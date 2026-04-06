Trump backs Hilton, complicates GOP path in California race

Jason K. Morrell
President Donald Trump endorsed Republican Steve Hilton for California governor early Monday, giving Hilton a major advantage in the GOP lane
Image credit: Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

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President Donald Trump endorsed Republican Steve Hilton for California governor early Monday morning. The endorsement gives Hilton a major advantage in the GOP lane and cuts into the party’s few plausible paths to the November election.

Trump announced the endorsement in a Truth Social post, calling Hilton a “fine man,” saying he can “turn it around,” and promising federal help if he wins.

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“I have known and respected Steve Hilton, who is running for Governor of California, for many years,” Trump wrote. “Gavin Newscum and the Democrats have done an absolutely horrendous job.”

Hilton, a former Fox News host who also advised Conservative leaders in the U.K., is running in a crowded race to succeed Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. Under California’s primary system, the top two finishers advance to November regardless of party.

Steve Hilton, candidate for California governor takes part in a forum at the Skirball Cultural Center on Thursday, February 26, 2026. (Photo by David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

Trump endorsement reshapes GOP field

Hilton faces Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco for Republican support, while multiple Democrats compete on the same primary ballot.

Trump’s backing pulls Republican attention and money more sharply toward Hilton and makes it harder to execute the party’s narrowest best-case scenario: a split Democratic field that lets two Republicans slip into the general election.

Gubernatorial Candidate Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco speaks at an event in downtown on Tuesday, March 24, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

If Hilton absorbs more of the Republican vote, the odds drop that he and Bianco both clear the field and lock Democrats out of November.

Democrats’ path becomes clearer

The endorsement also gives Democrats a cleaner map.

Democratic groups have spent heavily in past races to lift weaker Republicans into general elections they looked more likely to lose. With Trump now lifting Hilton himself, that spending may no longer be necessary, and political data analyst Rob Pyers said the change could free up tens of millions of dollars.

Hilton leans into campaign message

Hilton has argued that years of Democratic control drove up housing costs, gas prices and the broader cost of living in California, making that case central to his campaign.

He has also brushed aside the political risk of Trump stepping in, pointing to Trump’s vote totals in California and his standing with Republican voters in the state.

The endorsement lands just days before California Republican delegates meet in San Diego to decide whether to back a candidate — a calculation Trump may have just changed.

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
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Why this story matters

Trump's endorsement of Steve Hilton reshapes the Republican primary field in California's 2026 governor's race, affecting how party resources are distributed and which candidates reach the November ballot.

GOP primary field narrows

Trump's backing concentrates Republican donor attention and party support on Hilton, reducing the likelihood that two Republicans advance to the general election under California's top-two primary system.

Democratic spending may shift

According to political data analyst Rob Pyers, Democrats may no longer need to spend tens of millions lifting a weaker Republican into the general election, since Trump is now doing that work himself.

Delegate decision complicated

The endorsement arrives days before California Republican delegates meet in San Diego to decide whether to back a candidate, a calculation the article says Trump may have already changed.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. CNN
  2. Politico

Sources

  1. CNN
  2. Politico

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