highlights shifting voter dynamics and signals potential challenges for both parties ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Shrinking Republican margins

According to sources such as CNN and the Associated Press, Van Epps' win by 9 points in a district President Donald Trump won by 22 points signals possible vulnerabilities for Republicans in areas previously seen as reliably conservative.

National political implications

Outlets including ABC News and NPR note that both parties invested significant resources and national figures in the race, treating it as a referendum on current political trends and a preview of potential dynamics in the 2026 midterm elections.

Voter turnout and polarization

According to analyses from multiple sources, high campaign spending, major endorsements and intense messaging drove unusually high turnout, revealing strong engagement and ongoing polarization among voters even in special elections.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 91 media outlets

Community reaction

Local Republican leaders celebrated Van Epps’s win as a reaffirmation of conservative priorities, while Democratic supporters expressed optimism, viewing the close margin as evidence of changing political dynamics and greater grassroots engagement in the district.

Context corner

The 7th District was redrawn in 2022 to dilute Democratic power from Nashville, making it more reliably Republican. Historically, the district had not seen close races, but national political trends and increased turnout influenced this election’s competitiveness.

History lesson

Special elections rarely result in partisan flips, but close margins can preview possible shifts in future general elections, as seen in past midterm cycles where warning signs in special elections preceded larger changes in congressional control.

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. NBC News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the Republican win as "averting Democratic upset" or a "narrowly" held seat, highlighting a "blue tsunami" of Democratic support and describing Trump's reaction as a "hissy fit.
  • Media outlets in the center present the race as "closely watched" and a "bellwether," noting the outcome "emboldening Democrats.
  • Media outlets on the right celebrated a "triumph" against a "Radical Leftist" or "Nashville-hating Democrat," portraying the victor as a "MAGA Warrior" and allowing Republicans to "breathe a sigh of relief.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

91 total sources

