Trump-backed Van Epps wins Tennessee House race as margin tightens

Republican Matt Van Epps won a special election for Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District on Tuesday, keeping the deep-red seat in GOP hands. But Democrats say the closer-than-usual margin shows the district, and the national mood, may be shifting.

Republican holds long-safe seat

Van Epps, a military veteran and former state general services commissioner, defeated Democratic state Rep. Aftyn Behn in Tuesday’s special election for the open U.S. House seat.

The district opened up after Rep. Mark Green resigned in July, saying he was leaving Congress for a private-sector opportunity that was “too exciting to pass up.”

President Donald Trump endorsed Van Epps and congratulated him after the race. In a social media post, he said that Van Epps won despite what he described as the “radical left” throwing everything at him.

Margin shrinks in deep-red territory

While Republicans kept the seat, Democrats are pointing to the final numbers as a warning sign for the GOP.

Van Epps won by about 9 percentage points. It’s a much smaller margin than the roughly 21-point blowout Republicans posted in the district just a year ago under Mark Green.

Party strategists say that kind of overperformance in a historically safe Republican district fits a broader pattern this year of Democrats cutting into GOP advantages in off-year and special elections. The GOP has held Tennessee’s 7th District since 1983.

Why the race drew national attention

The contest drew outsized attention for a down-ballot race because it was seen as an early test of Trump’s continued pull with voters and a preview of 2026 midterm dynamics.

Behn’s campaign framed the race around cost-of-living issues and abortion rights. Meanwhile, Van Epps emphasized his military background and alignment with Trump’s agenda.

For now, Republicans keep another Tennessee seat in their column. However, Democrats are already highlighting the narrowed margin as evidence that even deep-red territory may no longer be as safe as it once was.